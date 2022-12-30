Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorable

Photo by Divyan Rajveer Rana/Unsplash

I have a neighbor who I have never met but who I think is adorable. His (or hers) cries at all hours of the day and night are not hard to miss. But to be honest, they bring a smile to my face.

Every time a siren comes within earshot, the neighbor’s dog responds by howling. I Googled this phenomenon and learned it is dog’s way of saying, “I’m here.”

Rover.com explains it this way. “Dogs are descendants of wolves, and while it’s not always apparent in their behavior and temperament, the connection is certainly clear when it comes to howling,” according to the website.

A form of communication

“Wolves use howling as a form of communication. Wolves (and dogs) have a much sharper sense of hearing than humans. They can hear high-pitched sounds from long distances. If a wolf gets separated from the pack, they use howling—which contains high-pitched sounds—to communicate with the rest of the wolves and find their way back to the pack.”

So, when hound dogs hear a siren, it’s like roll is being called. Some dogs make their presence known, answering the call so to speak.

Photo by Justinas Teselis

Warning its human family of trouble

Other dog experts theorize a dog may be trying to warn its master of trouble when it hears the siren. Still others say the sound may aggravate the animals. “Some people argue that dogs howl at sirens because the sounds hurt their ears, but unless your dog is showing other signs of distress (like hiding under furniture, running away from the noise, or tucking their tail between their legs), the sound likely isn’t bothering them,” Rover.com reports.

My neighbor’s dog only howls as long as the siren wails. It stops the second the siren stops, like choreography.

Never have I heard my neighbor try to quiet the dog. The dog’s howling isn’t as loud as the siren, even when it's right outside my window.

Famous Denver howlers

With Denver being one of the most dog-friendly cities in the USA, it’s not surprising that several dogs from here have gained internet fame for their howling.

9News featured a dog that only howls at ambulances. Her owner said she’s saluting healthcare workers.

In another viral video on YouTube, a Denver dog howls in a lowly tone at a tornado siren.

I made a video of my neighbor’s dog howling at a siren and pinned it to the top of my Twitter page. You can’t see the dog, but you can hear it.

Do you have a dog who howls at sirens, or know someone who does? It took me 52 years of living all over the country before I landed within earshot of a howling hound. I'm glad I finally did.