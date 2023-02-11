Aurora, CO

Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from extermination

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scW3J_0kivxcwj00
Photo byKevin Jansen/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Councilmembers Juan Marcano and Crystal Murillo want to save the prairie dogs.

Prairie dogs face extermination in Aurora amidst booming construction. A resident attended a council meeting last May and pleaded with the dais to protect prairie dogs.

Toni Lopez told the council that construction companies were exterminating prairie dogs while building a new housing development in the Fitzsimons area. She said at a prairie dog colony near University Hospital, the animals communicate by barking, squeaking, and chirping. "They can communicate with relatives that a tall human in purple or a short human in blue is approaching."

She called watching construction in the Fitzsimons area "emotionally traumatizing."

"I can only imagine what they were saying as I listened to (the prairie dogs) screaming at each other for help," Lopez said.

‘Humane’ extermination allowed under certain circumstances

Marcano and Murillo have drafted legislation that would require developers to relocate prairie dogs instead of slaughtering them. However, “When there is no suitable option for relocation, developers must utilize humane methods for extermination that don't pose a risk to other wildlife.”

The state recently unleashed killer ferrets on a prairie dog colony near Hasty. Development along the Front Range is pushing prairie dogs out. Some prairie dogs are thriving in the city.

The legislation proposed by Marcano and Murillo contains provisions where developers must prove they made a good-faith effort to relocate the prairie dogs. Good-faith efforts include contacting state and county agencies, Colorado cities and/or non-profits that may find new homes for the prairie dogs.

So what is considered a “humane” way of killing the rodents? “An in-burrow, lethal control using carbon monoxide in the form of pressurized exhaust,” according to the legislation.

Murphy Creek prairie dog massacre

Activists previously rallied to save prairie dogs in Aurora. In 2015, prairie dog lovers argued the animals are harmless, but the Murphy Creek neighborhood association voted to exterminate them, CBS4 Denver reported.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, it's legal for landowners to kill prairie dogs. The CPW classifies black-tailed prairie dogs as 'other small game,' and the Colorado Department of Agriculture labels them as a 'destructive rodent pest,'" the CPW website states.

Consequently, landowners or their agents may hunt, trap, or kill prairie dogs when they cause damage to crops, property or livestock.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# prairie dogs# Aurora developmets

Comments / 16

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
10K followers

More from David Heitz

Aurora, CO

Aurora council wants to lock up juvenile offenders and car thieves

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora City Council members exchanged verbal swipes Monday before voting to urge state lawmakers to remove the cap on beds in the juvenile justice system. The council also adopted a resolution asking the legislature to increase the penalty for people who steal clunkers.

Read full story
34 comments

Opinion: Homeless shelters must protect LGBT people

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council approved contracts with homeless shelters on Monday, including a $9 million agreement with the Denver Rescue Mission, which previously violated the city’s anti-gay policies.

Read full story
13 comments
Aurora, CO

Electric billboards on city property could earn Aurora up to $450,000

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora may allow electric billboards on city property. Currently the city restricts billboards. But Lamar Outdoor has offered the city free advertising on the billboards and revenue sharing.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Migrants have cost Denver $5 million so far

Denver has spent almost $5 million housing and feeding migrants in recent months, and will receive another $1 million from the state to help with expenses. So far, the state has awarded Denver about $2.5 million in grants to offset the expenses, according to a memo from city staff to the City Council. The city operates a web page that updates daily with information about the migrants. So far, almost 4,600 migrants have been served by the city. More than 1,000 migrants remain sheltered at non-city sites.

Read full story
479 comments
Denver, CO

Colfax couples wear their heart on their street

(Denver, Colo.) A handful of people have proclaimed their love for another by hanging hearts from streetlights along Colfax Avenue. It’s a very public way to show your affection on one of America’s most storied roads. The promotion is courtesy Colfax Ave. “The Colfax Ave Business Improvement District (BID) works to build a dynamic and inclusive community along the Colfax corridor,” according to its website. “Through increased marketing and visibility, cleaner and safer streets, streetscape improvements, and partnerships with various City agencies and community groups, the BID works to maintain Colfax’s unique character while attending to the evolving needs of the commercial district.”

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver police training difficult to track, oversight chair says

(Denver, Colo.) The people who investigate complaints about Denver police met with the City Council Tuesday. Julia Richman, chair of the Citizen Oversight Board, told members of the Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee that it’s difficult for them to know whether police receive adequate training after complaints about abuse.

