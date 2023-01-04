Denver, CO

Update: Recycle holiday lights, trees in Denver

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipeGD_0k1OyCBH00
Photo byThalia Ruiz/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Have you vowed to recycle more in the new year? If so, you can start by recycling your holiday trees and lights in Denver.

Holiday lights can be a nuisance. They often break or become tangled during the packing and unpacking process year after year. Other strings mysteriously burn out after just one light bites the dust. Usually at least a string of lights or two end up in the trash each year.

But you don’t have to throw them out. Through Jan. 7, you can recycle the lights with the City of Denver. Last year, Denver recycled 4,532 pounds of holiday lights. The city accepts strings with attached bulbs. Lights can be LED, incandescent or icicle-stye. The city will not accept so-called bubble lights that are filled with liquid, or neon lights. All lights should be removed from their packaging before recycling.

Holiday lights recycling locations

Lights can be recycled at:

Denver’s ‘Treecycle’ program

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZogHx_0k1OyCBH00
Photo byMichal Fenton/Unsplash

You also can recycle your real holiday trees through Denver’s “Treecycle” program. However, you must take the tree to a recycling center. Trees left in alleys or at the curb will not be composted.

Trees collected via Treecycle are made into free mulch. The city will host a mulch giveaway and compost sale in May.

Be sure to remove all lights and decorations from your tree before taking it to a recycling center. Locations accepting trees include:

  • Cherry Creek Transfer Station, 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on East Jewell Avenue)
  • Havana Nursery, 10450 Smith Road (enter on Smith Road)
  • Central Platte Campus, 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (next to Denver Animal Shelter)

Tree recycling is available weekdays through Jan. 31 except for Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Saturday recycling sites are available through Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Platte Campus as well as these locations:

  • Sloan’s Lake Northwest parking lot, West Byron Place and Yates Street.
  • Bruce Randolph, East 40th Avenue and Steele Street.
  • Fred Thomas Park, 2400 Quebec St.
  • Evie Dennis school campus, 4800 Telluride St.
  • Carson Elementary, 5420 E 1st Ave.
  • Kennedy High School, Newland Street and Brown Place
  • Slavens Elementary, 3000 S Clayton St
  • Congress Park, 850 N Josephine St.

Curbside Treecycle program ends

Councilmember Debbie Ortega expressed dismay during Tuesday's City Council meeting. She said she is disappointed the city no longer will pick up trees curbside for the Treecycle program. "Some are elderly," she said of city residents. "They have a family member that brings them a tree and now they'll have to figure out how to get it to the drop-off location." She said her office has received several complaints.

A woman during public comment period also complained about the change to the Treecycle program. She estimated that trees taken to the landfill produce four times as much carbon dioxide than those made into mulch through the Treecycle program.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# recycling# holiday trees# holiday lights in Denver# Christmas tree disposal# holiday recycling

Comments / 0

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
9094 followers

More from David Heitz

Aurora, CO

Aurora shopping center woos ‘top retailer,’ entertainment complex

(Denver, Colo.) Southlands shopping center in Aurora soon may have some new tenants. The City of Aurora has been working with the developer, M&J Wilkow Properties, to breathe new life into the shopping center. The developer has requested incentives and concessions that would help it reshape two large vacant spaces. The retail buildings need “significant interior and exterior construction in addition to several concessions in order to attract the desirable tenants,” according to a memo from city staff to City Council.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500 each, body-slammed man may get $75,000

(Denver, Colo.) A man and his pregnant girlfriend shot at by Denver Police with pepper balls while working for a food delivery company likely will receive a $162,500 settlement each from the city.

Read full story
39 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Police respond to Denver STAR advocate during crisis

(Denver, Colo.) A formerly homeless woman who sat on a committee to get the STAR alternative police response unit off the ground said she could not get the team to respond to her mental health emergency last month.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homes

(Denver, Colo.) A trio of climate advocates asked the Denver City Council on Tuesday to require all-electric new homes as part of its new building codes. The council approved the first reading of new building, fire, and green codes on Tuesday. The activists, who spoke during public comment period, would like to see the council amend the code before a final vote next week.

Read full story
32 comments
Denver, CO

Denver gives initial approval to wage theft ordinance

(Denver, Colo.) More than $728 million per year is stolen from Colorado workers, according to the Colorado Fiscal Institute. Denver wants to crack down on companies stealing from workers. Wage theft can result from misclassifying workers as independent contractors, not allowing the required legal lunch and break times, illegal deductions and having workers punch out but keep working.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft Hotel

Aloft Hotel in downtown Denver.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Tuesday to cease leasing Aloft Hotel for use as a homeless shelter after April. The city has spent more than $16 million since 2020 housing people experiencing homelessness in the hotel.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Logan Street studios to stay affordable housing

Logan Street studio apartments in Denver.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) A 63-year-old building containing 325-square-foot studio apartments in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will remain “affordable” housing.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in Denver

New apartments planned for 38th and Holly in Denver.Photo byCity and County of Denver. A large apartment complex boasting 253 “affordable” units may rise at 38th and Holly in Denver.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVID

They live amongst squalid conditions. People experiencing homelessness, with nowhere to use the restroom, cannot wash their hands. They sometimes must urinate and defecate in containers.

Read full story
34 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Denver committee approves landmark status for Swedish church built in 1888

The former Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church as it sits today.Photo byCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) A 134-year-old former church in Denver’s Cole Neighborhood may become the city’s latest landmark.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayor visits holiday dinner for homeless people

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman poses with volunteers from Crosswalk Ministries at a holiday dinner on Christmas Day for the homeless.Photo byMike Coffman/City of Aurora. (Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has taken a lot of heat because of his opinions about homelessness. He went undercover as a homeless person in Aurora and learned it’s a life that revolves around drugs, he has said.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Denver's homeless includes Uber, Lyft, DoorDash drivers

You probably don’t give much thought to the fact your Uber, Lyft or DoorDash delivery person could be homeless. But I learned during a year of homelessness myself that they are a visible sector among the unhoused, at least in Denver.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorable

I have a neighbor who I have never met but who I think is adorable. His (or hers) cries at all hours of the day and night are not hard to miss. But to be honest, they bring a smile to my face.

Read full story
18 comments
Aurora, CO

New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housing

The former Radisson Hotel, Aurora.Photo byMike Coffman/City of Aurora. (Denver, Colo.) A new vertical that has sprouted from a Chicago-based hotel and investment company will make Denver-Aurora its first test market. Its first project will be converting the Aurora Radisson into "affordable" housing.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite risk

(Denver, Colo.) I am glad I quit smoking cigarettes several years ago, long before I experienced homelessness. One thing about most homeless people, it seems, is that they smoke cigarettes. And some will do anything to get a cigarette.

Read full story
29 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Denver can end veteran homelessness

Photo byU.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Point in Time Count. A keystone of the Denver Department of Housing Stability’s five-year plan released in 2021 is to end veteran homelessness. Data from the 2022 Point-in-Time count of people experiencing homelessness shows considerable progress is being made in achieving that goal at the national, state, and local levels.

Read full story
31 comments
Denver, CO

DIA or DEN: Which term flies for the world's third-busiest airport?

Denver International Airport.Photo byJoshua Sukoff/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) As a reporter in any community, getting the name right for the airport is a must. Most newspapers, including those in Denver, have a certain style for referring to large public spaces like airports.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Panhandlers who 'fly signs' report increase in holiday collections

Mr. Bojangles sometimes can be seen in a stroller at the corner of 37th and Quebec.Photo byDavid Heitz. (Denver, Colo.) People who panhandle in Denver say they cashed in Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, making considerably more money than usual.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Battling snow, ice costs millions at DEN

Denver is known for a lot of things, not the least of which is its world-class airport. In fact, DEN is the third-busiest airport in the world. But it’s also one of the snowiest.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy