Denver, CO

Opinion: I'm happy simply having a roof over my head

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tJS0_0jtEmbdm00
Photo byBrian Babb/Unsplash

How many times did your parents tell you as a kid that you ought to be grateful just for the roof over your head?

Back then, I wasn’t. Now I absolutely am.

I have written extensively about my experience with homelessness and mental illness. I spent one Christmas on the streets, with no family or friends, no place to go or to sleep. I remember.

And it’s good that I do because it gives me perspective most of us don’t have.

I have been feeling blue the past several days. The brutally cold Denver weather doesn’t help as I am not able to get my daily walk in.

I mostly have been lying in bed, feeling depressed. There’s not much money for Christmas this year.

But then, I remembered. I remember that it’s below zero degrees outside, snowing, and if I were homeless, I might have no place to go.

I frequently hear about homeless shelters. Some people email to complain about conditions; others chew me out for giving homeless people a voice. A man criticized me a few weeks back saying that just because homeless people speak that doesn’t mean I should listen.

Homeless people treated cruelly

My response to him is that homeless people often are marginalized and lied to. I don’t want to get triggered and go negative, but as I have reported before, I was not allowed in any of the homeless shelters. Left to being outside, I was bound to have a run-in with police eventually for existing as a homeless person.

Now I have a criminal record and severe PTSD for beatings I sustained both from other homeless people and police.

Last night I listened to the names read of those who died homeless on the streets of Denver this year. I became choked up several times realizing my name could have been on that list. I am eternally grateful to Colorado Coalition for the Homeless for saving me from streets where I do not belong. People can’t believe it when I tell them I was banned from all the shelters. Well, the other homeless people believe it. You can be banned from a shelter for allegedly looking at someone the wrong way. It’s your word against another’s. Homeless people don’t have any rights. That’s how it feels.

So, I am reminded there is no need to cry. There is no reason to lie in bed. Not many Christmases ago, I was homeless on the streets. Cold. Talk about tears. They froze on my face.

Tonight, I cry for all the homeless people who were not allowed in the homeless shelters the past few days. I hope to hear that no one was turned away for any reason.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Holiday Joy# homeless shelters# Denver homeless shelters# homeless shelters in Denver# homelessness

Comments / 34

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8944 followers

More from David Heitz

Aurora, CO

New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housing

The former Radisson Hotel, Aurora.Photo byMike Coffman/City of Aurora. (Denver, Colo.) A new vertical that has sprouted from a Chicago-based hotel and investment company will make Denver-Aurora its first test market. Its first project will be converting the Aurora Radisson into "affordable" housing.

Read full story

Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite risk

(Denver, Colo.) I am glad I quit smoking cigarettes several years ago, long before I experienced homelessness. One thing about most homeless people, it seems, is that they smoke cigarettes. And some will do anything to get a cigarette.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Denver can end veteran homelessness

Photo byU.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Point in Time Count. A keystone of the Denver Department of Housing Stability’s five-year plan released in 2021 is to end veteran homelessness. Data from the 2022 Point-in-Time count of people experiencing homelessness shows considerable progress is being made in achieving that goal at the national, state, and local levels.

Read full story
25 comments
Denver, CO

DIA or DEN: Which term flies for the world's third-busiest airport?

Denver International Airport.Photo byJoshua Sukoff/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) As a reporter in any community, getting the name right for the airport is a must. Most newspapers, including those in Denver, have a certain style for referring to large public spaces like airports.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Panhandlers who 'fly signs' report increase in holiday collections

Mr. Bojangles sometimes can be seen in a stroller at the corner of 37th and Quebec.Photo byDavid Heitz. (Denver, Colo.) People who panhandle in Denver say they cashed in Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, making considerably more money than usual.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Battling snow, ice costs millions at DEN

Denver is known for a lot of things, not the least of which is its world-class airport. In fact, DEN is the third-busiest airport in the world. But it’s also one of the snowiest.

Read full story
11 comments
Colorado State

Start the new year healthy in Colorado with a free guided hike

(Denver, Colo.) You can begin the new year by taking a free guided hike at one of Colorado’s many state parks. The annual program takes place in all 50 states on New Year’s Day.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver may chip in $17 million for youth homeless ‘mothership’

Urban Peak's planned "mothership."Photo byUrban Peak. (Denver, Colo.) The Finance and Governance Committee of the Denver City Council agreed Tuesday to chip in almost $17 million toward the cost of a new homeless shelter for youths.

