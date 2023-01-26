Denver, CO

Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in Denver

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yCin_0kQdTRlC00
The Bluebird Theater on Colfax attracts the crowds.Photo byMark Hessling/Unsplash

To some people, walking down Colfax Avenue along the sidewalk isn’t very welcoming. After all, Colfax Avenue served as the primary artery in and out of Denver before Interstate 70 was built. So, Colfax was built for cars, not people.

Now a city plan is in the works to make strolling down Colfax feel more accommodating. The city is in the early stages of creating an “overlay” for Colfax from Sherman to Yosemite streets. An overlay is city planner jargon for a set of requirements added to the zoning code.

Overlays don’t change the zoning but can require things like larger windows on street-facing properties and setbacks that don’t leave pedestrians so close to the street’s edge. That’s part of what’s planned for Colfax.

Denver City Councilmembers Amanda Sawyer, Chris Herndon, Candi CdeBaca and Chris Hinds held a virtual town hall Tuesday on the Colfax overlay. The overlay affects all four of their districts and includes the following neighborhoods: Capitol Hill, City Park West, Cheesman Park, City Park and Congress Park.

Overlays apply to new developments. The purpose of the Colfax overlay, according to information shared during a virtual town hall Tuesday, is “to encourage transit-oriented development and active street use on properties with frontage along the Colfax corridor.” Think outdoor dining and sidewalk specials.

Bus Rapid Transit line in the works

According to one participant in the virtual town hall, many people have not heard about the Bus Rapid Transit, or BRT coming to Colfax. Plans call for a rapid bus line that will travel up and down the strip. The overlay will allow for special pedestrian-friendly features at bus line stops.

The overlay would not apply to shallow lots on Colfax 70 feet or under. The overlay would help create “transitions” between the public realm and private residential settings, according to information shared at the town hall.

The overlay would require seven-foot setbacks for residential buildings and two-foot setbacks for retail. The thought is that residents along Colfax may feel more comfortable opening their curtains being further away from the sidewalk.

Drive-throughs discouraged; existing ones grandfathered

While the new overlay would discourage drive-through businesses, it would not require existing drive-throughs to change. The overlay claims to create “a location where local businesses can thrive,” especially along the BRT stops.

The overlay would allow for 14-foot ceilings in storefront buildings to allow for a more inviting ground-floor experience. The taller ceilings could accommodate larger windows and create a more inviting feeling from the sidewalk, according to the presentation.

The overlay proposal is in the early stages. There will be more public hearings in the future.

In addition to the overlay, the Planning Department is making it easier for adaptive reuse projects along Colfax, from Broadway to Yosemite. One example has been the conversions of motels into housing.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Colfax Avenue# Denver streets# urban design# road safety# sidewalks

Comments / 12

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
10K followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public comment

(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings assailed two members of the dais Jan. 23 for skipping out. Robert Bailey noted that Jolon Clark was not present for the public comment session. He wondered if he had “Herndon’s Disease,” referencing councilmember Chris Herndon. “This is a particular disorder where you stop caring about the general public and you prove this by not showing up.” The crowd erupted in laughter.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora council wants to slow down traffic

Members of the Aurora City Council want to slow down traffic in the city. The Transportation, Airports and Public Works Committee discussed the issue at its Jan. 26 meeting. The discussion sprung out of a presentation on “20 is Plenty,” a national initiative to lower speed limits on residential streets to 20 mph.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric push in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Several people asked the City Council again Monday to halt homeless sweeps in freezing temperatures. A speaker who identified themselves as V. said, “we have hundreds of people in the streets that are experiencing freezing sweeps on the regular.”

