People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft Hotel

Aloft Hotel in downtown Denver. Photo by Google Street View

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Tuesday to cease leasing Aloft Hotel for use as a homeless shelter after April. The city has spent more than $16 million since 2020 housing people experiencing homelessness in the hotel.

On separate agenda items, the council agreed to pump another $746,000 into the Denver Day Works program that puts people experiencing homelessness to work. The council also agreed to loan $17 million to Urban Peak shelter for homeless youth to build a new “mothership.”

Aloft a flashpoint for complaints

Between April and July, the city will work to restore Aloft hotel, owned by Marriott, to its pre-homeless shelter condition.

The 140-room hotel has been a flashpoint for complaints. Neighbors said residents openly use drugs outdoors. Sabrina Allie, director of communications for HOST, has served as a contact point between the city and the Upper Downtown Neighborhood Association, or UpDoNa.

According to HOST, almost 500 people at risk for COVID were temporarily housed in Denver area hotels during the pandemic. Most were elderly or disabled, including those at Aloft.

Denver Day Works pays $90 per day

Meantime, Denver Day Works will continue to be administered by Bayaud Enterprises. Denver Day Works helps people experiencing homelessness ease back into the work force. The program’s clients get $90 cash each day, three days per week, to perform labor jobs around the city. Many people experiencing homelessness do not have a bank account or even identification for cashing checks.

Participants also get breakfast, lunch, and a bus ticket. They work a seven-hour shift from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an hour for lunch. The program runs for 10 weeks. After that, some participants find permanent jobs.

Urban Peak to build $37 million ‘mothership’

An artist's rendition of a new homeless shelter for youth in Denver. Photo by City and County of Denver

The Urban Peak grant, which comes from voter-approved RISE bond money, will help construct a “mothership” for Urban Peak, according to committee meeting backup materials. The site will include a 136-bed shelter. Some of the rooms will be dormitory style as opposed to congregant. The total cost of the shelter, to be located in the Platt Park neighborhood, is $37 million.