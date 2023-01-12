Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless people

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqBD1_0kBLJCgc00
Photo byJP Valery/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) There are those who like to say that bed bugs swarm people experiencing homelessness because they are dirty.

That’s not the case. Bed bugs flock to homeless people because the insects are hitchhikers.

Few people have to keep moving all day long like homeless people. “Move along to where?” is the common response people experiencing homelessness give to those who seek to displace them.

A person experiencing homelessness may go from a shelter in the morning to a coffee line, and from there to a lunch line, and from there to a day shelter. They essentially keep moving all day, and blood-thirsty bed bugs hitch rides in their backpacks, on blankets, and on second-hand clothing.

In the end, shelters become veritable breeding nests for bed bugs. When I experienced homelessness, the bed bugs especially were heinous at Salvation Army Crossroads homeless shelter. The bugs would emerge from cracks in the floor.

Will they really crawl into your mouth?

I knew nothing about the pests the first time I saw one. A fellow homeless person told me the bugs would crawl right into your mouth when you sleep (this never happened to me). Numerous pest extermination companies online say that while it can happen, it’s not likely to happen.

Fortunately, shelters do work to keep bed bugs at bay. “Unfortunately, bed bugs travel on individuals and their belongings, so bed bugs can be reintroduced into the shelter at any time,” said Emily Williams in an email to NewsBreak. Williams is director of communications and marketing for the city’s Department of Housing Stability, or HOST. “A few things we recommend are proper individual storage of personal belongings, frequent cleaning and disinfecting, changing out linens regularly, spacing sleeping areas apart as much as possible, drying linens in high heat (this kills the bed bugs), and regular treatment of the facility.”

Intense heat kills bed bugs

One of the only ways to decimate a bed bug infestation is to turn the heat up – way up. “We also know that some shelters use hot box tents and heat storage rooms to handle bed bugs situations with personal belongings and clothing, which is a good practice to limit bed bugs in the facility,” Williams said.

Williams said both of their 48th Avenue shelters have heat treatment rooms built into the facility design. According to Michigan State University, bed bugs in homeless shelters are a common problem. But shelters should never turn someone away because of bed bugs, according to the university.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMCTE_0kBLJCgc00
Photo byOrkin

“Unfortunately, bed bugs travel on individuals and their belongings, so bed bugs can be reintroduced into the shelter at any time,” according to the Michigan State University website. “They may be exposed to the insects in emergency shelters, transitional housing, motels and hotels, homes of friends, as well as other places they may spend the night. After being exposed, they can inadvertently move bed bugs from place to place, including into homeless shelters.”

When I experienced homelessness in 2019, there were no bed bug inspections as people entered Denver shelters. The extension recommends screening shelter occupants for the pests. “Clients can be asked about whether they’ve been exposed to bed bugs while they’re being questioned about other public health pests such as lice, scabies and whether they have cockroach allergies or asthma ,” according to the extension. “In some cases, bites will be evident, but the client may not know or be concerned that they have been exposed to bed bugs.”

Mayoral candidate complaints about bugs

Jesse Lashawn Parris, a candidate for Denver mayor, recently complained to the City Council of a bed bug infestation at Fusion Studios, where this writer lives. Fusion is a Colorado Coalition for the Homeless property.

Building management is doing everything it can to get rid of the bugs at Fusion, including spraying any room where a tenant asks for it. I chose to get rid of bed bugs in my room on my own and spent more than $300 on bug spray.

A report by Orkin earlier this month showed Denver ranks 15th in the nation among major cities with bed bug problems. Orkin ranked the cities based on bed bug exterminations performed during the previous year. Chicago ranked first. New York, Los Angeles, Detroit and Washington, D.C. also made the top ten.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bed bugs# pest control# exterminator# homelessness in Denver# homelessness

Comments / 0

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
9K followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Latest Denver police settlement: $160,000, citywide settlements top $3.6 million in 2022

(Denver, Colo.) The city of Denver is set to pay yet another settlement stemming from the George Floyd protests of 2020. Sammie Leon Lawrence IV will receive $160,000 if Denver approves the settlement, which is up for a vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Lawrence filed a civil suit against the city in U.S. District Court. The defendants are the City and County of Denver and Denver Police Department Officers Shawn Saunders, Kenneth.

Read full story
6 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayor supports ‘indefinite debate’ at council meetings

(Aurora, Colo.) In partisan Aurora, the Republican majority often uses “call for the question” to shut down debate during City Council meetings. But now the mayor, who also is a Republican, wants to end the practice. “Call for the question” means taking a vote on whether to end discussion on a topic. If a majority approves a call for the question, council members stop debating the issue and vote on it.

Read full story
Pueblo, CO

Opinion: Alternatives to arrest, jail change lives for homeless, mentally ill

If you live in Denver, you no doubt have seen someone having a mental health crisis in a park. In particular, many people experiencing homelessness utilize city parks as a place to exist during the day without breaking the law.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises city

(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings praised the city Monday for swiftly cleaning up an encampment at a Denny’s. Craig Arfsten said the parking lot of the Denny’s at Alameda and Interstate 25 became overrun with RVs and tents. “The city has no other choice but to clean up the encampments for the well-being of the community,” Arfsten said. "I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the response times of these cleanup efforts.”

Read full story
23 comments

Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler, my neighbor, dies of overdose

(Denver, Colo.) Not often do I become so shaken up by the news that I have a hard time writing about it. But now is one of those times. Today, peer specialists from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless are going door to door in my building, Fusion Studios, asking people to please not use drugs by themselves. You see, two people have overdosed – died – in two days here. Both were on my floor. Some of you may even know one of the victims. More on that in a moment.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver settles $28 million in legal claims since 2010, report shows

(Denver, Colo.) A proposal to raise the dollar threshold for legal settlements that must be approved by the Denver City Council turned into a conversation about transparency Tuesday.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver City Council may decriminalize jaywalking

(Denver, Colo.) Denver would give residents the “Freedom to Walk and Roll,” as the proposal is called, under new regulations that decriminalize jaywalking. City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca has sponsored a bill that would rewrite Denver’s jaywalking laws. People would not be able to just cross in the middle of the street erratically she said, but language specifically prohibiting crossing safely would be removed.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, too

The McDonald’s on 16th Street in Denver became an oasis for people experiencing homelessness. It no doubt led to its demise. It came to be known in Denver as the "homeless McDonald's."

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver extends disaster declaration as migrants keep arriving

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster.

Read full story
42 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Denver approves Stay Inn hotel purchase

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council gave initial approval Monday to purchasing another hotel to convert into housing for people experiencing homelessness. The city will spend $9 million to acquire the Stay Inn at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The four-story walk-up motel includes 96 units, 89 of which have been converted to include kitchenettes. Kitchenettes will feature a microwave, coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, hotplate, food storage area and sink.

Read full story
30 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora shopping center woos ‘top retailer,’ entertainment complex

(Denver, Colo.) Southlands shopping center in Aurora soon may have some new tenants. The City of Aurora has been working with the developer, M&J Wilkow Properties, to breathe new life into the shopping center. The developer has requested incentives and concessions that would help it reshape two large vacant spaces. The retail buildings need “significant interior and exterior construction in addition to several concessions in order to attract the desirable tenants,” according to a memo from city staff to City Council.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000

(Denver, Colo.) A man and his pregnant girlfriend shot at by Denver Police with pepper balls while working for a food delivery company each will receive a $162,500 settlement each from the city.

Read full story
74 comments
Denver, CO

Denver expands STAR program, formerly homeless woman describes need

(Denver, Colo.) A formerly homeless woman who sat on a committee to get the STAR alternative police response unit off the ground said she could not get the team to respond to her mental health emergency last month.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homes

(Denver, Colo.) A trio of climate advocates asked the Denver City Council on Tuesday to require all-electric new homes as part of its new building codes. The council approved the first reading of new building, fire, and green codes on Tuesday. The activists, who spoke during public comment period, would like to see the council amend the code before a final vote next week.

Read full story
31 comments
Denver, CO

Denver finalizes wage theft law during packed council chambers

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to create a new way for victims of wage theft to seek restitution. Union workers packed the council chambers, which holds 80 people, and also filled an overflow room and a hallway. Many spoke of being victims of wage theft during a public hearing before the council voted.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft Hotel

Aloft Hotel in downtown Denver.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Tuesday to cease leasing Aloft Hotel for use as a homeless shelter after April. The city has spent more than $16 million since 2020 housing people experiencing homelessness in the hotel.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Recycle holiday lights, trees in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Have you vowed to recycle more in the new year? If so, you can start by recycling your holiday trees and lights in Denver. Holiday lights can be a nuisance. They often break or become tangled during the packing and unpacking process year after year. Other strings mysteriously burn out after just one light bites the dust. Usually at least a string of lights or two end up in the trash each year.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Update: Logan Street studios to stay affordable housing

Logan Street studio apartments in Denver.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) A 63-year-old building containing 325-square-foot studio apartments in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will remain “affordable” housing.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in Denver

New apartments planned for 38th and Holly in Denver.Photo byCity and County of Denver. A large apartment complex boasting 253 “affordable” units may rise at 38th and Holly in Denver.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy