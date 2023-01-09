Update: Denver approves Stay Inn hotel purchase

Stay Inn, Denver Photo by City and County of Denver

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council gave initial approval Monday to purchasing another hotel to convert into housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The city will spend $9 million to acquire the Stay Inn at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The four-story walk-up motel includes 96 units, 89 of which have been converted to include kitchenettes. Kitchenettes will feature a microwave, coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, hotplate, food storage area and sink.

The owner was in the process of converting the motel into a Travelodge, according to city officials. The units that were not converted are located next to the elevator shaft. They were difficult to lay out in a usable way, according to a memo from city staff to the City Council. Kitchenette items will be located in the lobby area for those units to access.

Each unit must have a budget of $7,200 per unit per year exclusive of operating expenses. “Services are expected to be implemented in a manner reliant on current best practice models, including Housing First, Harm Reduction and trauma-informed care,” according to a presentation by city staff to City Council.

On-site laundry, ample parking

The property also boasts on-site laundry facilities for guests and ample parking. Additional features include a pet-relief area and five Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant rooms. One unit will house an on-site manager.

A service provider such as the Salvation Army or Colorado Coalition for the Homeless will operate the site. They will be required to transform the pool area into space for community resources for residents.

The $9 million will come from Community Development Block Grant Money and American Rescue Plan Act funds. Congresswoman Diana DeGette lobbied for the funding. Additional gap financing likely will be needed once a service provider is chosen for the site, according to city officials.

According to the presentation to City Council, whichever service provider is chosen must help residents in healing from trauma, addiction, mental health issues and homelessness through assessment, treatment planning, benefit acquisition, care coordination, and crisis response. “These interventions will support long-term housing stability,” the presentation states.

The provider must also “work to develop community supports through engagement, socialization, life skills, peer activities, and vocational programming,” according to the presentation.

Creating greater capacity

The acquisition will:

· Prioritize a citywide commitment to fulfilling housing needs.

· Provide a resource center to serve multiple needs for those housed on-site.

· Support the city’s plan to provide additional support as outlined in the HOST three-year strategy

· Provide permanent supportive housing for all genders and pets.

· Create greater capacity within an integrated sheltering and rehousing system.

· Provide permanent supportive housing.

The council still must approve the purchase a second time next week for it to become final.