Read full story
21 comments
Denver, CO

Words can breed antisemitism and hate, Denver council recognizes

Tuesday marks the third night of Hanukah.Photo byElement5 Digital. As immigrants from Venezuela arrive in Denver and begin to put a strain on city resources, the Denver City Council issued a proclamation decrying antisemitism.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Update: Homeless likely to move out of Denver's Aloft Hotel

Aloft Hotel, downtown DenverPhoto byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) After housing people experiencing homelessness since April 2020 at a cost of more than $16 million, Aloft Hotel downtown likely will cease operation as a non-congregant homeless shelter by the end of April.

Read full story
33 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may pay $1.8 million for fire department uniforms

(Denver, Colo.) Denver may invest $1.8 million in uniforms for the fire department. The Finance and Governance Committee of the Denver City Council will vote on three contracts Tuesday. Uniform companies Galls, Ryder Public Safety LLC, and Skaggs companies each would get $600,000 to provide uniforms to the fire department. Items include everything from maternity sizes for a range of apparel to officer dress coats and rank bars. Each contract extends through September 2025.

Read full story
8 comments
Colorado State

Bow to the snowplow in Colorado

Plowing mountain roads means driving onto the snow cap itself. Snow can be everywhere.Photo byColorado Department of Transportation. (Denver, Colo.) How would you like to be part of the crew that plows mountain passes during snow squalls in Colorado?

Read full story
11 comments
Colorado State

Avoid a holiday DUI in Colorado with a free Lyft

Colorado is known for its rustic mountain escapes. Increasingly, it’s also known as a place where people love the bottle. You can save yourself a DUI this holiday season. Instead, get a free Lyft from the Colorado Department of Transportation. “From Dec. 1, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023, Coloradans can redeem a $10 ride credit using the code ‘DUISRUGLY’ in the Promotions section of the Lyft app,” CDOT reports on its website. “The ride credits, available statewide, are valid only while supplies last. The credits must be redeemed from 5 p.m. - 5 a.m. Click here for the link to apply the credit directly to the Lyft app from a mobile device.”

Read full story
1 comments

‘People with dirty mouths’ prepare homeless Christmas party

(Denver, Colo.) One of the few places where people experiencing homelessness can get a new backpack will pass them out Dec. 25. The annual Christmas in the Park hosted by After Hours will be Dec. 25 in Civic Center Park. I remember attending this event in 2018 when I experienced homelessness.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homeless

An encampment at Abilene and Mississippi in Aurora.Photo byCity of Aurora. Aurora's mayor discussed a resolution Monday that would send Douglas County a message loud and clear: Don’t bring us your homeless population.

Read full story
92 comments
Denver, CO

Denver approves three affordable housing projects

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to give three affordable housing projects in the city a boost. The first project involves a $3.8 million loan between the City and County of Denver and Archway Investment Corporation, Inc. to help pay for 154 affordable housing units on the former Johnson & Wales University campus, 7150 Montview Blvd. The development is known as Park Hill Family Campus.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Ways to help Denver homeless families at the holidays

(Denver, Colo.) Can you imagine being a homeless child at Christmas in Denver?. When things mean so much? Children at school, if the child is lucky enough to go to school, get presents for the holidays. But for the homeless child, just having food in their stomachs makes them grateful.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver council

Denver squad cars at an encampment sweep last winter near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.Photo byTara Kane. (Denver, Colo.) Several doctors and two public health organizations have sent a letter to the Denver City Council asking that they reconsider encampment sweeps in temperatures below 32 degrees.

Read full story
17 comments
Aurora, CO

One in five Aurorans was born in a foreign country

The Aurora City Council during its Planning and Economic Development Policy Committee meeting heard statistics Wednesday that describe “Who is Aurora?”. The “Who is Aurora?” presentation by Planning Department employees Andrea Barnes and Daniel Krzyzanowski highlighted noteworthy demographics of the city. Known for its diversity, data shows 20.6 percent of residents are foreign born. Immigrants have come from Mexico, Ethiopia, Vietnam, El Salvador and more.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy