Denver extends disaster declaration as migrants keep arriving

Maracay, Aragua Venezuela. Photo by Jorge Salvador/Unslash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27.

The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster.

“The City forecasts dangerously low freezing temperatures in January and February, along with other inclement weather, such as snow and strong winds,” the resolution continues. “The sudden increase in need to provide shelter, transportation, food and services, basic health and first aid needs, COVID-19 testing and associated medical care needed during quarantine and isolation and other supportive services is straining and exceeding current city resources.”

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock declared during the Trump administration that the city would not enforce federal policies targeting undocumented immigrants. He signed an executive order establishing a legal fund for them.

‘Unprecedented humanitarian crisis’

The resolution declares the city faces an “unprecedented humanitarian crisis that requires it to take extraordinary measures to meet the immediate needs of the asylum seekers.”

The city has set up emergency shelters for the migrants and converted one recreation center for shelter. Non-profits have put the migrants into hotels and motels.

The city has asked the state and federal governments for assistance in accommodating the migrants.

“If migrants and asylum seekers continue to enter the City at, near, or more than the current rate, the City’s capacity to shelter and care for such persons will suffer additional strain and continue to exceed the City’s capacity,” according to the resolution. “The risks posed as described herein require preparation and arrangements for food, shelter, transportation, infrastructure, and other humanitarian aid….”

Hancock first declared the disaster on Dec. 15, 2022. But as early as September, a worker with Volunteers of America speculated the migrants already were arriving.

“Dare I say that we’ve seen some families come from Venezuela,” she remarked during a seminar hosted by Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “I would say they are being bussed here. It is an exploding population.”