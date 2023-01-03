Denver gives initial approval to wage theft ordinance

Photo by Sherman Yang/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) More than $728 million per year is stolen from Colorado workers, according to the Colorado Fiscal Institute.

Denver wants to crack down on companies stealing from workers. Wage theft can result from misclassifying workers as independent contractors, not allowing the required legal lunch and break times, illegal deductions and having workers punch out but keep working.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday to create a new way for victims of wage theft to seek restitution. Wage theft already is criminally illegal in Denver and Colorado. Claims can also be filed in civil court. But most wage theft victims cannot afford a lawyer.

A new way to seek restitution

The new wage theft ordinance, which the council must approve once more next week to become law, allows victims to seek restitution with help from the city. Complaints can be made online and will be investigated by the auditor’s office.

Exactly how cases will be investigated still has not been determined. The Auditor’s Office will need to hire additional staff.

According to a presentation from city staff to the City Council at the Dec. 6 Finance and Governance Committee, this new form of recourse will allow wage theft victims to recover losses more quickly than through criminal or civil courts. “By avoiding courts and threats of jail time, workers can get paid more quickly,” according to the presentation.

Complaints must be filed within three years of wage theft being committed.

Recovering up to triple the amount of stolen wages

Victims can be awarded up to three times their stolen wages plus interest. In addition to employees, the new city law protects independent contractors working as employees. Recourse in the courts is not provided to victims who are independent contractors

The law allows the auditor to “move up the chain” when seeking restitution. Some companies dissolve after ripping off workers. “The auditor will start with the direct employer and then may move up the chain, link by link,” according to the presentation.

Employers could be fined up to $25,000 for wage theft, according to the Auditor’s Office. Other fines include $1,000 for failing to certify payroll, $1,000 for providing false information and $5,000 for retaliating against an employee.

The auditor’s office will pursue penalties if an employer intentionally withholds wages, does not address complaints within 30 days and/or does not cooperate with an investigation. The law does not pertain to municipalities or school boards.

Workers plead all year with Denver council

For the past year, victims of wage theft have been appearing at City Council meetings, asking those on the dais for protection. Subcontractors for construction companies showed up last year around the holidays.

"It's two weeks before Christmas and all around town, workers are cheated, they're being held down,” union member Mark Thompson recited from a poem he wrote. "They have nowhere to turn to and nowhere to go, their families go without, and their kids are told ‘No.’”

The workers recited homemade poems to drive home the point they aren’t being paid fairly, or on time. “"They may work 60 hours yet only 40 are paid," Thompson continued. “Because only for the broker a better life has been made.”

Undocumented immigrants often victims

Many companies who steal from workers prey upon undocumented immigrants. These workers sometimes don’t understand contracts due to language barriers. They also are reluctant to speak up when wage theft occurs due to distrust of government.

Industries with a high prevalence of wage theft include hotels and accommodations, food service, manufacturing, construction and retail, according to city staff.