Start the new year healthy in Colorado with a free guided hike

Pike's Peak. Photo by John MacDonald/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) You can begin the new year by taking a free guided hike at one of Colorado’s many state parks. The annual program takes place in all 50 states on New Year’s Day.

The idea is to showcase all Colorado parks have to offer. Free hiking day also coincides with New Year’s Day and is a great way to ring in 2023 on a healthy note.

“The hikes are intended to promote an alternate way of celebrating the new year by going outside, getting some exercise, and experiencing local nature and history,” according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website. “In 2017, for instance, more than 62,000 people participated in First Day Hikes, covering over 110,000 miles (180,000 km) on some 1,300 hikes around the nation.”

In addition to obvious physical benefits, hiking in nature also offers mental health perks. The hikes will vary in length and skill requirements. Check the park you want to hike in online to see if there are any hiking day requirements. The hikes are free but do require a parks pass. A $10 daily parking fee will take effect Jan. 1 at all state parks. Some hikes may require reservations.

Among featured hikes:

Old Midland Railroad Grade. ”The loop will be designed so that hiking will be done on the existing roads, trails, and major washes in the area with little cross-country foot travel done in deep snow,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife advises on its website. “The route will be adjusted to the snow conditions on the day of the event. We plan to hike out to the northeast on Forest Service Road 376A, with sweeping views of the southern Upper Arkansas Valley, the southern Sawatch Range, and into the heart of the North Fourmile Recreation Area and Big Sandy Wash.” Registration is required at this link.

Mueller State Park. “Soak in the beauty of Pikes Peak as you hike in full view of this gorgeous mountain,” the state parks website lures. “Elk Meadow is two miles of rolling hills and deep forest. This guided hike will be led by our wonderful Volunteer Naturalist Rose. Be prepared for the weather by dressing warmly and in layers. Bring water and a snack.”

Pike's Peak. Photo by Connor Betts/Unsplash

The park also will host a “forest bathing hike.” According to the website, you can “immerse yourself in the wonder and healing that nature offers through this mindfulness practice that is gaining popularity worldwide. Join Forest Therapy Guide and Naturalist Jane on a one mile walk with activities to de-stress, quiet the mind, open the senses and get closer to the forest, yourself, and others. This experience closes with a tea brewed from local plants.”

Hikers should bring a sit pad/stool, water, and dress for changing weather (snow boots and waterproof pants). “This experience is available for a maximum of 14 people ages 12 and up,” the state parks website warns. “You must pre-register by calling the Mueller State Park visitors center at 719-687-2366 ext. 0. This event will be rescheduled if it’s below 28 degrees.”

St. Vrain State Park. St. Vrain State Park will lead two guided hikes beginning from the Blue Heron Reservoir parking lot. The first will begin at 9 a.m. and follow the two-mile Pelican Pond Trail. The second will begin at 11 a.m. and follow the two-mile Blue Heron Trail. Those who complete a hike will receive free snacks, drinks, and swag.

Ridgway State Park.” Snowshoes are available to borrow for free.

Steamboat Lake. “Join us and start the new year off on the right foot with a guided snowshoe hike of the one-mile Tombstone Trail,” beckons the state parks website. Hikers should dress for cold weather and wear layers. They also should bring their own snowshoes if they have them. If not, the parks can lend out snowshoes. The hike begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Steamboat Lake visitor center.

Steamboat Lake Photo by Nathan Anderson/Unsplash

Barr Lake State Park

State Forest State Park. Hike or snowshoe the Gould Loop with a State Forest State Park ranger.

Yampa River and Elkhead State Parks. Yampa River and Elkhead Reservoir will host a self-guided scavenger hunt at both parks. Check the park's social media page for a list of scavenger hunt items to hike out, search for and photograph. Show your findings at the Yampa River Headquarters office to receive some First Day Hike swag.