Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf Course

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dIBee_0kP6Jba500
An artist's rendition of a proposed redevelopment of Park Hill Golf Course.Photo byWestside Development

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Park Hill Golf Course moved several steps closer Monday to becoming one of Denver’s newest neighborhoods. But it only happened after a meeting that stretched beyond midnight and included more than 120 public speakers.

The City Council decided Monday to ask the voters whether to remove a covenant on the property that requires it to be a golf course. The council also voted for zoning changes that will allow the property to be developed with retail and homes, including affordable housing. The council voted to create five special assessment districts for the development. Finally, the council signed off on a development agreement for the property.

Westside Investment Partners of Glendale bought the site in 2019. "Since the 1980s, the nonprofit Clayton Early Learning had been responsible for the 18-hole private golf course it owned (operated by a third party), in a neighborhood that has often lacked basic amenities like grocery stores, transit options and publicly accessible open space," Councilmember Chris Herndon wrote in a preface to the project’s small area plan. "Clayton’s sale of the golf course site in 2019 spurred numerous ideas, conversations, debates, meetings and news stories about the future of the Park Hill Golf Course."

Much needed housing units

According to a memo from city staff to the council, the 155-acre site would be transformed into a tree-filled community. Building heights would range from four to 12 stories. The neighborhood also would boast a large park comprising more than half of the site. The development would include retail stores and about 2,000 housing units.

During six hours of public hearings Monday, several people lamented the housing crisis Denver faces. They viewed the Park Hill project as a much needed opportunity to increase housing stock, including affordable units.

But councilmember Candi CdeBaca said the taxpayers are getting a raw deal. “This was never part of our city’s plans for good reason.”

Dozens of residents who attended public hearings Monday said they would like to see the entire golf course remain open space and be transformed into a regional park.

CdeBaca, Kashmann, others oppose project

CdeBaca voted against the project’s small area plan last month. She said it would displace residents of color, noting Park Hill is “one of the last neighborhoods of people of color left” in Denver. She said similar developments in the Five Points neighborhood left residents “sold out, displaced and erased.”

CdeBaca joined Council President Jamie Torres and councilmembers Amanda Sandoval, Paul Kashmann and Stacie Gilmore in voting Monday against the tax assessment districts. The districts impose taxes on residents to fund infrastructure improvements with municipal bonds. In this project, the districts would be allowed up to $110 million in bonds for $90 million in improvements.

During the first of three public hearings, speakers said assessment districts unfairly allow a developer to pass along the costs of infrastructure improvements to property owners. But Kenneth Ho, a representative of the developer, said such taxing mechanisms are necessary in projects that include affordable housing.

The assessments operate like a mortgage, Ho said, giving residents 30 to 40 years to pay off their share of the assessment. But taxpayer Brad Cameron called it a “scheme” for developers to make “lucrative profits.” Other speakers said property taxes are about double in special assessment districts, hardly making housing “affordable.”

Grocery store not guaranteed

During a second public hearing on the rezoning of the property, more than 95 people signed up to speak. People spoke for and against the project. Several people alleged the mayor and City Council are beholden to developers who gave them campaign contributions. One man suggested the park located in the proposed development be named after Mayor Michael Hancock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36u5Ac_0kP6Jba500
Park Hill Golf Course.Photo byCity and County of Denver

But Mary Cottingham urged approval of the rezoning, ticking off a list of benefits that come with a Community Benefit Agreement negotiated with the developer. One quarter of the redevelopment must contain affordable housing. A parcel of land will be reserved for a grocery store.

But Alex Walsh, who lives across the street from the golf course and opposes the project, said there is no guarantee of a grocery store beyond, “Trust me, bro.” Cottingham admitted the market will determine whether a grocery store comes to the site but added the dedicated lot will be a carrot.

The perks of the Community Benefit Agreement would remain requirements even if Westside were to sell the land to a new developer, said Councilmember Debbie Ortega. Council members CdeBaca, Kashmann, Sandoval and Amanda Sawyer voted against the rezoning.

