Denver, CO

Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, too

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBlMx_0k80J5ag00
The McDonald's on 16th Street Mall in Denver is closing.Photo byGoogle Street View

The McDonald’s on 16th Street in Denver became an oasis for people experiencing homelessness. It no doubt led to its demise. It came to be known in Denver as the "homeless McDonald's."

During homelessness in 2019, I barely felt comfortable going inside that McDonald’s. It was as packed with people experiencing homelessness as the day shelters. Even though I was homeless myself, the fringes of the unhoused group are dangerous. I avoided these people on the fringe as much as possible.

I do recall a few fond experiences at the 16th Street McDonald’s. I would go there with a friend whose laptop I would borrow. I remember pounding out articles inside that McDonald’s for a blog I kept about homelessness. Much of the blog detailed the horrors of living on the street and the inadequacies of some of the non-profits that served people experiencing homelessness. I have since taken the blog down as I was not always of sound mind when writing it.

This McDonald’s had a restroom, of course, but there were no doors on the stalls, at least in 2019 when I frequented it. You can’t see if someone is shooting up drugs on the toilet if there’s a door on the stall.

When news broke last week that the McDonald’s would be closing, I found myself scrolling through comments about it. It seems that many years ago, elementary school field trips would stop at that McDonald’s after visiting sites like the Denver Mint.

Sixteenth Street McDonald’s a hot spot for fights

It’s difficult to imagine a busload of schoolchildren stopping at the 16th Street McDonald’s in recent years. Every time I went there the place was packed. But I’m not sure how much of a business they did with most patrons ordering off the dollar menu.

I frequently saw people experiencing homelessness exchange words inside the McDonalds. Staff used to regularly throw people out. I sometimes empathized with employees.

I think McDonald’s is pure Americana. It always disturbed me that fighting, drug use and other crimes had become the status quo there.

Another thing I remember about the 16th Street McDonalds was that the prices were higher than at the McDonald’s on Colfax, which also is a hangout for people experiencing homelessness.

Sixteenth Street McDonald’s featured a stage

The 16th Street McDonald’s had a little stage in the back. It’s the only McDonald’s I’ve ever seen with a stage.

I chatted up an employee once who told me the McDonald’s back in its day hosted community events for many years. Located at the foot of 16th Street Mall near Civic Center station, it was everybody’s McDonald’s in a downtown that had been thriving for years.

Now the mall has empty storefronts. The homeless people still are there. A strip once thriving with commerce now is ghostly compared to its former self.

Unforgiving Google reviews

The Google reviews for the 16th Street McDonald’s are unforgiving. In one recent review, a person with the handle “Working homeless” breaks the news that the McDonald’s is closing. Writes another: “Feels like a jail with the security and the homeless always sparring off.”

And yet another: “Bums hassling you inside asking you for money. When you don't give it to them, they get aggressive. There was security but they were eating cheeseburgers not handling the bums.”

Some of the posts defend people experiencing homelessness, saying the security guards at the McDonald’s were rude to those who looked unhoused. I never felt mistreated there when I was homeless. But I mostly kept my nose in my keyboard banging out blogs.

Indeed, the homelessness epidemic in Denver has claimed 16th Street McDonald’s. Posted one recent customer, ”I didn’t know you could screw up McDonald’s. Fries soggy, burgers tasted appalling. This branch caters mainly to the homeless. I won’t be visiting again.”

Capitol Hill McDonald’s remains open

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0X9j_0k80J5ag00
McDonald's on Capitol Hill.Photo byGoogle Street View

It makes one wonder if the Colfax McDonald’s on Capitol Hill won’t be the next to go. “They do the best they can here with the onslaught of homeless they get here,” remarked one Google reviewer of that location. " Drive-in is probably the way to go if you are at all ‘bumphobic.’

However, reviewers of the McDonald’s at 505 E. Colfax complain about homeless people panhandling in the drive-through lane, too.

During homelessness in 2019 I visited the Colfax location far more times than the 16th Street location. Staff was always friendly, and the food was always hot. My most vivid memory of that McDonald’s does not involve a homeless person but rather an insistent churchgoer. A man wanted to pay me $5 to make sure his car did not get towed from an illegal parking spot while he was next door at Cathedral Basilica. I turned down his offer, as I was not sure how he expected me to stop a tow truck. Lie down in front of it?

For many reasons, people experiencing homelessness and McDonald’s are a match made in heaven. If you’re homeless, where else can you get heat, a restroom with water and delicious French fries all for some spare change?

You can’t. Love live McDonald’s.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denver McDonalds# homelessness in Denver# hunger in Denver# McDonalds restaurants in Denve# Colfax McDonalds

Comments / 16

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
9K followers

More from David Heitz

Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless people

(Denver, Colo.) There are those who like to say that bed bugs swarm people experiencing homelessness because they are dirty. That’s not the case. Bed bugs flock to homeless people because the insects are hitchhikers.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver settles $28 million in legal claims since 2010, report shows

(Denver, Colo.) A proposal to raise the dollar threshold for legal settlements that must be approved by the Denver City Council turned into a conversation about transparency Tuesday.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver City Council may decriminalize jaywalking

(Denver, Colo.) Denver would give residents the “Freedom to Walk and Roll,” as the proposal is called, under new regulations that decriminalize jaywalking. City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca has sponsored a bill that would rewrite Denver’s jaywalking laws. People would not be able to just cross in the middle of the street erratically she said, but language specifically prohibiting crossing safely would be removed.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Denver extends disaster declaration as migrants keep arriving

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster.

Read full story
42 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Denver approves Stay Inn hotel purchase

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council gave initial approval Monday to purchasing another hotel to convert into housing for people experiencing homelessness. The city will spend $9 million to acquire the Stay Inn at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The four-story walk-up motel includes 96 units, 89 of which have been converted to include kitchenettes. Kitchenettes will feature a microwave, coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, hotplate, food storage area and sink.

Read full story
31 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora shopping center woos ‘top retailer,’ entertainment complex

(Denver, Colo.) Southlands shopping center in Aurora soon may have some new tenants. The City of Aurora has been working with the developer, M&J Wilkow Properties, to breathe new life into the shopping center. The developer has requested incentives and concessions that would help it reshape two large vacant spaces. The retail buildings need “significant interior and exterior construction in addition to several concessions in order to attract the desirable tenants,” according to a memo from city staff to City Council.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000

(Denver, Colo.) A man and his pregnant girlfriend shot at by Denver Police with pepper balls while working for a food delivery company each will receive a $162,500 settlement each from the city.

Read full story
74 comments
Denver, CO

Denver expands STAR program, formerly homeless woman describes need

(Denver, Colo.) A formerly homeless woman who sat on a committee to get the STAR alternative police response unit off the ground said she could not get the team to respond to her mental health emergency last month.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homes

(Denver, Colo.) A trio of climate advocates asked the Denver City Council on Tuesday to require all-electric new homes as part of its new building codes. The council approved the first reading of new building, fire, and green codes on Tuesday. The activists, who spoke during public comment period, would like to see the council amend the code before a final vote next week.

Read full story
31 comments
Denver, CO

Denver finalizes wage theft law during packed council chambers

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to create a new way for victims of wage theft to seek restitution. Union workers packed the council chambers, which holds 80 people, and also filled an overflow room and a hallway. Many spoke of being victims of wage theft during a public hearing before the council voted.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft Hotel

Aloft Hotel in downtown Denver.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Tuesday to cease leasing Aloft Hotel for use as a homeless shelter after April. The city has spent more than $16 million since 2020 housing people experiencing homelessness in the hotel.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Recycle holiday lights, trees in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Have you vowed to recycle more in the new year? If so, you can start by recycling your holiday trees and lights in Denver. Holiday lights can be a nuisance. They often break or become tangled during the packing and unpacking process year after year. Other strings mysteriously burn out after just one light bites the dust. Usually at least a string of lights or two end up in the trash each year.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Update: Logan Street studios to stay affordable housing

Logan Street studio apartments in Denver.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) A 63-year-old building containing 325-square-foot studio apartments in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will remain “affordable” housing.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in Denver

New apartments planned for 38th and Holly in Denver.Photo byCity and County of Denver. A large apartment complex boasting 253 “affordable” units may rise at 38th and Holly in Denver.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVID

They live amongst squalid conditions. People experiencing homelessness, with nowhere to use the restroom, cannot wash their hands. They sometimes must urinate and defecate in containers.

Read full story
34 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Denver committee approves landmark status for Swedish church built in 1888

The former Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church as it sits today.Photo byCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) A 134-year-old former church in Denver’s Cole Neighborhood may become the city’s latest landmark.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayor visits holiday dinner for homeless people

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman poses with volunteers from Crosswalk Ministries at a holiday dinner on Christmas Day for the homeless.Photo byMike Coffman/City of Aurora. (Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has taken a lot of heat because of his opinions about homelessness. He went undercover as a homeless person in Aurora and learned it’s a life that revolves around drugs, he has said.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Denver's homeless includes Uber, Lyft, DoorDash drivers

You probably don’t give much thought to the fact your Uber, Lyft or DoorDash delivery person could be homeless. But I learned during a year of homelessness myself that they are a visible sector among the unhoused, at least in Denver.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorable

I have a neighbor who I have never met but who I think is adorable. His (or hers) cries at all hours of the day and night are not hard to miss. But to be honest, they bring a smile to my face.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy