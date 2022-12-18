Bow to the snowplow in Colorado

Plowing mountain roads means driving onto the snow cap itself. Snow can be everywhere. Photo by Colorado Department of Transportation

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) How would you like to be part of the crew that plows mountain passes during snow squalls in Colorado?

Somebody has to do it, and Colorado has earned kudos for its efficiency in keeping roads free of snow. In fact, Colorado is responsible for maintaining the highest mountain roads in America.

In 2019, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed into law a bill that prohibits motorists from passing snowplows in tandem formation. “When snowplows operate in tandem formation, multiple plows are staggered diagonally to cover all lanes and clear the entire roadway in one sweep,” the Colorado Department of Transportation reports on its website. “Each snowplow is stationed behind and to the right or left of the unit ahead. This is the safest and most efficient snow removal method.”

The website warns of dangers beyond a ticket to those who dare pass the plows. “It is extremely dangerous for motorists to try and pass plows in this formation because you could encounter white-out conditions and ridges of snow between lanes.”

Do you have what it takes?

Being a snow-plow driver in Colorado is dangerous. Earlier this year, the state hired 100 new drivers in the Denver Metro area, the I-70 mountain corridor and other mountain areas, according to the state website. “Permanent positions offer full benefits and promotional opportunities. Temporary seasonal positions generally last up to nine months and are a great way to gain work experience with CDOT,” the job description hawked. “All positions require a Class A or B commercial driver's license (CDL) for Colorado, as well as heavy equipment operator and heavy labor experience.”

Negotiating several tons of snow-moving equipment on mountain roads during Colorado squalls proves an adventure every day for CDOT and municipal snow removal employees. They are the elves who keep the pavement clear in Denver’s Winter Wonderland.