‘Paved paradise, put up a parking lot’

One resident who urged the denial of the rezoning quoted song lyrics by Joni Mitchell:

“Don't it always seem to go
That you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone
They paved paradise, put up a parking lot”

Several residents said asking voters for permission to remove the conservation easement on the property is not legal. They claimed the easement can only be removed by a court after proof the property no longer can function as open space.

But councilmember Kevin Flynn said that’s not true. If the voters decide to remove the conservation easement, the developer must restore the property’s use as a golf course.

Even if the voters deny removal of the conservation agreement, the small area plan and rezoning remain.

Residents worry about displacement

Residents of the area worry about displacement that new development on the site could bring. The plan calls for giving priority affordable housing to families facing displacement by the project. ”For those concerned about longtime residents being involuntarily displaced, there are affordable housing provisions with priority for existing residents,” wrote Herndon, who represents district 8, where the golf course is located.

Jeff Martinez, president of Brothers Redevelopment, Inc. and a resident of Park Hill, said plans are in the works to bring permanent supportive housing to the project for people with disabilities. The units would be for those making 30 percent average median income or less, or a maximum of $22,000 annually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9ZIe_0kP6Jba500
Jeff Martinez of Brothers Development.Photo byDenver 8/City and County of Denver

Ballot language ‘misleading’

In extensive community engagement about the property’s future, only 7 percent of the area’s residents wanted the greenspace to remain a golf course exclusively, according to a small area plan approved in December.

During the final public hearing of the evening, residents accused the city of using “misleading” language for the proposed ballot measure that benefits the developer.

The ballot will read, “Shall the voters of the City and County of Denver authorize the release of the City-owned conservation easement on privately owned property known as the Park Hill Golf Course, which requires the land to be used primarily for golf-related purposes, and allow for publicly accessible parks and open space, commercial and residential uses, including affordable housing, community-serving retail, and other purposes.”

CdeBaca asked Assistant City Attorney Nathan Lucero why a group’s protest petition was not accepted. Lucero said the clalms made in the petition were not properly vetted. The names listed for documentation were not backed up with documents that showed proof of ownership.

CdeBaca said it appeared to her that the group followed the directions correctly. “It sounds like you don’t know our process,” CdeBaca told Lucero.

If the petition had been accepted, a supermajority of council would have been needed to pass the zoning.

CdeBaca and Kashmann voted against referring the matter to voters.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Park Hills Golf Course# Denver parks# Denver neighborhoods# Northeast Park Hill# Denver open space

Comments / 1

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
10K followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public comment

(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings assailed two members of the dais Jan. 23 for skipping out. Robert Bailey noted that Jolon Clark was not present for the public comment session. He wondered if he had “Herndon’s Disease,” referencing councilmember Chris Herndon. “This is a particular disorder where you stop caring about the general public and you prove this by not showing up.” The crowd erupted in laughter.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora council wants to slow down traffic

Members of the Aurora City Council want to slow down traffic in the city. The Transportation, Airports and Public Works Committee discussed the issue at its Jan. 26 meeting. The discussion sprung out of a presentation on “20 is Plenty,” a national initiative to lower speed limits on residential streets to 20 mph.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric push in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Several people asked the City Council again Monday to halt homeless sweeps in freezing temperatures. A speaker who identified themselves as V. said, “we have hundreds of people in the streets that are experiencing freezing sweeps on the regular.”

Read full story
37 comments
Denver, CO

Colfax rapid bus line moving closer to reality

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider awarding a $17.8 million contract for the East Colfax Rapid Bus Transit project. Although the project is not expected to be complete until 2027, the city continues to make progress on the planning stages. The contract with Triunity Inc. will provide program management, preconstruction support, communications and reporting, independent cost estimating, utility coordination, and construction oversight, according to a memo from city staff to council.The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure committee will vote on the contract at its Jan. 31 meeting. The full City Council must approve the expenditure.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may spend $7.4 million on airport art

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider spending $7.4 million to add more public art to the airport. The Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation committee will vote Feb. 1 on the following contracts:

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jail

Denver’s new jail diversion center, which helps people experiencing homelessness with basic needs, has assisted 40 people since the city launched the pilot program Nov. 21, 2022.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may allow trailer park residents to upgrade units

(Denver, Colo.) If you live in a trailer park in Denver and your mobile home was built in 1976 or earlier, the zoning code does not allow you to upgrade your unit to one that meets HUD standards.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in Denver

To some people, walking down Colfax Avenue along the sidewalk isn’t very welcoming. After all, Colfax Avenue served as the primary artery in and out of Denver before Interstate 70 was built. So, Colfax was built for cars, not people.

Read full story
12 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayor moves repeal of ‘call for the question’ to full council vote

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s proposal to end the call for the question drew several detractors Monday but he advanced it to a regular council meeting for a vote anyway.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Loving parents may prevent homelessness

I was wondering the other day if good parenting could prevent homelessness. I began to think about why others and I became homeless. I wondered if my parents could have brought me up in a way that would have prevented it.

Read full story
13 comments
Colorado State

Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governments

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver has partnered with Hertz to bring more electric cars to the city. It’s the latest plug for plug-in vehicles in the Mile-High City.

Read full story
20 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayoral candidates pitch participation in the process

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Councilmember Juan Marcano, both candidates for Aurora’s top office, want to give the democratic process a shot in the arm. Coffman will introduce legislation during a study session Monday that would repeal the “Call for the question” during council meetings. Call for the question allows the council to vote on whether to continue debate on a particular issue or to proceed with a final vote. The Republican majority has used the tool to shut down debate.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Homeless Aloft hotel resident thanks Denver City Council

A resident of Aloft Hotel, which has served more than two years as a non-congregant shelter for people experiencing homelessness, thanked the City Council during public comment Tuesday.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lots

(Denver, Colo.) In crowded Southern California, they call them “granny flats” – second homes built on the same lot as the main structure. Historically they’ve proven one way of caring for elderly parents without compromising privacy too much.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver buys another homeless hotel

The City and County of Denver gave final approval Tuesday to buying the Stay Inn hotel and two adjacent parcels at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The hotel will be used to house people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
63 comments
Denver, CO

Denver prepares snowplows for storm

The city of Denver will activate snow plows this week as a winter storm prepares to bear down on Colorado. The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, or DOTI, issued a news release Monday detailing its plans. “With the possibility that Denver could see snowfall totals in the 6”-11” range from a winter storm that’s arriving tomorrow, and with cold temperatures to follow as well as additional snow possible on Friday, DOTI is preparing to deploy its big plows to the main streets and small plows to the residential streets on Tuesday when snow starts to accumulate,” according to the release.

Read full story
Colorado State

Opinion: Why some homeless people pick through garbage

Just a few moments ago, I went to take my trash out. Once again, someone was frolicking in the dumpster, sorting through all the trash, and organizing it into three (no doubt stolen) shopping carts.

Read full story
148 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwide

(Denver, Colo.) Can you imagine being homeless as a school-aged child?. Had someone told me when I was a child that one day, I would become homeless I no doubt would have cried my eyes out. But perhaps an even worse reality is being homeless while a student in school.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to settle police lawsuit for $160,000, pays $3.6 million in settlements in 2022

(Denver, Colo.) The city of Denver is set to pay yet another settlement stemming from the George Floyd protests of 2020. Sammie Leon Lawrence IV will receive $160,000 if Denver approves the settlement, which is up for a vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Lawrence filed a civil suit against the city in U.S. District Court. The defendants are the City and County of Denver and Denver Police Department Officers Shawn Saunders, Kenneth Bridges, and Jackson Burkin.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy