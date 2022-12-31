Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVID

Photo by Jusdevoyage/Unsplash

They live amongst squalid conditions. People experiencing homelessness, with nowhere to use the restroom, cannot wash their hands. They sometimes must urinate and defecate in containers.

And people without a home cannot comply with “stay at home” orders. Despite all of this, COVID death rates among people experiencing homelessness remained low in Denver during the pandemic.

But why? Credit the City and County of Denver’s response and its partners serving people experiencing homelessness. Cathy Alderman, spokesperson for Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, explained, “We attribute the low number of deaths among people experiencing homelessness due to COVID to the quick response that Denver and homeless service providers took early on in the crisis.”

A multi-pronged approach to protecting homeless from COVID

According to Alderman, the City and County of Denver and its partners:

· Opened auxiliary shelters to provide people with more options to physically distance themselves from others. These include the National Western Center and Denver Coliseum.

· The shelter system moved to 24/7 so that people did not have to move around as much. Previously, people experiencing homelessness had to leave the shelters during the day and take everything with them.

· Contracted with eight motels to provide activated respite (for people who had COVID to recover in when they didn’t have a home) and protective action (removing high risk individuals from congregate settings).

· Implemented screening and testing in all the shelters, and eventually held extensive vaccination clinics in shelters.

Denver homeless infection rate of 26.9 percent

Social distancing in the shelters likely kept infection rates down. Historically, the shelters were packed like sardines.

In some instances, COVID rates remained lower among those who stay outside than among those who stay in shelters. A study printed in Canadian Medical Association Journal showed one in three people at a homeless shelter in Boston contracted the virus.

Closer to home, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless conducted COVID testing at St. Francis day shelter on May 4, 2020. Of 51 people tested, results showed an estimated COVID infection rate of 26.9 percent.

A month later, on June 8, 2020, the Coalition in partnership with Denver Public Health conducted testing among 50 people who live in encampments. None of the tests came back positive.

Ongoing testing at additional sites showed infection rates varied per site. Other sites tested included Salvation Army 48th Avenue shelter, Urban Peak, Catholic Charities Samaritan House, The Delores Project, Salvation Army Crossroads Center, The Gathering Place and Volunteers of America Family Hotel. Twenty tests out of 290 came back positive.

‘Shelters are for emergencies’

“Shelters are for emergencies – we have let them become the ‘solution,’ Colorado Coalition for the Homeless explains in a presentation. “Congregate settings are not ideal in a public health crisis with an aerosolized virus. (There are) no places for people to isolate, quarantine, and recover.”

The city used outreach workers to pass out masks to people experiencing homelessness in encampments. Colorado Coalition for the Homeless ramped up its street outreach and telemedicine services, too.

COVID still deadly among homeless

When people experiencing homelessness contracted the virus, they became very sick. Data provided by Colorado Coalition for the Homeless showed they were two to three times more likely to require hospitalization and/or die.

COVID is not over. Shelter space remains at a premium in Denver and some of the hotels that housed people experiencing homelessness at risk for COVID have closed. Ongoing monitoring of COVID among people experiencing homelessness will help contain it, according to the Coalition.