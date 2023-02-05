Celebrate Valentine’s Day with animal love at Denver zoo

Photo by The Denver Zoo

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) What better way to get in tune with your primal attractions this Valentine’s Day than by taking a trip to the Denver Zoo? They’re expecting you.

From now through Feb. 14, the zoo will celebrate “Wild at Heart.” The promotion will include a limited number of half-off tickets ($11) for admission. You can sign up for tickets online.

Whether you are a “Saucy Single” or part of a “Canoodling Couple,” the zoo has a package for you.

Wild at Heart will present ”Singles Safari” Feb. 14. The event recognizes “bromances, galentines, and every kind of lover.” Tickets are $22. “From slinky Siberian girl Nikita to Groucho and the boys, Denver Zoo is home to some of the most eligible singles in town,” the zoo website hawks. “This year, we’re celebrating every one of them—starting with you. Join us for our first-ever Singles’ Safari, featuring yard games, animal experiences, a photo station, seasonal craft cocktails, à la carte eats and much more.”

Romantic dinner in the rainforest

For couples, the zoo will offer a four-course meal in the rainforest. Tickets are $300 per couple. Seating will be at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. “Noted snuggle bugs Pintar and Bu are an inspiration to us all: living proof that parenthood need not dim the flames of romance!” the zoo’s website advertises. In the Komodo Room of Tropical Discovery, our indoor rainforest, you’ll enjoy an intimate prix fixe meal of four sumptuous, chef-crafted courses—including exclusive Wild at Heart Animal Encounters!”

Pintar and Bu are adorable otters that love to play with shiny objects. Valentine’s week visitors to the zoo can learn how other creatures express their love. Flamingos dance, Wolves mate for life.

Giraffes can bat their giant eyelashes. Dominant male giraffes mate with every female in the herd. Interested females will urinate on the male’s face, according to LiveScience, so the male can taste and smell whether the female is ready to mate.

The animal kingdom can be kind of kinky. Celebrate your inner animal this Valentine’s Day at the Denver Zoo.

