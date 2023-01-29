Opinion: Loving parents may prevent homelessness

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVtMx_0kNU1EUE00
Photo byEye for Ebony/Unsplash

I was wondering the other day if good parenting could prevent homelessness. I began to think about why others and I became homeless. I wondered if my parents could have brought me up in a way that would have prevented it.

I grew up in a violent home. Dysfunction prevailed most of the time.

The environment was very traumatic. I believe it has everything to do with the fact that today I have a difficult time trusting anyone.

This lack of trust directly led to my living on the street. I had no one to call for help; both my parents were dead. I thought everyone else I knew was in on a plan to conspire against me. While this belief stemmed partly from untreated mental illness, the childhood trauma left me unable to ask for help.

Teaching your children that people are good and showing them what kindness looks like is important. Violent homes scare kids.

I reconnected with an estranged friend recently, although only for a moment. She told me it’s no wonder I became homeless “because my parents were so messed up.” This made me angry, but she’s right. As I spiraled into the abyss due to mental illness, I would not call a friend, talk to my relatives, or even cooperate with some homeless services providers. I trusted no one and it led to extreme isolation on the street.

Parents need to talk openly with their children and at a young age about mental health and substance abuse. Children need to understand the dangers of addiction and how it can lead to homelessness. They also need to know there is nothing to be ashamed of. So many on the street refuse to accept that the voices they hear aren’t real, for example. One wonders how people struggling with mental illness who were taught to hide their feelings ever get help. Many don’t.

Parents need to teach their children that friendships and relationships are important. Children must learn how to socialize and get along with others. They must learn compassion and understanding. This is especially true as It pertains to homeless people. If you teach your child that homelessness is a moral failing, heaven forbid it ever happens to them. Many people who become homeless loathe themselves because their families have disowned them.

Show your child unconditional love, even if they upset you. Picking arguments with your child turns them away, which is the last thing you want if they are teetering on homelessness. I remember one guy who lived in my encampment who obviously came from a good family. His mother would come to the encampment every so often and ask if he needed anything and sometimes take him to dinner. She never stopped showing her son that she cared about him. I don’t know what happened to this guy or if he ever got off the street. But I remember thinking it was remarkable how his mother stuck by him, even after he spray-painted his Mini Cooper.

Teach your children to believe in themselves. Once a person becomes homeless, their self-esteem takes a beating. Then depression becomes paralyzing, and the homeless person begins to feel stuck. Teach your children that they can handle whatever life throws at them. Try to set an example by demonstrating resilience and a fighting spirit in your own life.

Speak honestly and openly about homelessness. Chat up your child when you experience a homeless person on the street. Ask them why they think people become homeless, and what living on the street must be like. Speak openly and without judgement.

Show your child the value of the dollar. Teach them why money is important. Explain how people don't become homeless if they save for emergencies. I thought money grew on trees. I still don't appreciate the value of the dollar.

The bottom line is if you raise a child who can adapt to crisis, he likely will find survive if the going gets rough. The last thing you want when you become homeless is to give up. Raise a child who never gives up.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# homelessness# parenting# preventing homelessness

Comments / 13

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
10K followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public comment

(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings assailed two members of the dais Jan. 23 for skipping out. Robert Bailey noted that Jolon Clark was not present for the public comment session. He wondered if he had “Herndon’s Disease,” referencing councilmember Chris Herndon. “This is a particular disorder where you stop caring about the general public and you prove this by not showing up.” The crowd erupted in laughter.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora council wants to slow down traffic

Members of the Aurora City Council want to slow down traffic in the city. The Transportation, Airports and Public Works Committee discussed the issue at its Jan. 26 meeting. The discussion sprung out of a presentation on “20 is Plenty,” a national initiative to lower speed limits on residential streets to 20 mph.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric push in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Several people asked the City Council again Monday to halt homeless sweeps in freezing temperatures. A speaker who identified themselves as V. said, “we have hundreds of people in the streets that are experiencing freezing sweeps on the regular.”

Read full story
37 comments
Denver, CO

Colfax rapid bus line moving closer to reality

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider awarding a $17.8 million contract for the East Colfax Rapid Bus Transit project. Although the project is not expected to be complete until 2027, the city continues to make progress on the planning stages. The contract with Triunity Inc. will provide program management, preconstruction support, communications and reporting, independent cost estimating, utility coordination, and construction oversight, according to a memo from city staff to council.The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure committee will vote on the contract at its Jan. 31 meeting. The full City Council must approve the expenditure.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may spend $7.4 million on airport art

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider spending $7.4 million to add more public art to the airport. The Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation committee will vote Feb. 1 on the following contracts:

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jail

Denver’s new jail diversion center, which helps people experiencing homelessness with basic needs, has assisted 40 people since the city launched the pilot program Nov. 21, 2022.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may allow trailer park residents to upgrade units

(Denver, Colo.) If you live in a trailer park in Denver and your mobile home was built in 1976 or earlier, the zoning code does not allow you to upgrade your unit to one that meets HUD standards.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in Denver

To some people, walking down Colfax Avenue along the sidewalk isn’t very welcoming. After all, Colfax Avenue served as the primary artery in and out of Denver before Interstate 70 was built. So, Colfax was built for cars, not people.

Read full story
12 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayor moves repeal of ‘call for the question’ to full council vote

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s proposal to end the call for the question drew several detractors Monday but he advanced it to a regular council meeting for a vote anyway.

Read full story
1 comments
Glendale, CO

Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf Course

(Denver, Colo.) Park Hill Golf Course moved several steps closer Monday to becoming one of Denver’s newest neighborhoods. But it only happened after a meeting that stretched beyond midnight and included more than 120 public speakers.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governments

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver has partnered with Hertz to bring more electric cars to the city. It’s the latest plug for plug-in vehicles in the Mile-High City.

Read full story
20 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayoral candidates pitch participation in the process

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Councilmember Juan Marcano, both candidates for Aurora’s top office, want to give the democratic process a shot in the arm. Coffman will introduce legislation during a study session Monday that would repeal the “Call for the question” during council meetings. Call for the question allows the council to vote on whether to continue debate on a particular issue or to proceed with a final vote. The Republican majority has used the tool to shut down debate.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Homeless Aloft hotel resident thanks Denver City Council

A resident of Aloft Hotel, which has served more than two years as a non-congregant shelter for people experiencing homelessness, thanked the City Council during public comment Tuesday.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lots

(Denver, Colo.) In crowded Southern California, they call them “granny flats” – second homes built on the same lot as the main structure. Historically they’ve proven one way of caring for elderly parents without compromising privacy too much.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver buys another homeless hotel

The City and County of Denver gave final approval Tuesday to buying the Stay Inn hotel and two adjacent parcels at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The hotel will be used to house people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
63 comments
Denver, CO

Denver prepares snowplows for storm

The city of Denver will activate snow plows this week as a winter storm prepares to bear down on Colorado. The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, or DOTI, issued a news release Monday detailing its plans. “With the possibility that Denver could see snowfall totals in the 6”-11” range from a winter storm that’s arriving tomorrow, and with cold temperatures to follow as well as additional snow possible on Friday, DOTI is preparing to deploy its big plows to the main streets and small plows to the residential streets on Tuesday when snow starts to accumulate,” according to the release.

Read full story
Colorado State

Opinion: Why some homeless people pick through garbage

Just a few moments ago, I went to take my trash out. Once again, someone was frolicking in the dumpster, sorting through all the trash, and organizing it into three (no doubt stolen) shopping carts.

Read full story
148 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwide

(Denver, Colo.) Can you imagine being homeless as a school-aged child?. Had someone told me when I was a child that one day, I would become homeless I no doubt would have cried my eyes out. But perhaps an even worse reality is being homeless while a student in school.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to settle police lawsuit for $160,000, pays $3.6 million in settlements in 2022

(Denver, Colo.) The city of Denver is set to pay yet another settlement stemming from the George Floyd protests of 2020. Sammie Leon Lawrence IV will receive $160,000 if Denver approves the settlement, which is up for a vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Lawrence filed a civil suit against the city in U.S. District Court. The defendants are the City and County of Denver and Denver Police Department Officers Shawn Saunders, Kenneth Bridges, and Jackson Burkin.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy