Aurora mayor visits holiday dinner for homeless people

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman poses with volunteers from Crosswalk Ministries at a holiday dinner on Christmas Day for the homeless. Photo by Mike Coffman/City of Aurora

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has taken a lot of heat because of his opinions about homelessness. He went undercover as a homeless person in Aurora and learned it’s a life that revolves around drugs, he has said.

Coffman also sponsored legislation that outlawed urban camping in Aurora. He has proposed a new homeless campus in the city that takes a tough-love approach to getting the unhoused back on their feet by rewarding sobriety.

But this Christmas Coffman visited a dinner for the unhoused. “Today, I thanked the volunteers from Cross Walk Ministries, who prepared and served a wonderful meal for the homeless at the Aurora Day Resource Center,” Coffman posted on Facebook. “The Christmas dinner consisted of ham with a pineapple sauce, mixed vegetables, sweet potatoes, rolls, and pumpkin pie for dessert. In return, the volunteers received a lot of very grateful smiles from those seeking shelter from the cold and a hot meal.”

Dan Martinez oversees Cross Walk Ministries, which also collects warm weather clothing and shoes for people staying at the Comitis homeless shelter. Comitis is just two blocks from the Aurora Day Resource Center.

“Many of the single adults staying at the Comitis Crisis Center came over to enjoy the meal while meals were brought over for the families with children who were staying at the Comitis shelter,” Coffman posted.

Coffman also showed a softer side back in February when he posted on Facebook that everyone should see an art exhibit about homelessness in Aurora. The exhibit at the Aurora History Museum featured the photography of Amy Forestieri.

“Amy's work is extraordinary, and it is a must see for anyone who cares about this important issue," the mayor posted.