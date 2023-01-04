Update: Recycle holiday lights, trees in Denver

Photo by Thalia Ruiz/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Have you vowed to recycle more in the new year? If so, you can start by recycling your holiday trees and lights in Denver.

Holiday lights can be a nuisance. They often break or become tangled during the packing and unpacking process year after year. Other strings mysteriously burn out after just one light bites the dust. Usually at least a string of lights or two end up in the trash each year.

But you don’t have to throw them out. Through Jan. 7, you can recycle the lights with the City of Denver. Last year, Denver recycled 4,532 pounds of holiday lights. The city accepts strings with attached bulbs. Lights can be LED, incandescent or icicle-stye. The city will not accept so-called bubble lights that are filled with liquid, or neon lights. All lights should be removed from their packaging before recycling.

Holiday lights recycling locations

Lights can be recycled at:

Cherry Creek Recycling drop-off , located near the intersection of South Quebec Street and East Cherry Creek South Drive . Enter going south on Cherry Creek Drive South (follow the signs). Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The recycling center is closed Sundays, Mondays, and city holidays.

, located near the intersection of . Enter going south on Cherry Creek Drive South (follow the signs). Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The recycling center is closed Sundays, Mondays, and city holidays. Blue Star Recyclers, 953 Decatur St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. Sundays. The recycling center is closed on Sundays.

Denver’s ‘Treecycle’ program

Photo by Michal Fenton/Unsplash

You also can recycle your real holiday trees through Denver’s “Treecycle” program. However, you must take the tree to a recycling center. Trees left in alleys or at the curb will not be composted.

Trees collected via Treecycle are made into free mulch. The city will host a mulch giveaway and compost sale in May.

Be sure to remove all lights and decorations from your tree before taking it to a recycling center. Locations accepting trees include:

Cherry Creek Transfer Station, 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on East Jewell Avenue)

Havana Nursery, 10450 Smith Road (enter on Smith Road)

Central Platte Campus, 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (next to Denver Animal Shelter)

Tree recycling is available weekdays through Jan. 31 except for Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Saturday recycling sites are available through Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Platte Campus as well as these locations:

Sloan’s Lake Northwest parking lot, West Byron Place and Yates Street.

Bruce Randolph, East 40th Avenue and Steele Street.

Fred Thomas Park, 2400 Quebec St.

Evie Dennis school campus, 4800 Telluride St.

Carson Elementary, 5420 E 1st Ave.

Kennedy High School, Newland Street and Brown Place

Slavens Elementary, 3000 S Clayton St

Congress Park, 850 N Josephine St.

Curbside Treecycle program ends

Councilmember Debbie Ortega expressed dismay during Tuesday's City Council meeting. She said she is disappointed the city no longer will pick up trees curbside for the Treecycle program. "Some are elderly," she said of city residents. "They have a family member that brings them a tree and now they'll have to figure out how to get it to the drop-off location." She said her office has received several complaints.

A woman during public comment period also complained about the change to the Treecycle program. She estimated that trees taken to the landfill produce four times as much carbon dioxide than those made into mulch through the Treecycle program.