Avoid a holiday DUI in Colorado with a free Lyft

Photo by Colorado Department of Transportation

Colorado is known for its rustic mountain escapes. Increasingly, it’s also known as a place where people love the bottle.

You can save yourself a DUI this holiday season. Instead, get a free Lyft from the Colorado Department of Transportation. “From Dec. 1, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023, Coloradans can redeem a $10 ride credit using the code ‘DUISRUGLY’ in the Promotions section of the Lyft app,” CDOT reports on its website. “The ride credits, available statewide, are valid only while supplies last. The credits must be redeemed from 5 p.m. - 5 a.m. Click here for the link to apply the credit directly to the Lyft app from a mobile device.”

The campaign is called “Nothing Uglier Than a DUI.” It takes a “lighthearted approach to a serious topic and aims to curb impaired driving by offering safe and sober rides during the holiday season,” CDOT reports on its website. “CDOT invites Coloradans to show their holiday spirit by sporting their seasonal sweaters and — most importantly — using Lyft ride credits to avoid driving impaired. Those who follow CDOT on Facebook will also have a chance to win a custom ugly holiday sweater by engaging with one of CDOT’s promotional posts on Facebook to be entered to win. Winners will receive a direct message from CDOT.”

'No excuse' to get behind wheel

Governor’s Highway Safety Administration passed along $20,000 in Lyft credits to Colorado. Three other states also received a grant.

“There’s no excuse that justifies getting behind the wheel after consuming any substance that impairs you. The safe-ride options that exist today, from ride-hailing services to public transportation, need to be used among us all,” said Darrell Lingk, Highway Safety Office director at CDOT, in a news release. “Showing your holiday spirit may look different for everyone, but we can all agree that it starts with safety. We’re grateful to GHSA, Responsibility.org and Lyft for the opportunity to offer free sober rides statewide.”

CDOT gave away 150 additional passes Friday during happy hour at a pop-up bar at Union Station.