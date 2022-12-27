Opinion: I'm happy simply having a roof over my head

Photo by Brian Babb/Unsplash

How many times did your parents tell you as a kid that you ought to be grateful just for the roof over your head?

Back then, I wasn’t. Now I absolutely am.

I have written extensively about my experience with homelessness and mental illness. I spent one Christmas on the streets, with no family or friends, no place to go or to sleep. I remember.

And it’s good that I do because it gives me perspective most of us don’t have.

I have been feeling blue the past several days. The brutally cold Denver weather doesn’t help as I am not able to get my daily walk in.

I mostly have been lying in bed, feeling depressed. There’s not much money for Christmas this year.

But then, I remembered. I remember that it’s below zero degrees outside, snowing, and if I were homeless, I might have no place to go.

I frequently hear about homeless shelters. Some people email to complain about conditions; others chew me out for giving homeless people a voice. A man criticized me a few weeks back saying that just because homeless people speak that doesn’t mean I should listen.

Homeless people treated cruelly

My response to him is that homeless people often are marginalized and lied to. I don’t want to get triggered and go negative, but as I have reported before, I was not allowed in any of the homeless shelters. Left to being outside, I was bound to have a run-in with police eventually for existing as a homeless person.

Now I have a criminal record and severe PTSD for beatings I sustained both from other homeless people and police.

Last night I listened to the names read of those who died homeless on the streets of Denver this year. I became choked up several times realizing my name could have been on that list. I am eternally grateful to Colorado Coalition for the Homeless for saving me from streets where I do not belong. People can’t believe it when I tell them I was banned from all the shelters. Well, the other homeless people believe it. You can be banned from a shelter for allegedly looking at someone the wrong way. It’s your word against another’s. Homeless people don’t have any rights. That’s how it feels.

So, I am reminded there is no need to cry. There is no reason to lie in bed. Not many Christmases ago, I was homeless on the streets. Cold. Talk about tears. They froze on my face.

Tonight, I cry for all the homeless people who were not allowed in the homeless shelters the past few days. I hope to hear that no one was turned away for any reason.