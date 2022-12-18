Denver may pay $1.8 million for fire department uniforms

Photo by Logan Weaver/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver may invest $1.8 million in uniforms for the fire department.

The Finance and Governance Committee of the Denver City Council will vote on three contracts Tuesday. Uniform companies Galls, Ryder Public Safety LLC, and Skaggs companies each would get $600,000 to provide uniforms to the fire department. Items include everything from maternity sizes for a range of apparel to officer dress coats and rank bars. Each contract extends through September 2025.

Galls lists prices for an assortment of products. For “reflective jackets” the price is $133 each and about 75 are needed. The department also plans to buy a thousand baseball caps for $9.50 each.

The full City Council also must approve the expenditure.

Text message system costs $200,900

Also on Tuesday, the committee will consider spending $200,900 with Rave Wireless to develop a text message system for city employees. Supervisors would be able to send messages to groups and teams. “By providing a way to send agency or department specific communications via SMS, more City Employees will have access to receive information conveniently via mobile devices,” according to an email from the Technology Services Department to the City Council. “This is critical for any agency with field workers, such as (Department of Transportation and Infrastructure) and parks and recreation, who have a high percentage of employees working away from computer screen/email. (Denver Human Services) has field employees who check email with less frequency than an in-house employee."

Sometimes supervisors need real-time data for their bosses, members of the City Council. “Text/SMS gives the city a way to get messages to appropriate employees quickly, with an opportunity for them to respond quickly from their mobile device,” according to the memo.

The full City Council also must approve the expenditure.