Aurora, CO

Aurora council wants to slow down traffic

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWXqi_0kTL2QnS00
Roundabouts are one way of slowing traffic.Photo byChris King/Unsplash

Members of the Aurora City Council want to slow down traffic in the city.

The Transportation, Airports and Public Works Committee discussed the issue at its Jan. 26 meeting. The discussion sprung out of a presentation on “20 is Plenty,” a national initiative to lower speed limits on residential streets to 20 mph.

In Aurora, the speed limit on neighborhood roads is 25 mph. A presentation by city traffic manager Carlie Campuzano revealed that other cities that have implemented a 20 mph speed limit haven’t seen motorists slow down.

Denver and Boulder both lowered residential speed limits to 20. Boulder has collected data since the speed limit reduction. Speed limits actually spiked by a mile or two per hour. Portland, Ore. also lowered the speed limit but traffic has not slowed down there.

Campuzano said the primary goal of city planners is to reduce crashes, but most crashes don’t occur on residential roads, she said. Marcano said the city may want to look at lowering speed limits in business districts. He said it could be good for business.

Traffic calming measures considered

Campuzano emphasized that research shows best practices for slowing traffic. These include physical traffic calming measures, such as narrower lanes and roundabouts. “Drivers will go the speed they feel comfortable with,” Campuzano said.

She said average speeds on Kenton Street clock in at 27 mph. At 13th Avenue, the average is 33 mph. On Uvalda, a collector street, the average speed is 35 mph.

It would cost $1.6 million to switch out and enhance signage if Aurora were to make a speed limit change. Councilmember Angela Lawson commented it’s a lot of money to waste if drivers don’t slow down. But she agrees something must be done to slow traffic.

Campuzano said the city put three roundabouts out to bid recently. Once built, Aurora will collect data on whether those traffic elements slowed motorists down.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Aurora traffic# driver safety# traffic# driving# speed limit

Comments / 11

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
10K followers

More from David Heitz

Aurora, CO

Aurora resident waits eight days to learn car is stolen

A woman who spoke during public comment time at the Aurora City Council meeting Monday said a resident recently waited eight days before learning her car had been stolen. Robbie DeYoung of Stolen and Vandalized Vehicles in Colorado online group said the member did not learn her car was stolen from police but instead M & M Impound and Towing notified her. DeYoung pointed out that this woman would not have been eligible for a city of Aurora voucher that pays for impound fees for victims of car theft. The law requires a claim be made within three days of the theft.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayor’s measure to encourage debate fails

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s proposal to repeal motions to end debate didn’t get much support Monday. Only City Councilmembers Juan Marcano, Ruben Medina and Karina Murillo, all Democrats, voted for the proposal. The measure included a tinge of irony in that Republicans mostly have used the tool to shut down debate on issues, known as call for the question. But Coffman is a Republican himself.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver loans developer $8.3 million for affordable housing complex

The Denver City Council voted Monday to loan $8.3 million to a developer who plans to build a large affordable housing community at the intersection of 38th and Holly. At buildout, the $93 million project by Delwest will feature eight three-story buildings, according to a presentation by city staff for the City Council. There will be 84 one-bedroom units, 104 two-bedroom units, 36 three-bedroom units and 29 four-bedroom units. The four-bedroom units will be three stories with attached garages, according to the presentation.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Denver legalizes jaywalking

A proposal by Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca to decriminalize jaywalking won City Council approval Monday, but the vote was not unanimous. Councilmembers Kendra Black, Chris Herndon and Paul Kashmann voted against the change. Black said jaywalking will remain illegal under state law. She said that with an average of 22 tickets per year, there was no proof showing the police were targeting any group.

Read full story
15 comments
Littleton, CO

Opinion: RTD one-lap policy targets homeless people

When I experienced homelessness in 2019, I spent a lot of time on RTD property. It seemed like a place where I could inconspicuously exist. I often rested in the Union Station bus terminal and fell asleep there many times. I also rode the trains and the buses for hours on end, usually paying one fare but staying on after the completion of the route.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public comment

(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings assailed two members of the dais Jan. 23 for skipping out. Robert Bailey noted that Jolon Clark was not present for the public comment session. He wondered if he had “Herndon’s Disease,” referencing councilmember Chris Herndon. “This is a particular disorder where you stop caring about the general public and you prove this by not showing up.” The crowd erupted in laughter.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric push in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Several people asked the City Council again Monday to halt homeless sweeps in freezing temperatures. A speaker who identified themselves as V. said, “we have hundreds of people in the streets that are experiencing freezing sweeps on the regular.”

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Colfax rapid bus line moving closer to reality

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider awarding a $17.8 million contract for the East Colfax Rapid Bus Transit project. Although the project is not expected to be complete until 2027, the city continues to make progress on the planning stages. The contract with Triunity Inc. will provide program management, preconstruction support, communications and reporting, independent cost estimating, utility coordination, and construction oversight, according to a memo from city staff to council.The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure committee will vote on the contract at its Jan. 31 meeting. The full City Council must approve the expenditure.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

DIA expansion plans boast $7.4 million in new art

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider spending $7.4 million to add more public art to the airport. The Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation committee will vote Feb. 1 on the following contracts:

Read full story
25 comments
Denver, CO

Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jail

Denver’s new jail diversion center, which helps people experiencing homelessness with basic needs, has assisted 40 people since the city launched the pilot program Nov. 21, 2022.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may allow trailer park residents to upgrade units

(Denver, Colo.) If you live in a trailer park in Denver and your mobile home was built in 1976 or earlier, the zoning code does not allow you to upgrade your unit to one that meets HUD standards.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in Denver

To some people, walking down Colfax Avenue along the sidewalk isn’t very welcoming. After all, Colfax Avenue served as the primary artery in and out of Denver before Interstate 70 was built. So, Colfax was built for cars, not people.

Read full story
12 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayor moves repeal of ‘call for the question’ to full council vote

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s proposal to end the call for the question drew several detractors Monday but he advanced it to a regular council meeting for a vote anyway.

Read full story
1 comments
Glendale, CO

Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf Course

(Denver, Colo.) Park Hill Golf Course moved several steps closer Monday to becoming one of Denver’s newest neighborhoods. But it only happened after a meeting that stretched beyond midnight and included more than 120 public speakers.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Loving parents may prevent homelessness

I was wondering the other day if good parenting could prevent homelessness. I began to think about why others and I became homeless. I wondered if my parents could have brought me up in a way that would have prevented it.

Read full story
18 comments
Colorado State

Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governments

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver has partnered with Hertz to bring more electric cars to the city. It’s the latest plug for plug-in vehicles in the Mile-High City.

Read full story
20 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayoral candidates pitch participation in the process

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Councilmember Juan Marcano, both candidates for Aurora’s top office, want to give the democratic process a shot in the arm. Coffman will introduce legislation during a study session Monday that would repeal the “Call for the question” during council meetings. Call for the question allows the council to vote on whether to continue debate on a particular issue or to proceed with a final vote. The Republican majority has used the tool to shut down debate.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Homeless Aloft hotel resident thanks Denver City Council

A resident of Aloft Hotel, which has served more than two years as a non-congregant shelter for people experiencing homelessness, thanked the City Council during public comment Tuesday.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lots

(Denver, Colo.) In crowded Southern California, they call them “granny flats” – second homes built on the same lot as the main structure. Historically they’ve proven one way of caring for elderly parents without compromising privacy too much.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy