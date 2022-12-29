Opinion: Uber, Lyft, Door Dash drivers among Denver's homeless

Photo by Jenny Ueberberg/Unsplash

You probably don’t give much thought to the fact your Uber, Lyft or Door Dash delivery person could be homeless. But I learned during a year of homelessness myself that they are a visible sector among the unhoused, at least in Denver.

I first became aware of them on the street, at homeless “feeds” as the long food lines are called. It always pleasantly surprised me that they were able to play off homelessness while driving people around in the cars they live in.

What it’s like living out of your car

Someone posted on Quora, “What is it like to be a homeless Uber driver?”

Answered Marina Doe, “Working for a driving company while homeless is rather awkward at times, but I’m guessing it’s just in my head because no one ever says anything. I mainly do Uber Eats which is the food delivery portion of the app.”

Doe goes on to explain she always makes sure to wash the car. “We’d also take showers at the start and in the middle of our work week to keep good appearances.”

‘No one ever said anything’

Doe said it made her nervous to deliver food at first. “Every time I handed out food, I’d get nervous not because of the people but because I was scared I ‘looked’ homeless,” she posted on Quora. “No one ever said anything, they were super nice, and I was always tipped really well. Some people would order every day and we’d make a habit of saying hello and they’d chat us up for a few minutes, but the topic of homelessness never came up.

Photo by Thought Catalog/Unsplash

“Now that we have a motel most of the time, we try to look our best and even got a new outfit each from thrifting just to keep up appearances.”

Homeless drivers in San Diego

Bill Thomas posted on Quora that he knows homeless Uber and Lyft drivers work in San Diego. “I’ve witnessed vehicles parked in the very early morning hours on darkened streets, with the tell-all Uber/Lyft stickers, that you can see that people are sleeping in them,” he wrote. “My assumption is that it has to be tough on these folks and at the same time, it scares me to think of the possible health hazards these drivers may be contributing to.”

Shahab Akhavan posted that he knows a former Uber driver who was homeless who slept in his storage unit. I also knew an Uber driver who slept in a Denver storage unit.

Uber says it supports drivers

Photo by Vincent Wachowiak/Unsplash

For its part, Uber says it has supported its drivers during the COVID pandemic. “To support drivers and delivery people during this time, we’ve built an in-app COVID-19 hub with the latest safety tips, resources to help them apply for financial relief, and access to additional earning opportunities through the Work Hub,” Uber posted on its website.

Homeless people want to work

It’s simply not true that all homeless people do not want to work. Some work very, very hard. I think of myself as a good example. While I write for multiple clients almost every single day, sometimes as many as four stories per day, I still don’t make enough money to pay rent in Denver outside of subsidized housing. I pay 30 percent of my income in a Colorado Coalition for the Homeless property.

My bachelor’s degree in humanities from Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill. cost a lot to get, but has not made me rich. Most writers aren’t.

Almost losing money

Many people have shared videos on social media about their Uber experience. In a tear-filled message, one man explains how he almost loses money driving for Uber. He shared an example of having to pay $3 to park when Uber only paid him $2.50 for the delivery. The customer tipped $1.50.

He pleads with people to tip their service providers, adding he faces homelessness again soon. According to the video, the man experienced homelessness three times between May 2020 and February 2021.

Parking is at a premium in Denver and Uber Eats drivers in particular struggle to find free spots. In the meantime, parking fees sometimes leave them with nothing after a delivery.