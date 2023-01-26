Denver, CO

Denver may allow trailer park residents to upgrade units

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223myM_0kRMLTfG00
Photo byJoel Heard/Unsplash

By David Heitz

(Denver, Colo.) If you live in a trailer park in Denver and your mobile home was built in 1976 or earlier, the zoning code does not allow you to upgrade your unit to one that meets HUD standards.

That would change under new rules advanced Tuesday by the Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The new policy would permit replacement of the old units. “This regulation can result in the displacement of residents when they want to replace a unit that has become unsafe or unlivable,” planner Libby told council members.

The new regulations also would allow permanent foundations for the trailers. The type of foundation required for the units would depend upon a soil analysis under the new rules. The full City Council still must approve the changes before they become law.

Mobile homes a non-conforming use

Mobile homes in Denver operate as a non-conforming use. But back in November the City Council made a change intended to protect Denver’s mobile homes. The council instituted a moratorium on new developments at mobile home parks.

Council members said mobile home park dwellers often have the land sold from right underneath them. The properties can be valuable to developers who want to build apartments or condominiums.

The city’s five mobile home parks include 4501 W. Kentucky Ave., 80 units; 765 N. York St., 12 units; 5220 N. Steele and 5201 N. Adams, 55 units; 960-999 S. Jason St., 75 units, and 2825 W. Evans, 90 units.

“Let’s buy these properties so we can control what’s built on them,” Councilmember Paul Kashmann said during a November committee meeting. “We might be able to do better (for the residents).”

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

