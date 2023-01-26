Denver may allow trailer park residents to upgrade units

Photo by Joel Heard/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) If you live in a trailer park in Denver and your mobile home was built in 1976 or earlier, the zoning code does not allow you to upgrade your unit to one that meets HUD standards.

That would change under new rules advanced Tuesday by the Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The new policy would permit replacement of the old units. “This regulation can result in the displacement of residents when they want to replace a unit that has become unsafe or unlivable,” planner Libby told council members.

The new regulations also would allow permanent foundations for the trailers. The type of foundation required for the units would depend upon a soil analysis under the new rules. The full City Council still must approve the changes before they become law.

Mobile homes a non-conforming use

Mobile homes in Denver operate as a non-conforming use. But back in November the City Council made a change intended to protect Denver’s mobile homes. The council instituted a moratorium on new developments at mobile home parks.

Council members said mobile home park dwellers often have the land sold from right underneath them. The properties can be valuable to developers who want to build apartments or condominiums.

The city’s five mobile home parks include 4501 W. Kentucky Ave., 80 units; 765 N. York St., 12 units; 5220 N. Steele and 5201 N. Adams, 55 units; 960-999 S. Jason St., 75 units, and 2825 W. Evans, 90 units.

“Let’s buy these properties so we can control what’s built on them,” Councilmember Paul Kashmann said during a November committee meeting. “We might be able to do better (for the residents).”