Read full story
10 comments

Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort Inn

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee agreed Tuesday to spend $5.8 million to lease for one year the Comfort Inn on Quebec for families experiencing homelessness. The Finance and Governance Committee approved a contract Tuesday with Quebec Hospitality LLC doing business as Comfort Inn. The hotel has 138 rooms.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housing

The 10,000 people who follow me on NewsBreak know by now that I experienced homelessness in 2019 and that I live in Colorado Coalition for the Homeless housing. Some may wonder why I still live here after almost three years. I ask myself that question a lot.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless people

An epidemic making its way through the unhoused and formerly unhoused communities is wiping people out. The culprit is “the Blues.”. Not depression. Blue pills cut with deadly fentanyl have become all the rage in my building, Fusion Studios. Some people purchase meth with shavings of “blues” mixed in.

Read full story
40 comments
Aurora, CO

Car thieves, juvenile delinquents targeted by Aurora councilmember

(Aurora, Colo.) An Aurora City Councilmember will sponsor a resolution Monday that would encourage the state to lift its cap on juvenile delinquent beds. A second resolution would target car thieves.

Read full story
17 comments
Colorado State

Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed law

(Denver, Colo.) A representative of an organization that advocates for pregnant people in jail said legislation soon will be introduced in Colorado that would give prisoners more time with their babies.

Read full story
25 comments
Denver, CO

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with animal love at Denver zoo

(Denver, Colo.) What better way to get in tune with your primal attractions this Valentine’s Day than by taking a trip to the Denver Zoo? They’re expecting you. From now through Feb. 14, the zoo will celebrate “Wild at Heart.” The promotion will include a limited number of half-off tickets ($11) for admission. You can sign up for tickets online.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Pumpkin hurling contest may return to Aurora

(Aurora, Colo.) Greg Wolf wants to put Aurora on the map for something wholesome – punkin’ chunkin. Wolf is part of the group that invented a sport that requires engineering expertise. Punkin chunkin is short for pumpkin chucking. Teams make devices using their best physics know-how to chuck the pumpkins as far as possible.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless families

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider next week leasing the Comfort Inn at 4685 Quebec St. for homeless families. The Finance and Governance Committee will consider a contract Tuesday with Quebec Hospitality LLC doing business as Comfort Inn for $5.8 million for one year. The cost is based on a room rate of $110 per night. The hotel contains 138 rooms. The contract includes an option to buy the hotel.

Read full story
52 comments
Denver, CO

Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts say

(Denver, Colo.) Although fentanyl and meth grab the most headlines when it comes to vices in Denver, alcohol emerges as the most commonly abused substance. That’s according to members of a three-doctor panel who shared their expertise Wednesday with the Denver City Council’s Safety, Education, Housing and Homelessness Committee.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Denver's HOST: No concerns about Urban Peak contracts

(Denver, Colo.) Despite news that Urban Peak homeless shelter for youth lost a state grant due to performance issues, a representative of Denver’s Department of Housing Stability, or HOST, said the city does not have similar concerns.

Read full story
4 comments

Those with compromised immune systems need special museum hours, advocate tells council

(Denver, Colo.) An advocate for people with compromised immune systems asked the City Council Monday to consider having special “masked hours” at local museums. People with compromised immune systems take additional precautions during public gatherings such as wearing a mask. Mask restrictions have ended at most public places. Susanna Speier told the council special accommodations are needed for the immunocompromised.

Read full story
8 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora resident waits eight days to learn car is stolen

A woman who spoke during public comment time at the Aurora City Council meeting Monday said a resident recently waited eight days before learning her car had been stolen. Robbie DeYoung of Stolen and Vandalized Vehicles in Colorado online group said the member did not learn her car was stolen from police but instead M & M Impound and Towing notified her. DeYoung pointed out that this woman would not have been eligible for a city of Aurora voucher that pays for impound fees for victims of car theft. The law requires a claim be made within three days of the theft.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayor’s measure to encourage debate fails

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s proposal to repeal motions to end debate didn’t get much support Monday. Only City Councilmembers Juan Marcano, Ruben Medina and Karina Murillo, all Democrats, voted for the proposal. The measure included a tinge of irony in that Republicans mostly have used the tool to shut down debate on issues, known as call for the question. But Coffman is a Republican himself.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy