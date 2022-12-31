Denver, CO

Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVID

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asZhx_0jzrjCVb00
Photo byJusdevoyage/Unsplash

They live amongst squalid conditions. People experiencing homelessness, with nowhere to use the restroom, cannot wash their hands. They sometimes must urinate and defecate in containers.

And people without a home cannot comply with “stay at home” orders. Despite all of this, COVID death rates among people experiencing homelessness remained low in Denver during the pandemic.

But why? Credit the City and County of Denver’s response and its partners serving people experiencing homelessness. Cathy Alderman, spokesperson for Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, explained, “We attribute the low number of deaths among people experiencing homelessness due to COVID to the quick response that Denver and homeless service providers took early on in the crisis.”

A multi-pronged approach to protecting homeless from COVID

According to Alderman, the City and County of Denver and its partners:

· Opened auxiliary shelters to provide people with more options to physically distance themselves from others. These include the National Western Center and Denver Coliseum.

· The shelter system moved to 24/7 so that people did not have to move around as much. Previously, people experiencing homelessness had to leave the shelters during the day and take everything with them.

· Contracted with eight motels to provide activated respite (for people who had COVID to recover in when they didn’t have a home) and protective action (removing high risk individuals from congregate settings).

· Implemented screening and testing in all the shelters, and eventually held extensive vaccination clinics in shelters.

Denver homeless infection rate of 26.9 percent

Social distancing in the shelters likely kept infection rates down. Historically, the shelters were packed like sardines.

In some instances, COVID rates remained lower among those who stay outside than among those who stay in shelters. A study printed in Canadian Medical Association Journal showed one in three people at a homeless shelter in Boston contracted the virus.

Closer to home, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless conducted COVID testing at St. Francis day shelter on May 4, 2020. Of 51 people tested, results showed an estimated COVID infection rate of 26.9 percent.

A month later, on June 8, 2020, the Coalition in partnership with Denver Public Health conducted testing among 50 people who live in encampments. None of the tests came back positive.

Ongoing testing at additional sites showed infection rates varied per site. Other sites tested included Salvation Army 48th Avenue shelter, Urban Peak, Catholic Charities Samaritan House, The Delores Project, Salvation Army Crossroads Center, The Gathering Place and Volunteers of America Family Hotel. Twenty tests out of 290 came back positive.

‘Shelters are for emergencies’

“Shelters are for emergencies – we have let them become the ‘solution,’ Colorado Coalition for the Homeless explains in a presentation. “Congregate settings are not ideal in a public health crisis with an aerosolized virus. (There are) no places for people to isolate, quarantine, and recover.”

The city used outreach workers to pass out masks to people experiencing homelessness in encampments. Colorado Coalition for the Homeless ramped up its street outreach and telemedicine services, too.

COVID still deadly among homeless

When people experiencing homelessness contracted the virus, they became very sick. Data provided by Colorado Coalition for the Homeless showed they were two to three times more likely to require hospitalization and/or die.

COVID is not over. Shelter space remains at a premium in Denver and some of the hotels that housed people experiencing homelessness at risk for COVID have closed. Ongoing monitoring of COVID among people experiencing homelessness will help contain it, according to the Coalition.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# homeless shelters# COVID# Denver homeless shelters# people experiencing homelessne# people experiencing homelessne

Comments / 34

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
9073 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homes

A trio of climate advocates asked the Denver City Council on Tuesday to require all-electric new homes as part of its new building codes. The council approved the first reading of new building, fire, and green codes on Tuesday. The activists, who spoke during public comment period, would like to see the council amend the code before a final vote next week.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver gives initial approval to wage theft ordinance

(Denver, Colo.) More than $728 million per year is stolen from Colorado workers, according to the Colorado Fiscal Institute. Denver wants to crack down on companies stealing from workers. Wage theft can result from misclassifying workers as independent contractors, not allowing the required legal lunch and break times, illegal deductions and having workers punch out but keep working.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft Hotel

Aloft Hotel in downtown Denver.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Tuesday to cease leasing Aloft Hotel for use as a homeless shelter after April. The city has spent more than $16 million since 2020 housing people experiencing homelessness in the hotel.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Recycle holiday lights, trees in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Have you vowed to recycle more in the new year? If so, you can start by recycling your holiday trees and lights in Denver. Holiday lights can be a nuisance. They often break or become tangled during the packing and unpacking process year after year. Other strings mysteriously burn out after just one light bites the dust. Usually at least a string of lights or two end up in the trash each year.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Update: Logan Street studios to stay affordable housing

Logan Street studio apartments in Denver.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) A 63-year-old building containing 325-square-foot studio apartments in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will remain “affordable” housing.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in Denver

New apartments planned for 38th and Holly in Denver.Photo byCity and County of Denver. A large apartment complex boasting 253 “affordable” units may rise at 38th and Holly in Denver.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Denver committee approves landmark status for Swedish church built in 1888

The former Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church as it sits today.Photo byCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) A 134-year-old former church in Denver’s Cole Neighborhood may become the city’s latest landmark.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayor visits holiday dinner for homeless people

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman poses with volunteers from Crosswalk Ministries at a holiday dinner on Christmas Day for the homeless.Photo byMike Coffman/City of Aurora. (Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has taken a lot of heat because of his opinions about homelessness. He went undercover as a homeless person in Aurora and learned it’s a life that revolves around drugs, he has said.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Denver's homeless includes Uber, Lyft, DoorDash drivers

You probably don’t give much thought to the fact your Uber, Lyft or DoorDash delivery person could be homeless. But I learned during a year of homelessness myself that they are a visible sector among the unhoused, at least in Denver.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorable

I have a neighbor who I have never met but who I think is adorable. His (or hers) cries at all hours of the day and night are not hard to miss. But to be honest, they bring a smile to my face.

Read full story
18 comments
Aurora, CO

New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housing

The former Radisson Hotel, Aurora.Photo byMike Coffman/City of Aurora. (Denver, Colo.) A new vertical that has sprouted from a Chicago-based hotel and investment company will make Denver-Aurora its first test market. Its first project will be converting the Aurora Radisson into "affordable" housing.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite risk

(Denver, Colo.) I am glad I quit smoking cigarettes several years ago, long before I experienced homelessness. One thing about most homeless people, it seems, is that they smoke cigarettes. And some will do anything to get a cigarette.

Read full story
29 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Denver can end veteran homelessness

Photo byU.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Point in Time Count. A keystone of the Denver Department of Housing Stability’s five-year plan released in 2021 is to end veteran homelessness. Data from the 2022 Point-in-Time count of people experiencing homelessness shows considerable progress is being made in achieving that goal at the national, state, and local levels.

Read full story
31 comments
Denver, CO

DIA or DEN: Which term flies for the world's third-busiest airport?

Denver International Airport.Photo byJoshua Sukoff/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) As a reporter in any community, getting the name right for the airport is a must. Most newspapers, including those in Denver, have a certain style for referring to large public spaces like airports.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Panhandlers who 'fly signs' report increase in holiday collections

Mr. Bojangles sometimes can be seen in a stroller at the corner of 37th and Quebec.Photo byDavid Heitz. (Denver, Colo.) People who panhandle in Denver say they cashed in Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, making considerably more money than usual.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Battling snow, ice costs millions at DEN

Denver is known for a lot of things, not the least of which is its world-class airport. In fact, DEN is the third-busiest airport in the world. But it’s also one of the snowiest.

Read full story
13 comments
Colorado State

Start the new year healthy in Colorado with a free guided hike

(Denver, Colo.) You can begin the new year by taking a free guided hike at one of Colorado’s many state parks. The annual program takes place in all 50 states on New Year’s Day.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Opinion: I'm happy simply having a roof over my head

How many times did your parents tell you as a kid that you ought to be grateful just for the roof over your head?. Back then, I wasn’t. Now I absolutely am. I have written extensively about my experience with homelessness and mental illness. I spent one Christmas on the streets, with no family or friends, no place to go or to sleep. I remember.

Read full story
35 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may chip in $17 million for youth homeless ‘mothership’

Urban Peak's planned "mothership."Photo byUrban Peak. (Denver, Colo.) The Finance and Governance Committee of the Denver City Council agreed Tuesday to chip in almost $17 million toward the cost of a new homeless shelter for youths.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy