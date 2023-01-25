Aurora mayor moves repeal of ‘call for the question’ to full council vote

Aurora City Hall. Photo by City of Aurora

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s proposal to end the call for the question drew several detractors Monday but he advanced it to a regular council meeting for a vote anyway.

In partisan Aurora, the Republican majority often uses “call for the question” to shut down debate during City Council meetings. “Call for the question” means taking a vote on whether to end discussion on a topic. If a majority approves a call for the question, council members stop debating the issue and vote on it.

The mayor used the tactic himself during debates on the city’s camping ban, Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Gardner pointed out.

Jurinsky: Require in-person attendance at meetings

“I would be in support of this if there was a caveat that couch heroes weren’t allowed anymore and members had to show up in person to council meetings again,” said Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky, who has been accused by Councilmember Juan Marcano of using “call for the question” more than any other member.

Marcano frequently attends council meetings virtually, as do other members of the council’s Democratic voting bloc. Jurinsky said they create the “standoffs” that lead to call for the question, and they do it “from the comfort of their couch in their own home while the rest of us show up in person.”

For a while Monday, Marcano’s cat stole the show as it jumped up on his lap and started giving the councilmember loving head b umps. “Frankly this has not been an issue in the past prior to the current council,” Marcano said. “It’s sad that we even have to abolish the rule because I do think it would serve the purpose to end a filibuster.”

Councilmembers scoff at proposal

Councilmember Francois Bergan said she would not support the mayor’s proposal. “I understand the spirit of this but I’m not in favor of just completely getting rid of motions to end debate.”

Councilmember Angela Lawson agreed. “When we’re going tit for tat, and it has nothing to do with the issue I think there does need to be a call for the question.”

Councilmember Dustin Zvonek said he may make an amendment to the proposal at the next council meeting. He proposes requiring a supermajority to shut down debate during the first reading of bills but only a simple majority at second reading “because arguments already have been made.”

Proposal advances despite opposition

Coffman advanced his proposal to a council meeting for a formal vote despite the opposition. “Figures,” Jurinsky jabbed after he announced his intention to move the measure forward.

“I can’t wait to call for the question on your question mayor,” Jurinsky told the mayor.

“You’re out of order right now,” the mayor replied.

Coffman said he wants to abolish call for the question because he “would rather err on the side of giving people the right to speak.”

Proposal guaranteeing public participation moves forward

Councilmember Juan Marcano also introduced legislation Monday. He wants to require the city manager to make virtual participation guaranteed for members of the public. The council already has a “call-in line,” but the technology is dated and expensive, and managed by a third party. Marcano’s proposal could bring management of the public comment period in-house and save money. The council agreed unanimously to advance his proposal to the next meeting for a vote.