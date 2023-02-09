Colfax couples wear their heart on their street

Photo by Colfax Ave Business Improvement District

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A handful of people have proclaimed their love for another by hanging hearts from streetlights along Colfax Avenue.

It’s a very public way to show your affection on one of America’s most storied roads. The promotion is courtesy Colfax Ave. “The Colfax Ave Business Improvement District (BID) works to build a dynamic and inclusive community along the Colfax corridor,” according to its website. “Through increased marketing and visibility, cleaner and safer streets, streetscape improvements, and partnerships with various City agencies and community groups, the BID works to maintain Colfax’s unique character while attending to the evolving needs of the commercial district.”

The BID is funded through a tax on Colfax businesses. This year, Colfax Ave hung hearts from streetlamp posts between Grant and Josephine Streets. It cost $30 to buy a heart; $60 if you wanted to take the heart home at the end of February.

Photo by Colax Ave Business Improvement District

“What’s more romantic than declaring your love on the longest, wickedest street in America?” Colfax Ave asks in its 2022 annual report. “Residents, businesses, and community members reserved a Colfax heart with their own custom message. These giant hearts hung from our pedestrian light poles for the community to enjoy throughout the entire month of February. And they sold out in less than four days. Now that’s what we call #ColfaxLove.”

Colfax Ave is sponsoring a contest. “Snap a photo with your favorite heart, tag us, and use the hashtag #ColfaxLove for a chance to win $100 to the Colfax Ave biz of your choice,” the BID posted on its Facebook page. Last day to enter is Feb. 28.

For those who live life in the fast lane, proclaiming their love on Colfax allows them to wear their heart on their street.

