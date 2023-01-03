Update: Denver committee approves landmark status for Swedish church built in 1888

The former Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church as it sits today. Photo by City and County of Denver

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A 134-year-old former church in Denver’s Cole Neighborhood may become the city’s latest landmark.

The property at 1618 E. 38th Ave. has in recent years been used as a home. But historically the property is known as Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church. The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee of the Denver City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to move the building's landmark status to the full council for a vote at its Jan. 9 meeting.

Built in 1888, the building is not grand. “The basic rectangular form with a front vestibule, gable roof, with windows and buttresses along the side elevations is also seen in other churches built by Swedish immigrants during the same time period,” writes Michael Flowers of Historic Denver. Flowers prepared the report on the structure for the City Council.

The Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church formerly was located on Welton Street. By 1885 G.A., Brandelle served as the pastor.

Pastor active in Augustana Lutheran Synod

Brandelle, the son of Swedish immigrants, was born in 1861 on a farm near Andover, Ill. He graduated from Augustana College in 1882. His first “call” was for the Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church in Denver.

The former Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church between 1920 and 1930. Photo by City and County of Denver

Brandelle went on to have a prolific career with the Augustana Lutheran Synod of North America, serving as first the vice president of the Synod and later becoming president after the death of Dr. L.A. Johnston.

Building has hosted Black, Hispanic churches

The building on 38th Avenue also has housed other churches through the years. As the neighborhood’s demographics have changed, so have the church’s.

When the Cole neighborhood became more Latino, the church became Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church. Next, the neighborhood shifted Black, and the church became Rising Star Baptist Church. The building served as a church until 1980, when it was transformed into a house.

“The church is a rare example of a working-class vernacular church that retains good integrity,” according to the City Council report. “While many vernacular buildings are altered, covered up, or demolished as insignificant, this church building remains, embedded within the neighborhood.”

Zoning change would allow second structure

Property owner Nathan Beal applied for the landmark designation. He also has applied for a zoning change that will allow for a second building on the site, such as a town home, accessory dwelling unit or duplex. The Planning Department has recommended approval of the zoning change.