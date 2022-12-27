Opinion: Denver can end veteran homelessness

Photo by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Point in Time Count

A keystone of the Denver Department of Housing Stability’s five-year plan released in 2021 is to end veteran homelessness. Data from the 2022 Point-in-Time count of people experiencing homelessness shows considerable progress is being made in achieving that goal at the national, state, and local levels.

In Colorado, the number of homeless veterans dipped by 306 from 2020 to 2022 -- a reduction of more than 23 percent. Nationally, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness declined by 11 percent (4,123 fewer people) between 2020 and 2022. “In 2022, 40,238 fewer veterans were experiencing homelessness than in 2009, when these data were first reported, a drop of nearly 55 percent,” according to the Point in Time survey.

Homeless veterans by the numbers

Other findings regarding veteran homelessness made by the survey include:

• 33,129 veterans were experiencing homelessness in the U.S., approximately 7 % percent of all adults experiencing homelessness.

• Of every 10,000 veterans in the United States, 20 experienced homelessness.

• About six in 10 veterans experiencing homelessness stayed in sheltered locations.

• Three percent of veterans experiencing homelessness (840 ) were in family households with children (807).

• The highest percentage of veterans experiencing homelessness were white (58%), followed by veterans who were Black, African American, or African (31%).

• Between 2009 and 2022, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness decreased in 47 states and the District of Columbia, with the largest absolute decreases in California (7,578 fewer veterans), New York (4,889), and Florida (4,856).

Why ending veteran homelessness is possible

I believe ending veteran homelessness in Denver is possible for several reasons. First, there is plenty of money being spent on housing veterans. But there also is broad support for assisting homeless veterans. Unlike other homeless people, homeless veterans usually garner compassion instead of judgment from the general public.

Photo by Mike Tolliver/Unsplash

From my experience during homelessness, veterans were among the “most normal,” a term some unhoused people use to describe those who cause little trouble. Veterans have discipline, often stick to routines, and know how to survive. All of these things give them a leg up on homelessness.

But some veterans also suffer from physical and mental disabilities. That’s why they need wraparound healthcare services in some instances.

What Denver is doing

As Colorado Coalition for the Homeless brass like to say, “Healthcare is housing.” And that’s the model followed by the Coalition for homeless veterans. “The Coalition responds to the unique needs of homeless veterans through its Veterans Administration grant per diem programs and the Coalition’s housing programs at Renaissance at Civic Center Apartments, Renaissance at North Colorado Station, Victory House, and Beacon Place,” according to the Coalition website.

According to the United States Interagency on Homelessness website, communities that have ended veteran homelessness have used “coordinated outreach, multiple data sources, and other methods, to identify, enumerate, and engage all veterans experiencing homelessness, including veterans who experience chronic homelessness and veterans who are unsheltered, as well as veterans in shelters, grant and per diem programs, other VA residential programs, other transitional housing programs, etc.” These are already best practices in Denver.

How communities do it

In a white paper, the U.S. Interagency on Homelessness says communities that end veteran homelessness “provide shelter immediately to any veteran experiencing unsheltered homelessness who wants it,” adding “while ending veteran homelessness is primarily about the community’s capacity to connect veterans to permanent housing, the community also has the capacity to immediately offer and provide some form of shelter (emergency shelter, bridge or transitional housing, other temporary settings) to any Veteran experiencing unsheltered homelessness in the community who wants it, while assisting the veteran to swiftly achieve permanent housing.”

Denver already has achieved most of these criteria and others, including that shelter not be contingent on sobriety, minimum income requirements, lack of criminal record, “or other unnecessary conditions.”

I believe for all of these reasons that Denver will achieve its goal of ending veteran homelessness within the next five years.