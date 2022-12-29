Aurora, CO

New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housing

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445pDU_0jx9Gj3o00
The former Radisson Hotel, Aurora.Photo byMike Coffman/City of Aurora

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A new vertical that has sprouted from a Chicago-based hotel and investment company will make Denver-Aurora its first test market. Its first project will be converting the Aurora Radisson into "affordable" housing.

Arlo Residential has sprung from Arbor Lodging. In announcing the new venture in a news release, the company said it plans to “address the housing affordability crisis, with an initial focus on converting properties ranging from hotels and office buildings into affordable living options. In doing so, ARLO Residential aims to transform spaces, support communities, and enhance livelihoods by bringing new life to buildings that are no longer viable and offer aid in the growing housing shortage.”

Aurora mayor lauds project

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announced the redo of the Radisson on his Facebook page Tuesday. He said the hotel, located at 3185 S. Vaughn Way, will be transformed into a 331-unit multifamily residential building. “The hotel permanently closed earlier this year and is now undergoing a substantial renovation to convert its two towers into an apartment complex,” Coffman posted. “This is exciting news on two fronts. The first is having a large hotel sitting empty is a recipe for break-ins and criminal activity. Secondly, Aurora needs more housing inventory to contain rising rents. “

Several developments are under way in the neighborhood, according to the news release. The Radisson is within walking distance of ARLO at Nine Mile Station, an RTD light rail stop. It also is near the redeveloped The Pointe at Nine Mile Station, “a mixed-use development that includes a new King Soopers supermarket, additional new retail tenants, and public space, with additional office retail, dining, and housing under development,” according to the news release.

Not clear what ‘affordable’ means

It was not immediately clear what “affordable” means in the context of the project. The press release did not list average median income restrictions, for example.

The housing complex will boast co-working space, a pool, fitness center, a community center, a package delivery room, and a parking garage. Some people remarked on Coffman’s Facebook post that the parking garage seems small at the Radisson.

Other commenters wanted answers regarding what “affordable” means. “Good idea but I just hope they don't turn into the projects,” posted James Kickbush. “We have enough crime in Aurora already.”

Added Trina Katrinna, “Needs to be nice, safe and affordable or don’t bother.”

Yet another wondered how 300 new residential units will impact traffic at an already busy intersection.

Uncertain if additional Denver projects in pipeline

It was not immediately clear whether Arlo is eyeing other hotels and office buildings in Denver for redevelopment. “Being active real estate developers and operators for over 16 years, we believe ARLO Residential is the perfect segue into a new avenue that will help benefit a multitude of markets and residents of those respective cities,” said CEO Vamsi Bonthala. “We have a unique familiarity in this market, particularly hotel products, and we hope using our current network to find significant deals with lenders and investors will give us the opportunity we need to make a positive impact on our communities throughout the country and worldwide. Further, our initial focus on the revitalization of existing buildings allows us to create viable housing communities in highly livable locations with a reduced environmental impact.”

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

