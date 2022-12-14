Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homeless

An encampment at Abilene and Mississippi in Aurora. Photo by City of Aurora

Aurora's mayor discussed a resolution Monday that would send Douglas County a message loud and clear: Don’t bring us your homeless population.

“The city of Aurora learned of Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock’s plan to transport individuals who will experience homelessness when released from county jail in Castle Rock to Aurora and other jurisdictions,” states the resolution authored by Mike Coffman.

“The Aurora City Council strongly condemns the Douglas County practice of not providing shelter options for those experiencing homelessness in Douglas County while using surrounding jurisdictions’ resources to provide shelter options and homelessness services for their homeless population.

“The Aurora City Council requests and supports efforts of the Colorado General Assembly to pass a law that will prohibit one jurisdiction from failing to provide shelter options and other homelessness services in their jurisdiction while relying on the shelter options and homelessness services in another jurisdiction without the express consent of the governing body of that other jurisdiction."

The council will vote on the resolution at a future meeting.

In an email to NewsBreak, Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon said on behalf of the Douglas County Board, “The unhoused population in Douglas County is relatively small – 50 individuals unsheltered as of 1/22 Point in Time of Homelessness survey. In fact, 82% (monthly average) of the homeless inmate population in our detention center are not from Douglas County. When they are released, they are offered transportation to the location of their choice. Additionally, we partner with our faith-based Winter Shelter Network to provide emergency shelter for women and children during the winter months. Since 2020, more than $14 million (in federal funds allocated to Douglas County) have been designated to assist our residents at risk of homelessness or are unsheltered. We are, and intend to sustain our position as, a strong, responsive regional partner on this issue and we appreciate the City of Aurora taking the lead in pursuit of the State’s funding for a Regional Navigation Campus.”