Opinion: Panhandlers who 'fly signs' report increase in holiday collections

Mr. Bojangles sometimes can be seen in a stroller at the corner of 37th and Quebec. Photo by David Heitz

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) People who panhandle in Denver say they cashed in Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, making considerably more money than usual.

Jerry said he went out twice on Christmas Eve, Saturday, making $30 in the morning and another $8 in the evening. He said he spent a total of two hours panhandling.

Jerry is a regular at the corner of 37th and Quebec. He can often be seen there with his partner, who had a stroke and is in a wheelchair, and their 17-year-old pug Bojangles, who Jerry pushes in a stroller. Sometimes Jerry ambidextrously pushes the stroller and the wheelchair at the same time.

The generosity of passersby near 37th and Quebec lifted Jerry’s spirits this holiday season. His partner spent the holidays in the hospital, and Jerry hoped to make it better for her with a visit today. She wanted snacks so bad on Christmas Eve she suggested Jerry unplug a vending machine at the hospital and bring it to her room.

Cigarette money

Noah gleefully trotted to the corner of 37th and Quebec Christmas Eve, his cardboard sign tucked under his arm. Hence, he planned to “fly a sign,” as other panhandlers call the trade.

Jerry and Noah both live in Fusion Studios, an apartment complex owned by Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. I also live in the building. I spoke with several residents who were beaming after collecting coins on the corner the past few days. Several said they spent the money on cigarettes.

As someone who knows these panhandlers, it brought me joy to see them so happy telling stories of their bounties. They often spend several hours outside, being denigrated and humiliated, without even making a quarter. They show incredible gratitude to motorists who offer spare change.

Bryan, who also lives at Fusion, said he walked down Quebec to 56th to make his panhandling pleas. He said he owed a friend money. A short panhandling session allowed him to pay off his debts and end the banging outside his door.

Longtime panhandlers rake it in

One panhandler named Tom said he brought in several hundred dollars. Tom, a likeable, mild-mannered fellow, has developed relationships with motorists at certain Denver intersections. Some people have been giving Tom their spare change for years. They often give him an extra gift at Christmas.

Unfortunately, I see a lot of misery living amongst the formerly homeless. Most have been through great trauma. Every day is a struggle.

Seeing my neighbors smile truly melts my heart, as I too have trouble experiencing joy. I hope those who give roadside panhandlers their spare change realize how much it means to those they are helping.