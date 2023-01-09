Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000

A Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Denver. Photo by Colin Lloyd/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A man and his pregnant girlfriend shot at by Denver Police with pepper balls while working for a food delivery company each will receive a $162,500 settlement each from the city.

Meantime, a man body slammed by a Denver Sheriff's Department deputy will get $75,000.

The Denver City Council approved the settlements Monday. Shaiitarrio Brown and Brittany King sued the city of Denver as well as Denver Police Department officers John McAndrews, Frank Kerber, and Jim Bradley. The case is No. 21-cv-2050-WJM-NYM in U.S. District court.

According to KDVR, the suit alleges Brown suffered lacerations and bruising and King suffered a broken right hand, chemical burns, bruises, and “repeated shots to her stomach.” The station reported that according to the federal complaint, King was “hospitalized twice for pregnancy complications, including severe cramping, elevated, and then depressed fetal heart rate, chemical burns on her throat and lungs, and extreme dehydration from pain during eating and drinking due to the burns. In other words, the chemical burns hurt too much for her to swallow water.”

A viral video obtained by 9 News of police shooting at the food delivery couple has made the rounds on social media.

Body-slammed man had marijuana

A second settlement also will be considered Monday. Luke Horowitz sued former Denver County Sheriff’s Deputy James Jeffery in U.S. District Court. The case is No. 1:21-cv-01092-PAB-MEH. If approved by council, Horowitz will receive $75,000.

According to 9 News, Jeffery was fired after he body-slammed a man who tried to bring marijuana into the Lindsey Flanigan Courthouse.

Denver has paid out tens of millions of dollars in police settlements in recent years, most related to the George Floyd Protests downtown Denver in Summer 2020. The shooting of Brown’s and King’s vehicle by police occurred during the protest chaos. KUSA 9 News reported Brown and King had been delivering food for their job when they were first shot. When Brown got out of his car, the police unloaded additional rounds of pepper balls.