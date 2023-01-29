DIA expansion plans boast $7.4 million in new art

Locally sourced pieces of luggage will be used to create this sculpture at Denver International Airport by Thomas "Detour" Evans. Photo by City and County of Denver/Thomas "Detour" Evans

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider spending $7.4 million to add more public art to the airport.

The Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation committee will vote Feb. 1 on the following contracts:

· Ball-Nogues Design Studio, LLC, for $2,499,474 and three years, plus two one-year options to extend. Cost includes design , fabrication and installation of a sculpture in Concourse A-West, part of the expansion at DEN.

· Mythograph, Inc., $2,500,000 and three years, plus two one-year options to extend. Cost includes design, fabrication and installation of two sculptures in Concourse B-West, part of the expansion at DEN.

· Danielle Roney Studio, LLC, $2,413,480 and three years, plus two one-year options to extend. Cost includes design, fabrication and installation of two sculptures in Concourse C-East, part of the expansion at DEN.

A panel including community representatives, civic leaders, arts and cultural professionals selected the artists, which include:

· Benjamin Ball, Los Angeles. He will create “Dance the Sky Softly.” It will be approximately 512 feet long by 50 feet wide by 16 feet tall, according to a memo from the airport to council. The art is “inspired by the light, form and colors of the Colorado Rockies” and includes a “series of catenary curves of ball chain (that) will cascade throughout the ceilings creating moiré patterns that oscillate in color to create cloud like forms.”

This $2.5 million artwork will hang in Concourse A at DIA. Photo by City and County of Denver

· Kipp Kobayashi, Claremont, Calif. He will create “The Cosmology of Flight.” The stainless steel sculpture will be approximately 140 feet long, 25 feet wide and 20 feet wide. “The artwork which is inspired by scale, perception and size will activate the center circulation space of the newly constructed Concourse B-West expansion with a life-sized 767 aircraft,” according to a memo from the airport to council. “The translucent sculpture will allow passengers the uncommon view an airplane up-close to appreciate the modern marvel of air travel.”

An artistic replica of a 767 will hang from the ceiling at Denver International Airport. Photo by City and County of Denver/Kipp Kobayashi

· Danielle Roney, Brooklyn, N.Y. She will create two sculptures. “The sculptures will be created from powder coated stainless-steel tubing, LED lights and optical glass titled, ‘The Constellations,’ according to a memo from the airport to council.

This $2.4 million sculpture at DIA will be called "Constellations." Photo by City and County of Denver/Danielle Roney

Thomas "Detour" Evans. He will create, "It's not what you take, it's what you bring back." It will be made of locally sourced luggage, metal armature, acrylic paint and LED lights.

The art will be 38 feet long, 36 feet wide and 16 feet tall and is “designed based upon the geometry of specific constellations positioned above Denver’s skies during the Winter and Summer Solstice,” according to the memo. “Additionally, the artwork will utilize the outdoor observation deck at the Concourse C-East expansion with an augmented reality app to educate and locate current visible constellations to our passengers.”

Even if the committee approves the expenditures at its Feb.1 meeting, the full city council also must sign off on the contracts.