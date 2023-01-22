Aurora, CO

Aurora mayoral candidates pitch participation in the process

David Heitz

Aurora City Hall.Photo byCity of Aurora

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Councilmember Juan Marcano, both candidates for Aurora’s top office, want to give the democratic process a shot in the arm.

Coffman will introduce legislation during a study session Monday that would repeal the “Call for the question” during council meetings. Call for the question allows the council to vote on whether to continue debate on a particular issue or to proceed with a final vote. The Republican majority has used the tool to shut down debate.

But Coffman, a Republican himself, said on his Facebook page last week that call for the question is being abused. It’s intended to prevent repetition or filibusters during debate, Coffman said.

Marcano long has held that call for the question was being abused. He said he may offer amendments to Coffman’s bill. “I'm considering an amendment to either require a supermajority to end debate, or perhaps propose a more cordial process where when a motion to end debate is proposed, each councilmember who has not spoken yet is asked if they have any additional comments before a vote to end debate is held,” Marcano said in an email. “It's frustrating that we're at this point because before this council ending debate was rarely if ever used.”

Marcano said Coffman “understands that the frequent use of that motion by him and the other Republicans on council is a bad look. I'm glad he's on board with changing it and hope that nobody abuses this change in the future by pulling a Ted Cruz and reading Dr. Seuss at length.”

Resolution proposes saving money

Marcano has ideas of his own that he’ll propose Monday. He wants to codify that the city manager must provide telephone or video conferencing during City Council meetings for members of the public who want to speak.

Aurora already does this during council meetings with a “call-in” in line. “The resolution I'm sponsoring is intended to preserve accessibility for the public while saving us the cost of having an outside service manage our calls,” Marcano said in an email. “I believe we'd be better suited emulating what the state legislature and Denver do via WebEx/Zoom without the need for a costly call monitoring service.”

Deputy City Manager Roberto Venegas said in a memo to City Council that the service costs about $2,000 per month. It is staffed by CRL Associates. Charges depend on the duration of the meeting. According to the memo, the call-in line between June and November 2022 took 81 calls, but only 14 people made comments.

Venegas said in the memo the council could consider staffing the service with city employees during meetings.

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