Read full story
37 comments
Denver, CO

Colfax rapid bus line moving closer to reality

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider awarding a $17.8 million contract for the East Colfax Rapid Bus Transit project. Although the project is not expected to be complete until 2027, the city continues to make progress on the planning stages. The contract with Triunity Inc. will provide program management, preconstruction support, communications and reporting, independent cost estimating, utility coordination, and construction oversight, according to a memo from city staff to council.The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure committee will vote on the contract at its Jan. 31 meeting. The full City Council must approve the expenditure.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may spend $7.4 million on airport art

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider spending $7.4 million to add more public art to the airport. The Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation committee will vote Feb. 1 on the following contracts:

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jail

Denver’s new jail diversion center, which helps people experiencing homelessness with basic needs, has assisted 40 people since the city launched the pilot program Nov. 21, 2022.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may allow trailer park residents to upgrade units

(Denver, Colo.) If you live in a trailer park in Denver and your mobile home was built in 1976 or earlier, the zoning code does not allow you to upgrade your unit to one that meets HUD standards.

Read full story
6 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayor moves repeal of ‘call for the question’ to full council vote

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s proposal to end the call for the question drew several detractors Monday but he advanced it to a regular council meeting for a vote anyway.

Read full story
1 comments
Glendale, CO

Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf Course

(Denver, Colo.) Park Hill Golf Course moved several steps closer Monday to becoming one of Denver’s newest neighborhoods. But it only happened after a meeting that stretched beyond midnight and included more than 120 public speakers.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Loving parents may prevent homelessness

I was wondering the other day if good parenting could prevent homelessness. I began to think about why others and I became homeless. I wondered if my parents could have brought me up in a way that would have prevented it.

Read full story
13 comments
Colorado State

Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governments

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver has partnered with Hertz to bring more electric cars to the city. It’s the latest plug for plug-in vehicles in the Mile-High City.

Read full story
20 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayoral candidates pitch participation in the process

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Councilmember Juan Marcano, both candidates for Aurora’s top office, want to give the democratic process a shot in the arm. Coffman will introduce legislation during a study session Monday that would repeal the “Call for the question” during council meetings. Call for the question allows the council to vote on whether to continue debate on a particular issue or to proceed with a final vote. The Republican majority has used the tool to shut down debate.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Homeless Aloft hotel resident thanks Denver City Council

A resident of Aloft Hotel, which has served more than two years as a non-congregant shelter for people experiencing homelessness, thanked the City Council during public comment Tuesday.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lots

(Denver, Colo.) In crowded Southern California, they call them “granny flats” – second homes built on the same lot as the main structure. Historically they’ve proven one way of caring for elderly parents without compromising privacy too much.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver buys another homeless hotel

The City and County of Denver gave final approval Tuesday to buying the Stay Inn hotel and two adjacent parcels at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The hotel will be used to house people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
63 comments
Denver, CO

Denver prepares snowplows for storm

The city of Denver will activate snow plows this week as a winter storm prepares to bear down on Colorado. The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, or DOTI, issued a news release Monday detailing its plans. “With the possibility that Denver could see snowfall totals in the 6”-11” range from a winter storm that’s arriving tomorrow, and with cold temperatures to follow as well as additional snow possible on Friday, DOTI is preparing to deploy its big plows to the main streets and small plows to the residential streets on Tuesday when snow starts to accumulate,” according to the release.

Read full story
Colorado State

Opinion: Why some homeless people pick through garbage

Just a few moments ago, I went to take my trash out. Once again, someone was frolicking in the dumpster, sorting through all the trash, and organizing it into three (no doubt stolen) shopping carts.

Read full story
148 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwide

(Denver, Colo.) Can you imagine being homeless as a school-aged child?. Had someone told me when I was a child that one day, I would become homeless I no doubt would have cried my eyes out. But perhaps an even worse reality is being homeless while a student in school.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to settle police lawsuit for $160,000, pays $3.6 million in settlements in 2022

(Denver, Colo.) The city of Denver is set to pay yet another settlement stemming from the George Floyd protests of 2020. Sammie Leon Lawrence IV will receive $160,000 if Denver approves the settlement, which is up for a vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Lawrence filed a civil suit against the city in U.S. District Court. The defendants are the City and County of Denver and Denver Police Department Officers Shawn Saunders, Kenneth Bridges, and Jackson Burkin.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy