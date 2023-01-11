Denver, CO

Denver City Council may decriminalize jaywalking

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0NpI_0k9vpaTj00
Photo byHenry Desro/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver would give residents the “Freedom to Walk and Roll,” as the proposal is called, under new regulations that decriminalize jaywalking.

City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca has sponsored a bill that would rewrite Denver’s jaywalking laws. People would not be able to just cross in the middle of the street erratically she said, but language specifically prohibiting crossing safely would be removed.

The Denver City Council discussed the proposal at Tuesday’s Land Use, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee. CdeBaca and Denver Safe Streets Partnership director Jill Locantore explained an inordinate number of jaywalking tickets go to people of color and people experiencing homeless.

CdeBaca extracted data from court records to show that 25 percent of tickets go to people experiencing homelessness. Eighty-three percent went to men. Black people received more than 40 percent of the tickets even though they only make up 10 percent of Denver’s population.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDmVa_0k9vpaTj00
Photo by13on/Unsplash

Committee Chairwoman Amanda Sandoval said that statistic alone is reason enough for her to support the legislation. City Council President Jamie Torres, who along with councilmember Jolon Clark co-sponsored CdeBaca’s bill, agreed. “We cannot parent our way to safety on the streets,” she said.

How jaywalking laws came to be

“Until the 1920s, streets were largely regarded as public spaces for pedestrians; it was drivers' responsibility to avoid pedestrians and if an automobile hit a pedestrian, the driver was charged with manslaughter regardless of the circumstances of the accident,” CdeBaca explained during her presentation. “After seeing this dynamic as a threat to their sales and profits, automotive and manufacturing interest groups campaigned to make walking more restrictive than driving through the creation of jaywalking laws.”

Currently jaywalking falls under a traffic violation. Citations cost between $65 and 95. There is no jail time for jaywalking.

Councilmember Kendra Black said she will not support the jaywalking bill. She said CdeBaca has “gaps in the data.” For example, Black wanted to know how many people received tickets for walking in the street due to a snow-covered sidewalk, or how many used wheelchairs and could not roll down a narrow sidewalk.

CdeBaca’s data

“We reviewed individual summons provided by Denver County Court for individuals who were charged with both a jaywalking citation as well as an additional charge,” CdeBaca explained. “ These cases showed that jaywalking citations were all officer-initiated calls that were used as a pretextual stop for charging residents with additional infractions that would be better suited for STAR response, rather than a police response, such as possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.”

Black speculated that most tickets are given on Federal and Colfax, as the data showed, because that’s where the greatest jaywalking problems are.

An excuse for police to stop someone

CdeBaca and Locantore explained police can use jaywalking as a reason to stop people. This can lead to other charges such as possession of drugs, which often is the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vrpE_0k9vpaTj00
Photo bySIM Graphics/Unsplash

CdeBaca said her proposed bill would eliminate selective policing at least when it comes to jaywalking. That was one of the goals to come out of the Task Force to Reimagine Policing.

The city has issued 135 tickets for jaywalking since 2017. Only a couple of jaywalkers received violations so far in 2022.

Locantore said other jurisdictions such as Kansas City, Virginia, California and the United Kingdom have decriminalized jaywalking and seen fewer pedestrian accidents. Locantore said CdeBaca’s legislation simply is “aligning our laws with how people currently are handling and coping with our streets the way they’re designed today.”

During a public hearing Tuesday, three residents spoke in favor of the bill, and none opposed. Avid cyclist Allen Cowgill admitted to crossing outside the crosswalk when it feels safe. Cowgill consistently posts photos on Twitter of bicycle paths and sidewalks covered in snow and ice.

Sometimes intersections not so safe

Several council members admitted it sometimes seems safer to cross at places other than intersections. The language of the new law would not allow people to charge into traffic, as some do, but would not penalize someone who crosses safely outside a crosswalk.

CdeBaca noted that Denver’s sidewalk network, which voters have insisted must be improved, is discriminatory. “Thirty percent of sidewalks are more narrow than the standard three feet wide, making it difficult for wheelchairs, strollers, or walkers to use. This incomplete network and poor maintenance may make it safer for pedestrians and people in wheelchairs to cross mid-block to a sidewalk on the other side of the street.”

Sandoval advanced CdeBaca’s proposal to a full City Council meeting for further discussion. A formal vote was not taken.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# jaywalking# jaywalking in Denver# Denver Vision Zero# Candi CdeBaca# crosswalks in Denver

Comments / 13

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
9K followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Latest Denver police settlement: $160,000, citywide settlements top $3.6 million in 2022

(Denver, Colo.) The city of Denver is set to pay yet another settlement stemming from the George Floyd protests of 2020. Sammie Leon Lawrence IV will receive $160,000 if Denver approves the settlement, which is up for a vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Lawrence filed a civil suit against the city in U.S. District Court. The defendants are the City and County of Denver and Denver Police Department Officers Shawn Saunders, Kenneth.

Read full story
6 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayor supports ‘indefinite debate’ at council meetings

(Aurora, Colo.) In partisan Aurora, the Republican majority often uses “call for the question” to shut down debate during City Council meetings. But now the mayor, who also is a Republican, wants to end the practice. “Call for the question” means taking a vote on whether to end discussion on a topic. If a majority approves a call for the question, council members stop debating the issue and vote on it.

Read full story
Pueblo, CO

Opinion: Alternatives to arrest, jail change lives for homeless, mentally ill

If you live in Denver, you no doubt have seen someone having a mental health crisis in a park. In particular, many people experiencing homelessness utilize city parks as a place to exist during the day without breaking the law.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises city

(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings praised the city Monday for swiftly cleaning up an encampment at a Denny’s. Craig Arfsten said the parking lot of the Denny’s at Alameda and Interstate 25 became overrun with RVs and tents. “The city has no other choice but to clean up the encampments for the well-being of the community,” Arfsten said. "I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the response times of these cleanup efforts.”

Read full story
23 comments

Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler, my neighbor, dies of overdose

(Denver, Colo.) Not often do I become so shaken up by the news that I have a hard time writing about it. But now is one of those times. Today, peer specialists from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless are going door to door in my building, Fusion Studios, asking people to please not use drugs by themselves. You see, two people have overdosed – died – in two days here. Both were on my floor. Some of you may even know one of the victims. More on that in a moment.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless people

(Denver, Colo.) There are those who like to say that bed bugs swarm people experiencing homelessness because they are dirty. That’s not the case. Bed bugs flock to homeless people because the insects are hitchhikers.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver settles $28 million in legal claims since 2010, report shows

(Denver, Colo.) A proposal to raise the dollar threshold for legal settlements that must be approved by the Denver City Council turned into a conversation about transparency Tuesday.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, too

The McDonald’s on 16th Street in Denver became an oasis for people experiencing homelessness. It no doubt led to its demise. It came to be known in Denver as the "homeless McDonald's."

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver extends disaster declaration as migrants keep arriving

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster.

Read full story
42 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Denver approves Stay Inn hotel purchase

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council gave initial approval Monday to purchasing another hotel to convert into housing for people experiencing homelessness. The city will spend $9 million to acquire the Stay Inn at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The four-story walk-up motel includes 96 units, 89 of which have been converted to include kitchenettes. Kitchenettes will feature a microwave, coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, hotplate, food storage area and sink.

Read full story
30 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora shopping center woos ‘top retailer,’ entertainment complex

(Denver, Colo.) Southlands shopping center in Aurora soon may have some new tenants. The City of Aurora has been working with the developer, M&J Wilkow Properties, to breathe new life into the shopping center. The developer has requested incentives and concessions that would help it reshape two large vacant spaces. The retail buildings need “significant interior and exterior construction in addition to several concessions in order to attract the desirable tenants,” according to a memo from city staff to City Council.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000

(Denver, Colo.) A man and his pregnant girlfriend shot at by Denver Police with pepper balls while working for a food delivery company each will receive a $162,500 settlement each from the city.

Read full story
74 comments
Denver, CO

Denver expands STAR program, formerly homeless woman describes need

(Denver, Colo.) A formerly homeless woman who sat on a committee to get the STAR alternative police response unit off the ground said she could not get the team to respond to her mental health emergency last month.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homes

(Denver, Colo.) A trio of climate advocates asked the Denver City Council on Tuesday to require all-electric new homes as part of its new building codes. The council approved the first reading of new building, fire, and green codes on Tuesday. The activists, who spoke during public comment period, would like to see the council amend the code before a final vote next week.

Read full story
31 comments
Denver, CO

Denver finalizes wage theft law during packed council chambers

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to create a new way for victims of wage theft to seek restitution. Union workers packed the council chambers, which holds 80 people, and also filled an overflow room and a hallway. Many spoke of being victims of wage theft during a public hearing before the council voted.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft Hotel

Aloft Hotel in downtown Denver.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Tuesday to cease leasing Aloft Hotel for use as a homeless shelter after April. The city has spent more than $16 million since 2020 housing people experiencing homelessness in the hotel.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Recycle holiday lights, trees in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Have you vowed to recycle more in the new year? If so, you can start by recycling your holiday trees and lights in Denver. Holiday lights can be a nuisance. They often break or become tangled during the packing and unpacking process year after year. Other strings mysteriously burn out after just one light bites the dust. Usually at least a string of lights or two end up in the trash each year.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Update: Logan Street studios to stay affordable housing

Logan Street studio apartments in Denver.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) A 63-year-old building containing 325-square-foot studio apartments in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will remain “affordable” housing.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in Denver

New apartments planned for 38th and Holly in Denver.Photo byCity and County of Denver. A large apartment complex boasting 253 “affordable” units may rise at 38th and Holly in Denver.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy