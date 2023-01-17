Denver buys another homeless hotel

The Stay Inn in Denver is set to become homeless housing. Photo by City and County of Denver

The City and County of Denver gave final approval Tuesday to buying the Stay Inn hotel and two adjacent parcels at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The hotel will be used to house people experiencing homelessness.

The four-story walk-up motel includes 96 units, 89 of which have been converted to include kitchenettes. Kitchenettes will feature a microwave, coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, hotplate, food storage area and sink.

“The solution to homelessness is housing, and we will continue to pull on every lever available to create more homes for our unhoused residents,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock in a news release. “We’re proud to transform yet another hotel into new, supportive homes for those who are in need of it most.”

Federal money made the purchase possible. Funding included a $2 million Economic Development Initiative Community Project Funding Grant advanced by Rep. Diana DeGette, American Rescue Plan Act money and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.

Denver’s Department of Housing Stability, or HOST, will issue a request for proposals seeking a partner to complete building renovations and to operate the site. The partner would provide wrap-around supportive services to guests. HOST anticipates the site will begin housing residents by late 2023.

“The acquisition adds momentum to other hotel-to-housing projects recently funded by the City and County of Denver,” according to the news release. “In recent months Denver helped fund one hotel in Globeville and two East Colfax motels that were acquired by housing partners. The hotel conversions support HOST’s Five-Year Strategic Plan goal of producing 900 supportive housing units across several sites.”