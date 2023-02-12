Electric billboards on city property could earn Aurora up to $450,000

Photo by Lamar Advertising Company

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora may allow electric billboards on city property.

Currently the city restricts billboards. But Lamar Outdoor has offered the city free advertising on the billboards and revenue sharing.

The signs would be monument-style. They would flash eight different advertisements every eight seconds, with one slot dedicated to the city of Aurora.

Revenues to the city would range from about $300,000 to $450,000, said Steve Cecil, who represented Lamar at a city Planning and Development Committee meeting Feb. 8. Adding in the free advertising brings the total value to Aurora to between $471,000 and $707,000, according to Cecil.

Staff: Allowing signs opens Pandora's box

In a memo, Jeannine Rustad, planning and development services manager, warns the council about opening a Pandora’s box. “While Lamar’s style of sign is proprietary, it is, in essence, a billboard and other outdoor promotion providers offer such products and would want the same access,” according to the memo. “This situation could result in the requirement for a (request for proposals) process.”

There is no distinction between a digital and a standard billboard, according to Rustad, so both will be allowed if the restriction is removed. Rustad also expressed concerns that the city would not be able to control what is advertised.

But Cecil assured the council that nothing inappropriate would be allowed. It would be up to the general manager and corporate officials to accept or reject ads, he said.

Bergan interested in pilot program

Councilmember Francoise Bergan said she would be interested in trying a pilot program with just one sign. The signs use LED lights. Potential advertisers include restaurants, car dealerships, professional sports teams and more. "It’s endless,” Cecil said.

The committee advanced the proposal to the full City Council for discussion at the March 6 study session. In the meantime, the City Attorney’s Office will contact other cities using Lamar about potential risks associated with the program. Staff will give an updated report at the study session.

Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky said Aurora needs to seize opportunities for creating revenue. She said Lamar has been around since 1902 and has a solid reputation. She said the city should be ripping red tape to help them.