Denver settles $28 million in legal claims since 2010, report shows

Photo by Romain Dancre/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A proposal to raise the dollar threshold for legal settlements that must be approved by the Denver City Council turned into a conversation about transparency Tuesday.

The Finance and Governance Committee of the Denver City Council discussed a proposal by Councilmember Paul Kashmann. Kashmann wants to raise to $100,000 the minimum amount for a legal settlement requiring City Council approval.

Members of the news media and the public can see settlements in background materials that accompany the City Council agenda each week. Councilmember Candi CdeBaca worried that Kashmann’s idea would lessen transparency.

CdeBaca suggested the council require city staff to create a public-facing dashboard for legal settlements that would list them in real time. She believes the dashboard should include cases under $5,000, too,

Since 2010, Denver has paid out about $28 million in settlements, according to a city staff report.

Policy would save time

Kashmann believes the City Attorneys’ Office could better spend their time than preparing for briefings to give council members who rubber-stamp the approvals. Never in Kashmann's many years on council can he remember the council not approving a settlement, he said. He said he has confidence in the recommendations the City Attorney’s Office makes regarding settlements.

CdeBaca said she believes the process for handling settlements is flawed. She said the council should have a stronger role in the settlements “and not just a signature on paper.” She said it’s important to remember “the taxpayer money we’re wasting on bad behavior or big mistakes.”

Some of the most recent settlements stem from the George Floyd protests of 2020 and involve the police department. But settlements can be for everything from slipping on the sidewalk to being bitten by an animal at the zoo.

Quarterly reports still given

Under Kashmann’s proposal, the City Attorney’s Office still would have to give quarterly reports to the council on the settlements. But a couple of council members said they appreciate the briefings that come with the individual settlements.

As it stands, members of the public can request to see settlements under a Colorado Open Records Act request, or CORA. But municipalities can charge individuals seeking records requests for the time it takes to retrieve the records.

Katie Blakey, a Denver resident who spoke during a public hearing on the matter, said CORA requests aren’t available for settlements under $5,000. Blakey said under Kashmann’s proposal, 27 percent of settlements would “go under the radar.”

Most settlements under $100,000

Kashmann agreed to bring his proposal back to the committee meeting Feb. 14 to discuss proposed changes. He provided settlement information for cases over $100,000 going back to 2010. Those include:

2010: Four cases totaling $576,000.

2011: Three cases totaling $1.13 million.

2012: Two cases totaling $885,000.

2013: One case, $125,000.

2014: Two cases totaling $4.85 million.

2015: Four cases totaling $1.23 million.

2016: One case, $295,000.

2017: Four cases totaling $5.9 million.

2018: One case, $350,000.

2019: Three cases totaling $1.3 million.

2020: One case, $160,000.

2021: Two cases totaling $475,000.

2022: Eight cases totaling $2.73 million.

Councilmember Robin Kniech said it may make more sense for the council to approve settlements stemming from civil matters as opposed to traffic accidents. She said a threshold of $100,000 to trigger council approval may be too high.

Annual breakdown for settlements

Total amounts Denver paid out in settlements each year include:

2010: $1.1 million.

2011: $2.3 million.

2012: $1.2 million.

2013: $606,000.

2014: $4.1 million.

2015: $1.7 million.

2016: $779,000.

2017: $7.9 million.

2018: $762,000.

2019: $1.5 million.

2020: $400,860.

2021: $1.8 million.

2022: $3.6 million.