Battling snow, ice costs millions at DEN

David Heitz

Takeoff from DEN.

Denver is known for a lot of things, not the least of which is its world-class airport.

In fact, DEN is the third-busiest airport in the world. But it’s also one of the snowiest.

You can’t keep airplanes in the sky without having them take off. And takeoff requires wing de-icing and plowed runways.

The Denver City Council will vote soon on spending almost $4 million to buy seven state-of-the-art snowplows for the airport. The plows will come with a suite of options specific to airport plows. One is side window-wipers in the event of a deluge. The wipers even are heated.

The cabin boasts a stereo system with AM-FM and compact disc player. The seven plows mainly will be used to clear de-icing pads for which contracts for snow removal do not currently exist.

Earlier this year, the city spent $38 million to update the airport’s deicing capabilities. Portions of the system, including the glycol distillation system, had exceeded their life expectancy and were at risk of breaking down and increased maintenance costs.

Deicing previously insufficient

Glycol is a chemical used to deice aircraft. At DIA, planes are deiced on pads to reclaim the toxic glycol runoff to be recycled to deice more planes. The contract added more pads, which is one reason why the seven new slow plows were needed. The system previously only worked at half capacity.

The staff report said that the $38 million, 15-year contract with Inland Technologies International would pay for operating and maintaining the system while updating the glycol recycling facility to improve operations, reduce inefficiencies, and meet the airport's sustainability and operations goals.

"The project will localize and strengthen the supply chain, reduce environmental impacts, and may reduce costs for airlines operating at DEN."

Airport recycles deicing chemical

At the glycol recycling facility, stormwater containing less than 1 percent glycol is distilled into 99 percent glycol. The airport recycled a million gallons of glycol during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

DIA will boast the largest closed-loop glycol recycling operation in North America upon completion. According to the staff report, the process saves the airport almost $2 million annually.

Airport ponds hold up to 78 million gallons of stormwater containing less than 1 percent glycol. This keeps glycol from being released into the environment.

According to the staff report, the city will reimburse Inland Technologies for financing the design-build portion of the project during the 15-year agreement.

