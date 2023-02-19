Denver, CO

Opinion: Denver homeless shelters must protect LGBT people

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council approved contracts with homeless shelters on Monday, including a $9 million agreement with the Denver Rescue Mission, which previously violated the city’s anti-gay policies.

Denverite broke the story last November of the Denver Rescue Mission including ant-gay material in the employee handbook. The handbook banned employees from “acting on same sex attraction” and “rejection of one’s biological sex,” according to Denverite.

City Council member Robin Kniech worked to have the language removed. “I’m profoundly troubled by reports of a Denver Rescue Mission employee handbook that could result in employees having to choose between their sexual orientation, gender identity, or their jobs serving people experiencing homelessness in Denver,” Kniech said during a City Council meeting in November. “It has been a long-settled matter in Colorado and Denver that discrimination isn’t only wrong, it is illegal in many circumstances.”

Kniech lauded the Rescue Mission for removing the anti-gay language. “When entities choose the path of inclusivity, they aren’t just complying with our policies, they are rising to meet the expectations of our broader community and better able to serve those in need,” she said. “The Denver Rescue Mission has updated its policies to come into accord with these expectations, and I believe in reconciliation. That journey goes beyond policy and includes listening and learning, which has also been happening but will need to continue to achieve the full vision of our community for inclusivity.”

Homeless shelters homophobic, transphobic

As a gay person who experienced homelessness in 2019, I can report that the shelters are not gay-friendly. It is much safer to remain in the closet at homeless shelters. I experienced discrimination at the 48th Avenue shelter. I had left my cot to use the restroom and when I came back a man had taken my bed. He told the supervisor on duty it was his. He also referred to me as a derogatory name for a gay person. Long story short, I was asked to leave the shelter and not return. I had nowhere to go and remained on the streets for several months. A similar incident occurred at Salvation Army Crossroads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwfWl_0kmHbjlo00
Photo byMercedes Mehling/Unsplash

Transgender people also are often the target of abuse in the shelters. Not much data is collected on LGBT people experiencing homelessness outside of the Point in Time count, which happens one night per year.

“My office conducted a best practice research project last year and requiring individuals to identify their sexual orientation or gender identity at service entry in all cases is not a best practice, but there is need for a better way of gathering more accurate information of LGBTQ individuals among those experiencing homelessness in Denver and more conversation will be needed in the future,” Kniech said. “No city has the answer for this yet, it is a national challenge.”

Council approves $8 million Catholic Charities contract

The $9 million spent Monday brings the total amount of city contracts with the Rescue Mission to almost $23 million. The money will be used to provide shelter at the 48th Avenue and Lawrence Street Community Center locations. Emergency shelter and other shelter programs will be provided.

The contract requires the Mission provide 24/7 shelter for one year. Services shall include client care and case management, laundry services, meals, restrooms, showers, secure storage for belongings, and “critical incident response to provide support and ensure safety.”

Also Monday, the council approved an $8 million contract with Catholic Charities to provide shelter to women experiencing homelessness.

The contract requires Catholic Chartities to provide shelter at its 48th Avenue and Smith Road locations for one year. It brings the total spent with Catholic Charities to almost $23 million.

The cots are designated “emergency” shelter and will be available to any woman needing assistance. Referrals will not be required. Storage for belongings will be provided. The 48th Avenue shelter holds up to 450 women.

“Catholic Charities will refer clients seeking support that are experiencing drug dependency to substance abuse groups and detox programs for assistance within the metro Denver area,” according to the contract.

City requires sensitivity training

Both the Rescue Mission and Catholic Charities contracts require that shelter employees undergo sensitivity training sponsored by the city. Signs also must be posted at the shelters alerting guests to Denver’s Anti-Discrimination Office. That office protects people from discriminatory practices based on “race, color, religion, national origin, ethnicity, citizenship, immigration status, gender, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, marital status, military status, disability, source of income and protected hairstyles,” according to its website.

Non-profits that have contracts with the city must work hard to protect LGBT people from abuse in the shelters.

