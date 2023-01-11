Denver City Council may decriminalize jaywalking

Photo by Henry Desro/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver would give residents the “Freedom to Walk and Roll,” as the proposal is called, under new regulations that decriminalize jaywalking.

City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca has sponsored a bill that would rewrite Denver’s jaywalking laws. People would not be able to just cross in the middle of the street erratically she said, but language specifically prohibiting crossing safely would be removed.

The Denver City Council discussed the proposal at Tuesday’s Land Use, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee. CdeBaca and Denver Safe Streets Partnership director Jill Locantore explained an inordinate number of jaywalking tickets go to people of color and people experiencing homeless.

CdeBaca extracted data from court records to show that 25 percent of tickets go to people experiencing homelessness. Eighty-three percent went to men. Black people received more than 40 percent of the tickets even though they only make up 10 percent of Denver’s population.

Photo by 13on/Unsplash

Committee Chairwoman Amanda Sandoval said that statistic alone is reason enough for her to support the legislation. City Council President Jamie Torres, who along with councilmember Jolon Clark co-sponsored CdeBaca’s bill, agreed. “We cannot parent our way to safety on the streets,” she said.

How jaywalking laws came to be

“Until the 1920s, streets were largely regarded as public spaces for pedestrians; it was drivers' responsibility to avoid pedestrians and if an automobile hit a pedestrian, the driver was charged with manslaughter regardless of the circumstances of the accident,” CdeBaca explained during her presentation. “After seeing this dynamic as a threat to their sales and profits, automotive and manufacturing interest groups campaigned to make walking more restrictive than driving through the creation of jaywalking laws.”

Currently jaywalking falls under a traffic violation. Citations cost between $65 and 95. There is no jail time for jaywalking.

Councilmember Kendra Black said she will not support the jaywalking bill. She said CdeBaca has “gaps in the data.” For example, Black wanted to know how many people received tickets for walking in the street due to a snow-covered sidewalk, or how many used wheelchairs and could not roll down a narrow sidewalk.

CdeBaca’s data

“We reviewed individual summons provided by Denver County Court for individuals who were charged with both a jaywalking citation as well as an additional charge,” CdeBaca explained. “ These cases showed that jaywalking citations were all officer-initiated calls that were used as a pretextual stop for charging residents with additional infractions that would be better suited for STAR response, rather than a police response, such as possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.”

Black speculated that most tickets are given on Federal and Colfax, as the data showed, because that’s where the greatest jaywalking problems are.

An excuse for police to stop someone

CdeBaca and Locantore explained police can use jaywalking as a reason to stop people. This can lead to other charges such as possession of drugs, which often is the case.

Photo by SIM Graphics/Unsplash

CdeBaca said her proposed bill would eliminate selective policing at least when it comes to jaywalking. That was one of the goals to come out of the Task Force to Reimagine Policing.

The city has issued 135 tickets for jaywalking since 2017. Only a couple of jaywalkers received violations so far in 2022.

Locantore said other jurisdictions such as Kansas City, Virginia, California and the United Kingdom have decriminalized jaywalking and seen fewer pedestrian accidents. Locantore said CdeBaca’s legislation simply is “aligning our laws with how people currently are handling and coping with our streets the way they’re designed today.”

During a public hearing Tuesday, three residents spoke in favor of the bill, and none opposed. Avid cyclist Allen Cowgill admitted to crossing outside the crosswalk when it feels safe. Cowgill consistently posts photos on Twitter of bicycle paths and sidewalks covered in snow and ice.

Sometimes intersections not so safe

Several council members admitted it sometimes seems safer to cross at places other than intersections. The language of the new law would not allow people to charge into traffic, as some do, but would not penalize someone who crosses safely outside a crosswalk.

CdeBaca noted that Denver’s sidewalk network, which voters have insisted must be improved, is discriminatory. “Thirty percent of sidewalks are more narrow than the standard three feet wide, making it difficult for wheelchairs, strollers, or walkers to use. This incomplete network and poor maintenance may make it safer for pedestrians and people in wheelchairs to cross mid-block to a sidewalk on the other side of the street.”

Sandoval advanced CdeBaca’s proposal to a full City Council meeting for further discussion. A formal vote was not taken.