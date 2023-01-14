Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises city

Craig Arfsten praised the CIty Council Monday for a swift encampment cleanup at Denny's. Photo by Denver 8 TV

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings praised the city Monday for swiftly cleaning up an encampment at a Denny’s.

Craig Arfsten said the parking lot of the Denny’s at Alameda and Interstate 25 became overrun with RVs and tents. “The city has no other choice but to clean up the encampments for the well-being of the community,” Arfsten said. "I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the response times of these cleanup efforts.”

In the past, Arfsten has criticized the city for not moving fast enough to clear encampments. But on Monday he said the city has shown great improvement. “Thank you very much, Denver,” Arfsten said. “We must always remember that encampments are not recovery. Nobody is getting treatment or is in recovery while they are living in a tent, RV, or trailer. Every effort the city takes should be to move the individual closer to recovery.”

Manager ‘getting no response’

Arfsten said he met with the manager of the Denny’s, who had tried to report the encampments to police and through PocketGov and “was getting no response.” But after Arfsten got involved, that changed.

Arfsten said someone threw a rock through the front window of the restaurant. A man could be spotted urinating on the side of the building, he said, while a woman next to him pulled up her pants. “That’s disgusting,” Arfsten said.

He urged the city to think about what would happen if the restaurant had to close. Aside from the parking lot problems, the restaurant enjoys popularity among its patrons. Google reviews praise the food and the service, but some reviewers do talk about the encampments.

‘It generally feels unsafe’

“It’s worth mentioning the parking lot is filled with people living from their cars, as well as several cars in different stages of decomposition and deconstruction,” wrote one reviewer. “It generally feels unsafe, and as I sit here typing out this review, I am worrying my car is being broken into or being pieced for parts.”

The McDonald’s on 16th Street Mall in Denver, which had come to be known as “the homeless McDonald’s,” closed earlier this month.

Meantime, a candidate for City Council in Denver’s District 10 has been advertising on social media that he wants to end homeless encampments. Noah Kaplan did not return an email from NewsBreak seeking comment, but according to his website, he plans to advocate for both the unhoused and business owners.

Council candidate wants to end encampments

“The next city councilor for District 10, which sits at the nexus of Denver's housing crisis, must advocate for everyone in the district,” the website reads. “That means understanding the traumas and challenges facing individuals experiencing homelessness while creating a space for constructive dialogue with owners and renters to balance the community's needs.

"Living on the street is a public health and safety hazard for both housed and unhoused. Folks living on the street are often victims themselves of theft and violence. Law enforcement should be empowered to enforce laws that keep the city safe for us all.”

Advocates for people experiencing homelessness say the encampment sweeps are a colossal waste of taxpayer money, as the campers simply move a few blocks down the road and re-establish the camp. In recent weeks, doctors and other public health experts have been showing up at council meetings and ridiculing the council for allowing sweeps in freezing temperatures.

The council creates policies, but the mayor’s office enforces them.