Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homes

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A trio of climate advocates asked the Denver City Council on Tuesday to require all-electric new homes as part of its new building codes.

The council approved the first reading of new building, fire, and green codes on Tuesday. The activists, who spoke during public comment period, would like to see the council amend the code before a final vote next week.

“We have the opportunity here to make some changes that will improve the health of the generations after us,” said Sharon Montes, a physician for 30 years and a representative of Colorado Physicians for Social Responsibility. She wants to see gas lines prohibited in the construction of new homes in Denver.

She said prohibiting gas lines would save residents money long-term because electric power is cheaper than gas. But it also would lower healthcare costs due to asthma and reduced lung function, Montes said.

Gas stoves, furnaces emit pollutants

She said the American Medical Association and American Health Association have shared information on how indoor pollutants emitted by gas stoves and heating have resulted in adverse health effects. She noted the production and transportation of natural gas produces greenhouse gases that contribute to fire, drought, and flooding.

On its website, Colorado Physicians for Social Responsibility promotes “equitable adoption of high-efficiency electric appliances for cooking, heating and cooling the home and supports legislation, regulations, and other efforts that reduce consumer need to burn fossil fuels.”

Heidi Leafwood, a climate policy analyst for 350 Colorado, echoed Montes' sentiments. The grassroots organization advocates on its website to “keep fossil fuels in the ground,” adding that “in order to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis, no new fossil fuels can be brought online.”

‘The energy source of the past’

Leafwood said it’s not prudent to allow gas in new homes. “Knowing that we will have to move away from gas water heating, cooking and space heating, it doesn’t make sense to have new homes built with gas lines, the energy source of the past, not the future. Studies have shown that we can’t get close to our goals by energy efficiency alone.”

Three fifty Colorado has 6,000 members in Denver, Leafwood said, and 20,000 statewide.

Leafwood said she’s proud of Denver’s current climate policies. “This has been made possible by your leadership,” she told the council. “I hope you will take the opportunity to continue to study ways to amend (the policies) to have an ever bigger environmental impact.”

Improving ‘affordability, comfort and livability’

Meera Fickling, senior climate policy analyst for Western Resource Advocates said all-electric homes would “improve affordability, comfort and livability.”

She said allowing new homes to install gas lines is akin to “passing up one of the lowest hanging fruits for low-carbon, emission-free buildings.” She said passing on the installation of gas lines saves new home buyers about $800 on construction costs.

According to Fickling, natural gas prices currently are about three times higher than they were in 2020. Western Resource Advocates estimates homeowners can save $300 annually on utility bills by going all electric. Fickling believes energy prices may drop even further as Excel saves money by not investing in gas infrastructure.

The City Council does not respond to remarks made during public comment period so it may maximize time for people wanting to speak.