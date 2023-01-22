Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governments

David Heitz

Photo byWaldemar Brandt/Unsplash

By David Heitz

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver has partnered with Hertz to bring more electric cars to the city. It’s the latest plug for plug-in vehicles in the Mile-High City.

To a casual observer, it may seem the Tesla is one of the most popular vehicles in Denver. You see them everywhere. But are electric vehicles really practical in Colorado?

Fueling up is like charging a cellphone. Most models now come with a plug compatible with standard three-prong outlets, according to the Colorado state website on electric vehicles. A 2020 Consumer Reports study showed electric vehicle drivers spend about 60 percent less each year on fuel costs compared to drivers of gas-powered cars.

Electric vehicles perform well in wintry climates

Some people worry electric cars won’t handle well in the snow. In fact, their heavy batteries help create traction. Some Teslas even have an automatic rocking feature to free cars stuck in the snow.

Photo byDmitry Novikov/Unsplash

Others say electric vehicles are safer in snowstorms. If you do become stuck, the larger battery is likely to last longer to power the heat than in a gas vehicle. There also are concerns that a gas vehicle’s tailpipe can become clogged with snow, releasing harmful fumes into the vehicle.

Electric cars don’t lose juice traveling uphill because there are no gears to shift. In fact, electric vehicles are most popular in the Nordic nations – Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Denmark, according to the 2022 Global EV Outlook published by the International Energy Agency. The Nordic region is mountainous and gets a lot of snow. Electric vehicles apparently perform well in wintry climates.

Sales of electric vehicles explode

“Back in 2012, just 120,000 electric cars were sold worldwide,” according to Global EV Outlook. “In 2021, more than that many (were) sold each week.”

In April 2020, the City and County of Denver developed an electric vehicle action plan. “Denver residents and businesses are adopting electric vehicles, however, the current and expected rates at which they are purchasing them does not put Denver on track to reach its electric vehicle goals in 2025 and 2030,” according to the plan.

“After accounting for the impact of Colorado’s recent zero-emission vehicle mandate and no other significant changes to the marketplace, Denver is expected see plug-in electric vehicles (PEV) reach 83,600 or 10% of the total light-duty vehicle population by 2030,” the plan continues.

Cars can plug in to regular outlet

Most electric cars these days can be plugged in at home. So, you don’t need to use the charging stations unless you don’t have a dedicated parking space with an outlet at home. That said, Denver has more than 500 charging stations, and some are high speed. There are more than 2,500 plugs for charging electric vehicles in Colorado, according to the state website.

“An effective EV charging network is more than new charging stations; it requires functional, affordable charging stations located where drivers are willing to park and charge,” according to Denver’s electric vehicle action plan.

The plan considers that renters and low-income people may not have access to an outlet. They rely on public charging, which costs more than home charging. “Location and availability of fast charging will be key for accessibility and inclusion,” the Denver plan states.

Rebates, tax credits come with buying electric

Photo byEldo Raael/Unsplash

Electric vehicles increasingly are affordable in Denver. Colorado offers incentives for purchasing electric vehicles, which you can purchase new for less than $26,000. Beginning Jan. 1, electric vehicle purchasers become eligible for a $2,000 tax credit. There also is a $7,500 federal tax credit. The federal government also offers a tax credit for level 2 charging stations.

Xcel energy also awards rebates to people who buy electric vehicles in Colorado. Income-qualified residential customers get a $3,000 rebate for the purchase or lease of a used electric vehicle, and $5,500 rebate for the purchase or lease of a new electric vehicle. Households must make 60 percent or less of Denver average median income, which was $49,000 for one person in 2021.

Eligible EVs must be purchased or leased from a Colorado dealership. For more information, see the Xcel Energy EV Rebate website.

More on Denver’s electric vehicle plan

Goals of Denver’s electric vehicle plan include:

· Decreasing the cost of electric vehicles for underserved residents.

· Prioritizing financing for income-burdened populations.

· Building electric vehicle partnerships like the one forged with Hertz.

· Increasing access to charging infrastructure for marginalized communities.
Developing workplace electric vehicle charging stations.

According to BuzzEVNews, an electric vehicle news site, “Denver is currently emerging as a top hub for electric vehicles.” The site reports there are about 545 charging stations in Denver, landing the city No. 13 in the U.S. for overall EV infrastructure. The metro area claims the 16th-highest number of EVs in the country (approx. 17,650 electric cars). Denver also has third-most apartment units (8.6%) in rental buildings fitted with charging stations.”

Denver has helped lead the nation on electric car readiness and is working diligently to bring even more electric vehicles to the state.

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

