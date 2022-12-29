Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite risk

Photo by Pawel Czerinski/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) I am glad I quit smoking cigarettes several years ago, long before I experienced homelessness.

One thing about most homeless people, it seems, is that they smoke cigarettes. And some will do anything to get a cigarette.

During the year I experienced homelessness, my friend Ron used to scour downtown Denver looking for half-smoked cigarette butts, also known as "snipes." He then would suck down the remainder of the cigarette, which often came straight out of a dirty ash tray or garbage can.

The saliva remnants on the snipes passes disease, according to Skidmore College. And yet hundreds of homeless people in Denver scrub downtown for cigarette butts every day. It’s one way to keep the streets cigarette butt-free.

Rand survey illustrates sniping problem

The Rand Corporation recently conducted a survey of youths experiencing homelessness who smoke. The non-profit think-tank’s survey of almost 300 teens showed three out of four smoke snipes.

Although people experiencing homelessness don’t make much money, what they do earn often goes to cigarettes. The Rand survey showed homeless youths spend about 30 percent of their income on cigarettes.

Many people experiencing homelessness panhandle for cigarette money. A man who “flies a sign” near 37th and Quebec frequently writes, “Trying to buy the wife some smokes” on his sign.

Sniping not limited to young people

In a Rand blog by two behavioral health scientists who work for the think tank, solutions for the sniping problem are proposed. “Some strategies that hold promise center on shelters and drop-in centers for homeless youth maintaining environments conducive to quitting,” according to the blog. “That means creating outdoor smoke-free zones, having reading material readily available on smoking cessation, training service providers to deliver smoking cessation counseling and providing information on how to obtain free or low-cost nicotine replacement products like nicotine patches.”

Sniping is by no means a phenomenon exclusive to youths. Most of the people I hung around with during homelessness who smoked snipes were in their 40s, 50s, and 60s.

I never said a word when my good friend Ron would pick up dirty cigarette butts, but it always grossed me out. I was shocked by the sheer number of people in the homeless community who would search out the cigarette butts.

Discarded cigarette butts spread disease

According to Skidmore College, colds, flu, and meningitis all can be spread by sharing cigarettes, which is akin to smoking snipes.

Smoking creates a bad image among people experiencing homelessness. Some only panhandle to feed their cigarette habit. If you live in Denver, no doubt you have been hit up for cigarettes several times while walking downtown.

The Rand blog called for interventions among homeless youths to stop sniping. I agree that such outreach is needed, but among all ages of people experiencing homelessness.