Aurora mayor wants to repeal 'call for the question'

Aurora City Council chambers Photo by City of Aurora

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) In partisan Aurora, the Republican majority often uses “call for the question” to shut down debate during City Council meetings.

But now the mayor, who also is a Republican, wants to end the practice. “Call for the question” means taking a vote on whether to end discussion on a topic. If a majority approves a call for the question, council members stop debating the issue and vote on it.

This tactic is frequently used during debates about homelessness. The Republican majority is less inclined to support Housing First and harm reduction practices, for example. When the Democratic minority begins to fight for Housing First and harm reduction during homeless policy debates, the Republican majority frequently shuts down the debate by calling for the question.

‘Not an easy decision’

“This was not an easy decision,” Coffman said in a Facebook post of his plan to introduce legislation at the Jan. 23 study session to repeal the call for the question. “I first looked to see if I could find a middle ground to see if I could find circumstances that would warrant terminating debate, such as when city council members are repeating their same points over and over again to filibuster or to delay the final vote on an agenda item.

“However, I believe that the call for the question motion is being used too frequently and that it is better to permit indefinite debate rather than allow the majority of the members present, on any given issue, to cut off debate.”

Councilmember Juan Marcano, a Democrat, has ridiculed use of the call for the question. Coffman seems to agree. “Representative democracy is founded on the principle of majority rule while protecting the rights of the minority,” Coffman said in the Facebook post.

Coffman accused of being hypocrite

A commenter on the post accused Coffman of being a hypocrite. “Oh, you mean the same motion that you and your party are the most guilty of abusing? Nathaniel Crawford remarked. “It’s funny that, after abusing this to cut $6 million out of the city budget, force one-sided votes that have hindered the City's progress, and forced away discussions of Human Rights, now it’s time to end such? Could you be pandering for votes any harder?”

A final vote on Coffman’s proposal will be Jan. 30.