Aurora, CO

Aurora council wants to lock up juvenile offenders and car thieves

David Heitz

Photo byErik McLean/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora City Council members exchanged verbal swipes Monday before voting to urge state lawmakers to remove the cap on beds in the juvenile justice system. The council also adopted a resolution asking the legislature to increase the penalty for people who steal clunkers.

Councilmember Dustin Zvonek sponsored both resolutions.

The state legislature recently revamped its auto theft laws. Stealing cars valued at $2,000 or less results in a misdemeanor, possible jail time and up to a $1,000 fine. However, someone who steals a car valued at $100,000 could see a class 3 felony. “This value-based approach is fundamentally unfair and provides less access to justice to those who are more likely to be socio-economically disadvantaged by this crime,” reads one of two resolutions approved by the council.

In Aurora, the punishment for stealing a car regardless of its value is $2,650 and up to a year in jail. Zvonek in June 2022 sponsored legislation that requires a mandatory jail sentence for car thieves.

Clunkers resolution rolls to approval

The council rallied around Zvonek for the resolution asking the legislature to increase fines for stealing clunkers. Only Councilmember Murillo voted against it. But the discussion around lifting the cap on beds in the juvenile justice system drew lengthy, heated exchanges.

Aurora City Councilmember Dustin ZvonekPhoto byCity of Aurora

The resolution passed, with Councilmembers Ruben Medina, Alison Coombs, Angela Lawson and Crystal Murillo voting no.

Currently, Colorado law only allows 215 juvenile beds statewide. That number was lowered from 327 by the legislature in 2021.

Zvonek angered Councilmember Alison Coombs, who accused him of grandstanding and using “political sound bytes.” The accusation came after Zvonek said, “I know there’s a reluctance to lead on this issue.”

“Please don’t pretend you’re not playing politics,” Coombs replied.

“I feel bad for the public that has to sit through this,” Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Gardner said. He said the debate turned to “mental gymnastics.”

Juvenile crime spikes in Aurora

“There has been a drastic increase in the number of violent crimes being committed by juveniles in Aurora and the State of Colorado, as statistics from the Colorado Division of Youth Services show an increase of 16 % in aggravated assaults with a firearm committed by juveniles from 2016 to 2021 and an increase of over 141 % of juveniles committing homicide from 2017-2021,” the resolution states. “The Aurora Police Department has seen a stark increase in violent crime committed by juveniles, most recently on Nov. 30, 2022, when juveniles opened fire on Aurora police officers at a shopping center near East 6th Avenue and Peoria Street.”

One of the suspects in the shooting was wanted for car theft and wearing a disabled ankle monitor.

“This limitation of juvenile detention beds set arbitrarily by the Colorado Assembly limits the ability for the judicial districts to take violent juvenile offenders off the street for committing violent criminal offenses and thereby preventing them from committing further crimes,” according to the resolution. “In order for the juvenile justice system to work, judges in Colorado need to always have all sentencing options available to rehabilitate juveniles who commit violent crimes.”

‘Extremist talking points’

Coombs told Zvonek the language used in the resolution may insult the legislature. Councilmember Crystal Murillo agreed, referencing “extremist talking points failing to acknowledge reasonable compromises.” She said “the framing of (the resolution) is inflammatory at best.”

Aurora City Councilmember Alison CoombsPhoto byCity of Aurora

But Councilmember Francois Bergan said Zvonek’ s legislation makes good sense. “You don’t want to be like, ‘Oh, sorry, we’re full, you committed a horrible crime but we’re going to let you back out on the street.’”

Several councilmembers bemoaned crimes committed by juveniles with stolen vehicles. Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky said she recently experienced a break-in at one of her Aurora businesses.

‘We should take leadership’

Councilmember Angela Lawson supported a motion by Coombs to table the resolution until the legislature indicates its next move. Lawson said the legislature already has indicated they might agree to increasing the cap.

Lawson said people in jail have nothing to do. She believes working with the legislature on increasing the cap is a better way to address the issue. Zvonek’ s resolution, she said, “is putting the cart before the horse.”

But Zvonek expressed no interest in business as usual. “At some point we need to have respect for our constituents,” he said. “Aurora residents want the city to crack down on crime, he repeated. “Our residents are sick and tired of the violence they experience in their communities. We should take leadership.”

