Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homeless

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pI76B_0jh7s5KP00
An encampment at Abilene and Mississippi in Aurora.Photo byCity of Aurora

Aurora's mayor discussed a resolution Monday that would send Douglas County a message loud and clear: Don’t bring us your homeless population.

“The city of Aurora learned of Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock’s plan to transport individuals who will experience homelessness when released from county jail in Castle Rock to Aurora and other jurisdictions,” states the resolution authored by Mike Coffman.

“The Aurora City Council strongly condemns the Douglas County practice of not providing shelter options for those experiencing homelessness in Douglas County while using surrounding jurisdictions’ resources to provide shelter options and homelessness services for their homeless population.

“The Aurora City Council requests and supports efforts of the Colorado General Assembly to pass a law that will prohibit one jurisdiction from failing to provide shelter options and other homelessness services in their jurisdiction while relying on the shelter options and homelessness services in another jurisdiction without the express consent of the governing body of that other jurisdiction."

The council will vote on the resolution at a future meeting.

In an email to NewsBreak, Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon said on behalf of the Douglas County Board, “The unhoused population in Douglas County is relatively small – 50 individuals unsheltered as of 1/22 Point in Time of Homelessness survey. In fact, 82% (monthly average) of the homeless inmate population in our detention center are not from Douglas County. When they are released, they are offered transportation to the location of their choice. Additionally, we partner with our faith-based Winter Shelter Network to provide emergency shelter for women and children during the winter months. Since 2020, more than $14 million (in federal funds allocated to Douglas County) have been designated to assist our residents at risk of homelessness or are unsheltered. We are, and intend to sustain our position as, a strong, responsive regional partner on this issue and we appreciate the City of Aurora taking the lead in pursuit of the State’s funding for a Regional Navigation Campus.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Aurora homeless# homlessness in Aurora# homeless shelters in Aurora

Comments / 92

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8883 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Homeless likely to move out of Denver's Aloft Hotel

Aloft Hotel, downtown DenverPhoto byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) After housing people experiencing homelessness since April 2020 at a cost of more than $16 million, Aloft Hotel downtown likely will cease operation as a non-congregant homeless shelter by the end of April.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may pay $1.8 million for fire department uniforms

(Denver, Colo.) Denver may invest $1.8 million in uniforms for the fire department. The Finance and Governance Committee of the Denver City Council will vote on three contracts Tuesday. Uniform companies Galls, Ryder Public Safety LLC, and Skaggs companies each would get $600,000 to provide uniforms to the fire department. Items include everything from maternity sizes for a range of apparel to officer dress coats and rank bars. Each contract extends through September 2025.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Bow to the snowplow in Colorado

Plowing mountain roads means driving onto the snow cap itself. Snow can be everywhere.Photo byColorado Department of Transportation. (Denver, Colo.) How would you like to be part of the crew that plows mountain passes during snow squalls in Colorado?

Read full story
11 comments
Colorado State

Avoid a holiday DUI in Colorado with a free Lyft

Colorado is known for its rustic mountain escapes. Increasingly, it’s also known as a place where people love the bottle. You can save yourself a DUI this holiday season. Instead, get a free Lyft from the Colorado Department of Transportation. “From Dec. 1, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023, Coloradans can redeem a $10 ride credit using the code ‘DUISRUGLY’ in the Promotions section of the Lyft app,” CDOT reports on its website. “The ride credits, available statewide, are valid only while supplies last. The credits must be redeemed from 5 p.m. - 5 a.m. Click here for the link to apply the credit directly to the Lyft app from a mobile device.”

Read full story

‘People with dirty mouths’ prepare homeless Christmas party

(Denver, Colo.) One of the few places where people experiencing homelessness can get a new backpack will pass them out Dec. 25. The annual Christmas in the Park hosted by After Hours will be Dec. 25 in Civic Center Park. I remember attending this event in 2018 when I experienced homelessness.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver approves three affordable housing projects

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to give three affordable housing projects in the city a boost. The first project involves a $3.8 million loan between the City and County of Denver and Archway Investment Corporation, Inc. to help pay for 154 affordable housing units on the former Johnson & Wales University campus, 7150 Montview Blvd. The development is known as Park Hill Family Campus.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Ways to help Denver homeless families at the holidays

(Denver, Colo.) Can you imagine being a homeless child at Christmas in Denver?. When things mean so much? Children at school, if the child is lucky enough to go to school, get presents for the holidays. But for the homeless child, just having food in their stomachs makes them grateful.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver council

Denver squad cars at an encampment sweep last winter near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.Photo byTara Kane. (Denver, Colo.) Several doctors and two public health organizations have sent a letter to the Denver City Council asking that they reconsider encampment sweeps in temperatures below 32 degrees.

Read full story
17 comments
Aurora, CO

One in five Aurorans was born in a foreign country

The Aurora City Council during its Planning and Economic Development Policy Committee meeting heard statistics Wednesday that describe “Who is Aurora?”. The “Who is Aurora?” presentation by Planning Department employees Andrea Barnes and Daniel Krzyzanowski highlighted noteworthy demographics of the city. Known for its diversity, data shows 20.6 percent of residents are foreign born. Immigrants have come from Mexico, Ethiopia, Vietnam, El Salvador and more.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removed

The term “rockpile” is taking on a whole new meaning in Denver. What used to refer to cheap seats at Coors Field now also references piles of rocks, literally. The mounds of boulders have been placed alongside sidewalks throughout the city. The idea behind the rocks, known as “hostile architecture” to some, is to discourage people from pitching tents.

Read full story
82 comments
Denver, CO

Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s deal

The Denver City Council will send the Federal Trade Commission a message, its own 2 cents, about the proposed acquisition of Albertson’s by Kroger. Councilmember Debbie Ortega drafted a resolution that would urge the FTC to conduct its due diligence before approving the sale. She presented it Wednesday at the Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation Services Committee meeting and again at Monday's City Council meeting.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora woman describes nightmare of having car stolen

A woman from Aurora who had her car stolen last month told the City Council “I don’t think that’s right” that she should have to pay $185 to get her car out of impound.

Read full story
26 comments
Denver, CO

People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweeps

A person experiencing homelessness, Shey, asks the city council to end winter sweeps.Photo byDenver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several people experiencing homelessness told the Denver City Council during public comment session Monday that winter sweeps must end.

Read full story
29 comments
Denver, CO

Denver approves vision plan for Park Hill Golf Course

An artist's rendition of new townhomes proposed for Park Hill Golf Course in Northeast Denver.Photo byWestside Investment Partners. The company that wants to redevelop the Park Hill Golf Course in Denver has affordable housing in the works.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Councilmember sheds light on Denver crime

Denver City Councilmember Kevin Flynn and Officer Chavez pass out light bulbs in Flynn's district.Photo byKevin Flynn. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Kevin Flynn has a bright idea for curbing crime.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Homeless coalition eyes hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless may buy the Clarion Hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) Colorado Coalition for the Homeless hopes to buy the Clarion Hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70 and turn it into a complex for the unhoused.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Denver council denies landmark status for home resembling cartoon house

(Denver, Colo.) A famous Denver house resembling something out of “The Flintstones” won't become Denver’s latest landmark. The Denver City Council voted 8-2 against granting the home at 401 N. Madison St. landmark designation. Councilmembers Candi CdeBaca and Debbie Ortega voted yes.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora will 'fill it up' for $5 million

The City of Aurora will buy $5 million worth of fuel in advance if it can get a good price. The Aurora City Council will voted unanimously Monday to put fuel prices for 2024 out for competitive bid. Companies under consideration for the contract include Chief Petroleum, Hill Petroleum, Offen Petroleum and Rhinehart Oil. These vendors will provide price quotes on unleaded and diesel fuels.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver will evaluate city’s mental health

Denver is about to get personal. The City Council approved Monday, Dec. 5 extending a contract for a company working to reduce mental health stigma in Denver. The company, Analytics and Insights Matter LLC, or AIM, began work last year on the $800,000 contract. The company also will work through the end of this year in part to assess the city’s mental health.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy