Denver, CO

Denver settles $28 million in legal claims since 2010, report shows

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dl9Ix_0kAIyefb00
Photo byRomain Dancre/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A proposal to raise the dollar threshold for legal settlements that must be approved by the Denver City Council turned into a conversation about transparency Tuesday.

The Finance and Governance Committee of the Denver City Council discussed a proposal by Councilmember Paul Kashmann. Kashmann wants to raise to $100,000 the minimum amount for a legal settlement requiring City Council approval.

Members of the news media and the public can see settlements in background materials that accompany the City Council agenda each week. Councilmember Candi CdeBaca worried that Kashmann’s idea would lessen transparency.

CdeBaca suggested the council require city staff to create a public-facing dashboard for legal settlements that would list them in real time. She believes the dashboard should include cases under $5,000, too,

Since 2010, Denver has paid out about $28 million in settlements, according to a city staff report.

Policy would save time

Kashmann believes the City Attorneys’ Office could better spend their time than preparing for briefings to give council members who rubber-stamp the approvals. Never in Kashmann's many years on council can he remember the council not approving a settlement, he said. He said he has confidence in the recommendations the City Attorney’s Office makes regarding settlements.

CdeBaca said she believes the process for handling settlements is flawed. She said the council should have a stronger role in the settlements “and not just a signature on paper.” She said it’s important to remember “the taxpayer money we’re wasting on bad behavior or big mistakes.”

Some of the most recent settlements stem from the George Floyd protests of 2020 and involve the police department. But settlements can be for everything from slipping on the sidewalk to being bitten by an animal at the zoo.

Quarterly reports still given

Under Kashmann’s proposal, the City Attorney’s Office still would have to give quarterly reports to the council on the settlements. But a couple of council members said they appreciate the briefings that come with the individual settlements.

As it stands, members of the public can request to see settlements under a Colorado Open Records Act request, or CORA. But municipalities can charge individuals seeking records requests for the time it takes to retrieve the records.

Katie Blakey, a Denver resident who spoke during a public hearing on the matter, said CORA requests aren’t available for settlements under $5,000. Blakey said under Kashmann’s proposal, 27 percent of settlements would “go under the radar.”

Most settlements under $100,000

Kashmann agreed to bring his proposal back to the committee meeting Feb. 14 to discuss proposed changes. He provided settlement information for cases over $100,000 going back to 2010. Those include:

2010: Four cases totaling $576,000.

2011: Three cases totaling $1.13 million.

2012: Two cases totaling $885,000.

2013: One case, $125,000.

2014: Two cases totaling $4.85 million.

2015: Four cases totaling $1.23 million.

2016: One case, $295,000.

2017: Four cases totaling $5.9 million.

2018: One case, $350,000.

2019: Three cases totaling $1.3 million.

2020: One case, $160,000.

2021: Two cases totaling $475,000.

2022: Eight cases totaling $2.73 million.

Councilmember Robin Kniech said it may make more sense for the council to approve settlements stemming from civil matters as opposed to traffic accidents. She said a threshold of $100,000 to trigger council approval may be too high.

Annual breakdown for settlements

Total amounts Denver paid out in settlements each year include:

2010: $1.1 million.

2011: $2.3 million.

2012: $1.2 million.

2013: $606,000.

2014: $4.1 million.

2015: $1.7 million.

2016: $779,000.

2017: $7.9 million.

2018: $762,000.

2019: $1.5 million.

2020: $400,860.

2021: $1.8 million.

2022: $3.6 million.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denver legal claims# City of Denver lawsuits# Denver police settlements# police settlements# Paul Kashmann

Comments / 4

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
9K followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Latest Denver police settlement: $160,000, citywide settlements top $3.6 million in 2022

(Denver, Colo.) The city of Denver is set to pay yet another settlement stemming from the George Floyd protests of 2020. Sammie Leon Lawrence IV will receive $160,000 if Denver approves the settlement, which is up for a vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Lawrence filed a civil suit against the city in U.S. District Court. The defendants are the City and County of Denver and Denver Police Department Officers Shawn Saunders, Kenneth.

Read full story
6 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayor supports ‘indefinite debate’ at council meetings

(Aurora, Colo.) In partisan Aurora, the Republican majority often uses “call for the question” to shut down debate during City Council meetings. But now the mayor, who also is a Republican, wants to end the practice. “Call for the question” means taking a vote on whether to end discussion on a topic. If a majority approves a call for the question, council members stop debating the issue and vote on it.

Read full story
Pueblo, CO

Opinion: Alternatives to arrest, jail change lives for homeless, mentally ill

If you live in Denver, you no doubt have seen someone having a mental health crisis in a park. In particular, many people experiencing homelessness utilize city parks as a place to exist during the day without breaking the law.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises city

(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings praised the city Monday for swiftly cleaning up an encampment at a Denny’s. Craig Arfsten said the parking lot of the Denny’s at Alameda and Interstate 25 became overrun with RVs and tents. “The city has no other choice but to clean up the encampments for the well-being of the community,” Arfsten said. "I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the response times of these cleanup efforts.”

Read full story
23 comments

Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler, my neighbor, dies of overdose

(Denver, Colo.) Not often do I become so shaken up by the news that I have a hard time writing about it. But now is one of those times. Today, peer specialists from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless are going door to door in my building, Fusion Studios, asking people to please not use drugs by themselves. You see, two people have overdosed – died – in two days here. Both were on my floor. Some of you may even know one of the victims. More on that in a moment.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless people

(Denver, Colo.) There are those who like to say that bed bugs swarm people experiencing homelessness because they are dirty. That’s not the case. Bed bugs flock to homeless people because the insects are hitchhikers.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver City Council may decriminalize jaywalking

(Denver, Colo.) Denver would give residents the “Freedom to Walk and Roll,” as the proposal is called, under new regulations that decriminalize jaywalking. City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca has sponsored a bill that would rewrite Denver’s jaywalking laws. People would not be able to just cross in the middle of the street erratically she said, but language specifically prohibiting crossing safely would be removed.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, too

The McDonald’s on 16th Street in Denver became an oasis for people experiencing homelessness. It no doubt led to its demise. It came to be known in Denver as the "homeless McDonald's."

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver extends disaster declaration as migrants keep arriving

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster.

Read full story
42 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Denver approves Stay Inn hotel purchase

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council gave initial approval Monday to purchasing another hotel to convert into housing for people experiencing homelessness. The city will spend $9 million to acquire the Stay Inn at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The four-story walk-up motel includes 96 units, 89 of which have been converted to include kitchenettes. Kitchenettes will feature a microwave, coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, hotplate, food storage area and sink.

Read full story
30 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora shopping center woos ‘top retailer,’ entertainment complex

(Denver, Colo.) Southlands shopping center in Aurora soon may have some new tenants. The City of Aurora has been working with the developer, M&J Wilkow Properties, to breathe new life into the shopping center. The developer has requested incentives and concessions that would help it reshape two large vacant spaces. The retail buildings need “significant interior and exterior construction in addition to several concessions in order to attract the desirable tenants,” according to a memo from city staff to City Council.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000

(Denver, Colo.) A man and his pregnant girlfriend shot at by Denver Police with pepper balls while working for a food delivery company each will receive a $162,500 settlement each from the city.

Read full story
74 comments
Denver, CO

Denver expands STAR program, formerly homeless woman describes need

(Denver, Colo.) A formerly homeless woman who sat on a committee to get the STAR alternative police response unit off the ground said she could not get the team to respond to her mental health emergency last month.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homes

(Denver, Colo.) A trio of climate advocates asked the Denver City Council on Tuesday to require all-electric new homes as part of its new building codes. The council approved the first reading of new building, fire, and green codes on Tuesday. The activists, who spoke during public comment period, would like to see the council amend the code before a final vote next week.

Read full story
31 comments
Denver, CO

Denver finalizes wage theft law during packed council chambers

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to create a new way for victims of wage theft to seek restitution. Union workers packed the council chambers, which holds 80 people, and also filled an overflow room and a hallway. Many spoke of being victims of wage theft during a public hearing before the council voted.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft Hotel

Aloft Hotel in downtown Denver.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Tuesday to cease leasing Aloft Hotel for use as a homeless shelter after April. The city has spent more than $16 million since 2020 housing people experiencing homelessness in the hotel.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Recycle holiday lights, trees in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Have you vowed to recycle more in the new year? If so, you can start by recycling your holiday trees and lights in Denver. Holiday lights can be a nuisance. They often break or become tangled during the packing and unpacking process year after year. Other strings mysteriously burn out after just one light bites the dust. Usually at least a string of lights or two end up in the trash each year.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Update: Logan Street studios to stay affordable housing

Logan Street studio apartments in Denver.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) A 63-year-old building containing 325-square-foot studio apartments in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will remain “affordable” housing.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in Denver

New apartments planned for 38th and Holly in Denver.Photo byCity and County of Denver. A large apartment complex boasting 253 “affordable” units may rise at 38th and Holly in Denver.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy