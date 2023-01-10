Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, too

The McDonald's on 16th Street Mall in Denver is closing. Photo by Google Street View

The McDonald’s on 16th Street in Denver became an oasis for people experiencing homelessness. It no doubt led to its demise. It came to be known in Denver as the "homeless McDonald's."

During homelessness in 2019, I barely felt comfortable going inside that McDonald’s. It was as packed with people experiencing homelessness as the day shelters. Even though I was homeless myself, the fringes of the unhoused group are dangerous. I avoided these people on the fringe as much as possible.

I do recall a few fond experiences at the 16th Street McDonald’s. I would go there with a friend whose laptop I would borrow. I remember pounding out articles inside that McDonald’s for a blog I kept about homelessness. Much of the blog detailed the horrors of living on the street and the inadequacies of some of the non-profits that served people experiencing homelessness. I have since taken the blog down as I was not always of sound mind when writing it.

This McDonald’s had a restroom, of course, but there were no doors on the stalls, at least in 2019 when I frequented it. You can’t see if someone is shooting up drugs on the toilet if there’s a door on the stall.

When news broke last week that the McDonald’s would be closing, I found myself scrolling through comments about it. It seems that many years ago, elementary school field trips would stop at that McDonald’s after visiting sites like the Denver Mint.

Sixteenth Street McDonald’s a hot spot for fights

It’s difficult to imagine a busload of schoolchildren stopping at the 16th Street McDonald’s in recent years. Every time I went there the place was packed. But I’m not sure how much of a business they did with most patrons ordering off the dollar menu.

I frequently saw people experiencing homelessness exchange words inside the McDonalds. Staff used to regularly throw people out. I sometimes empathized with employees.

I think McDonald’s is pure Americana. It always disturbed me that fighting, drug use and other crimes had become the status quo there.

Another thing I remember about the 16th Street McDonalds was that the prices were higher than at the McDonald’s on Colfax, which also is a hangout for people experiencing homelessness.

Sixteenth Street McDonald’s featured a stage

The 16th Street McDonald’s had a little stage in the back. It’s the only McDonald’s I’ve ever seen with a stage.

I chatted up an employee once who told me the McDonald’s back in its day hosted community events for many years. Located at the foot of 16th Street Mall near Civic Center station, it was everybody’s McDonald’s in a downtown that had been thriving for years.

Now the mall has empty storefronts. The homeless people still are there. A strip once thriving with commerce now is ghostly compared to its former self.

Unforgiving Google reviews

The Google reviews for the 16th Street McDonald’s are unforgiving. In one recent review, a person with the handle “Working homeless” breaks the news that the McDonald’s is closing. Writes another: “Feels like a jail with the security and the homeless always sparring off.”

And yet another: “Bums hassling you inside asking you for money. When you don't give it to them, they get aggressive. There was security but they were eating cheeseburgers not handling the bums.”

Some of the posts defend people experiencing homelessness, saying the security guards at the McDonald’s were rude to those who looked unhoused. I never felt mistreated there when I was homeless. But I mostly kept my nose in my keyboard banging out blogs.

Indeed, the homelessness epidemic in Denver has claimed 16th Street McDonald’s. Posted one recent customer, ”I didn’t know you could screw up McDonald’s. Fries soggy, burgers tasted appalling. This branch caters mainly to the homeless. I won’t be visiting again.”

Capitol Hill McDonald’s remains open

McDonald's on Capitol Hill. Photo by Google Street View

It makes one wonder if the Colfax McDonald’s on Capitol Hill won’t be the next to go. “They do the best they can here with the onslaught of homeless they get here,” remarked one Google reviewer of that location. " Drive-in is probably the way to go if you are at all ‘bumphobic.’

However, reviewers of the McDonald’s at 505 E. Colfax complain about homeless people panhandling in the drive-through lane, too.

During homelessness in 2019 I visited the Colfax location far more times than the 16th Street location. Staff was always friendly, and the food was always hot. My most vivid memory of that McDonald’s does not involve a homeless person but rather an insistent churchgoer. A man wanted to pay me $5 to make sure his car did not get towed from an illegal parking spot while he was next door at Cathedral Basilica. I turned down his offer, as I was not sure how he expected me to stop a tow truck. Lie down in front of it?

For many reasons, people experiencing homelessness and McDonald’s are a match made in heaven. If you’re homeless, where else can you get heat, a restroom with water and delicious French fries all for some spare change?

You can’t. Love live McDonald’s.