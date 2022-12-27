DIA or DEN: Which term flies for the world's third-busiest airport?

Denver International Airport. Photo by Joshua Sukoff/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) As a reporter in any community, getting the name right for the airport is a must. Most newspapers, including those in Denver, have a certain style for referring to large public spaces like airports.

But here in Denver, you’ll see DIA and DEN used interchangeably to describe the airport. The same news media sometimes will print it both ways.

So, which is it?

Well, technically both are correct. Simply used as an abbreviation for its spoken moniker, DIA is an acronym for Denver International Airport. But when using airport codes to track flights, Denver airport is known as DEN and always has been.

Airport changes logo from DIA to DEN

Back in 2015, the airport issued a statement to ABC 7 in Denver explaining why it had changed its logo to reflect “DEN” instead of DIA.

"While our beloved community refers to us as DIA, across the world, our airline partners and others know us as DEN, our official airport code as do many of our passengers trying to book flights," said airport spokesman Heath Montgomery. "At home, you can still call us DIA, or you can choose to call us DEN, whichever you prefer."

As the world’s third-busiest airport, there’s few destinations that DEN does not reach. Destinations include Asia, Canada, Caribbean, Central America, Europe, and Mexico.

Almost 70 million passengers passed through the gates of DEN in 2019, according to an airport fact sheet. There are six active runways with the capacity for 12. Twenty-five airlines served more than 200 destinations in 2019.