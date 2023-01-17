Denver, CO

Denver buys another homeless hotel

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQdxt_0kI2iW1A00
The Stay Inn in Denver is set to become homeless housing.Photo byCity and County of Denver

The City and County of Denver gave final approval Tuesday to buying the Stay Inn hotel and two adjacent parcels at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The hotel will be used to house people experiencing homelessness.

The four-story walk-up motel includes 96 units, 89 of which have been converted to include kitchenettes. Kitchenettes will feature a microwave, coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, hotplate, food storage area and sink.

“The solution to homelessness is housing, and we will continue to pull on every lever available to create more homes for our unhoused residents,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock in a news release. “We’re proud to transform yet another hotel into new, supportive homes for those who are in need of it most.”

Federal money made the purchase possible. Funding included a $2 million Economic Development Initiative Community Project Funding Grant advanced by Rep. Diana DeGette, American Rescue Plan Act money and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.

Denver’s Department of Housing Stability, or HOST, will issue a request for proposals seeking a partner to complete building renovations and to operate the site. The partner would provide wrap-around supportive services to guests. HOST anticipates the site will begin housing residents by late 2023.

“The acquisition adds momentum to other hotel-to-housing projects recently funded by the City and County of Denver,” according to the news release. “In recent months Denver helped fund one hotel in Globeville and two East Colfax motels that were acquired by housing partners. The hotel conversions support HOST’s Five-Year Strategic Plan goal of producing 900 supportive housing units across several sites.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denver homeless hotels# homelessness in Denver# homeless shelters# homeless encampments# converted hotels

Comments / 63

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
10K followers

More from David Heitz

Opinion: Can parents prevent homelessness?

By no means am I a parenting expert, or even a parent. But I do know quite a bit about how people end up homeless after experiencing homelessness myself in 2019. I was wondering the other day if good parenting could prevent homelessness. I began to think about why others and I became homeless. I wondered if my parents could have brought me up in a way that would have prevented it.

Read full story
10 comments
Colorado State

Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governments

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver has partnered with Hertz to bring more electric cars to the city. It’s the latest plug for plug-in vehicles in the Mile-High City.

Read full story
16 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayoral candidates pitch participation in the process

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Councilmember Juan Marcano, both candidates for Aurora’s top office, want to give the democratic process a shot in the arm. Coffman will introduce legislation during a study session Monday that would repeal the “Call for the question” during council meetings. Call for the question allows the council to vote on whether to continue debate on a particular issue or to proceed with a final vote. The Republican majority has used the tool to shut down debate.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Homeless Aloft hotel resident thanks Denver City Council

A resident of Aloft Hotel, which has served more than two years as a non-congregant shelter for people experiencing homelessness, thanked the City Council during public comment Tuesday.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lots

(Denver, Colo.) In crowded Southern California, they call them “granny flats” – second homes built on the same lot as the main structure. Historically they’ve proven one way of caring for elderly parents without compromising privacy too much.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver prepares snowplows for storm

The city of Denver will activate snow plows this week as a winter storm prepares to bear down on Colorado. The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, or DOTI, issued a news release Monday detailing its plans. “With the possibility that Denver could see snowfall totals in the 6”-11” range from a winter storm that’s arriving tomorrow, and with cold temperatures to follow as well as additional snow possible on Friday, DOTI is preparing to deploy its big plows to the main streets and small plows to the residential streets on Tuesday when snow starts to accumulate,” according to the release.

Read full story
Colorado State

Opinion: Why some homeless people adore garbage

Just a few moments ago, I went to take my trash out. Once again, someone was frolicking in the dumpster, sorting through all the trash, and organizing it into three (no doubt stolen) shopping carts.

Read full story
148 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwide

(Denver, Colo.) Can you imagine being homeless as a school-aged child?. Had someone told me when I was a child that one day, I would become homeless I no doubt would have cried my eyes out. But perhaps an even worse reality is being homeless while a student in school.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to settle police lawsuit for $160,000, pays $3.6 million in settlements in 2022

(Denver, Colo.) The city of Denver is set to pay yet another settlement stemming from the George Floyd protests of 2020. Sammie Leon Lawrence IV will receive $160,000 if Denver approves the settlement, which is up for a vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Lawrence filed a civil suit against the city in U.S. District Court. The defendants are the City and County of Denver and Denver Police Department Officers Shawn Saunders, Kenneth Bridges, and Jackson Burkin.

Read full story
10 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayor wants to repeal 'call for the question'

(Aurora, Colo.) In partisan Aurora, the Republican majority often uses “call for the question” to shut down debate during City Council meetings. But now the mayor, who also is a Republican, wants to end the practice. “Call for the question” means taking a vote on whether to end discussion on a topic. If a majority approves a call for the question, council members stop debating the issue and vote on it.

Read full story
1 comments
Pueblo, CO

Opinion: Jail alternatives improve lives for homeless, mentally ill

(Denver, Colo.) If you live in Denver, you no doubt have seen someone having a mental health crisis in a park. Many people experiencing homelessness utilize city parks as a place to rest during the day without breaking the law.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises city

(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings praised the city Monday for swiftly cleaning up an encampment at a Denny’s. Craig Arfsten said the parking lot of the Denny’s at Alameda and Interstate 25 became overrun with RVs and tents. “The city has no other choice but to clean up the encampments for the well-being of the community,” Arfsten said. "I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the response times of these cleanup efforts.”

Read full story
38 comments

Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdose

(Denver, Colo.) Not often do I become so shaken up by the news that I have a hard time writing about it. But now is one of those times. Today, peer specialists from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless are going door to door in my building, Fusion Studios, asking people to please not use drugs by themselves. You see, two people have overdosed – died – in two days here. Both were on my floor. Some of you may even know one of the victims. More on that in a moment.

Read full story
24 comments

Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless people

(Denver, Colo.) There are those who like to say that bed bugs swarm people experiencing homelessness because they are dirty. That’s not the case. Bed bugs flock to homeless people because the insects are hitchhikers.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver settles $28 million in legal claims since 2010, report shows

(Denver, Colo.) A proposal to raise the dollar threshold for legal settlements that must be approved by the Denver City Council turned into a conversation about transparency Tuesday.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may decriminalize jaywalking

(Denver, Colo.) Denver would give residents the “Freedom to Walk and Roll,” as the proposal is called, under new regulations that decriminalize jaywalking. City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca has sponsored a bill that would rewrite Denver’s jaywalking laws. People would not be able to just cross in the middle of the street erratically, she said, but language specifically prohibiting crossing safely would be removed.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, too

The McDonald’s on 16th Street in Denver became an oasis for people experiencing homelessness. It no doubt led to its demise. It came to be known in Denver as the "homeless McDonald's."

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Denver extends disaster declaration as migrants keep arriving

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster.

Read full story
42 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Denver approves Stay Inn hotel purchase

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council gave initial approval Monday to purchasing another hotel to convert into housing for people experiencing homelessness. The city will spend $9 million to acquire the Stay Inn at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The four-story walk-up motel includes 96 units, 89 of which have been converted to include kitchenettes. Kitchenettes will feature a microwave, coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, hotplate, food storage area and sink.

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy