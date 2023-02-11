Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from extermination

Photo by Kevin Jansen/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Councilmembers Juan Marcano and Crystal Murillo want to save the prairie dogs.

Prairie dogs face extermination in Aurora amidst booming construction. A resident attended a council meeting last May and pleaded with the dais to protect prairie dogs.

Toni Lopez told the council that construction companies were exterminating prairie dogs while building a new housing development in the Fitzsimons area. She said at a prairie dog colony near University Hospital, the animals communicate by barking, squeaking, and chirping. "They can communicate with relatives that a tall human in purple or a short human in blue is approaching."

She called watching construction in the Fitzsimons area "emotionally traumatizing."

"I can only imagine what they were saying as I listened to (the prairie dogs) screaming at each other for help," Lopez said.

‘Humane’ extermination allowed under certain circumstances

Marcano and Murillo have drafted legislation that would require developers to relocate prairie dogs instead of slaughtering them. However, “When there is no suitable option for relocation, developers must utilize humane methods for extermination that don't pose a risk to other wildlife.”

The state recently unleashed killer ferrets on a prairie dog colony near Hasty. Development along the Front Range is pushing prairie dogs out. Some prairie dogs are thriving in the city.

The legislation proposed by Marcano and Murillo contains provisions where developers must prove they made a good-faith effort to relocate the prairie dogs. Good-faith efforts include contacting state and county agencies, Colorado cities and/or non-profits that may find new homes for the prairie dogs.

So what is considered a “humane” way of killing the rodents? “An in-burrow, lethal control using carbon monoxide in the form of pressurized exhaust,” according to the legislation.

Murphy Creek prairie dog massacre

Activists previously rallied to save prairie dogs in Aurora. In 2015, prairie dog lovers argued the animals are harmless, but the Murphy Creek neighborhood association voted to exterminate them, CBS4 Denver reported.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, it's legal for landowners to kill prairie dogs. The CPW classifies black-tailed prairie dogs as 'other small game,' and the Colorado Department of Agriculture labels them as a 'destructive rodent pest,'" the CPW website states.

Consequently, landowners or their agents may hunt, trap, or kill prairie dogs when they cause damage to crops, property or livestock.