Denver approves three affordable housing projects

David Heitz

Archway Montview ManorPhoto byGoogle Street View

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to give three affordable housing projects in the city a boost.

The first project involves a $3.8 million loan between the City and County of Denver and Archway Investment Corporation, Inc. to help pay for 154 affordable housing units on the former Johnson & Wales University campus, 7150 Montview Blvd. The development is known as Park Hill Family Campus.

The loan will be repaid with cash flow in the amount of $1 million with a term of 30 years.The remaining $2.85 million will be performance based and forgiven at 60-years, as long as the project remains in compliance.

The units will be leased to people earning between 30 % ($24,650 annually) and 60 % of the average median income. The development will be located at the Northeast Corner of Quebec St. and Montview Blvd. in the South Park Hill neighborhood.

There will be 58 one-bedroom apartments, 70 two-bedroom apartments and 26 three-bedroom apartments. Ten percent of the units will be at or below 30% of AMI and 23 % of the units at or below 50% of AMI. A 60-year covenant will be placed on the property keeping it affordable housing.

The total cost of the development is $66.5 million, or $311,211 per unit. In addition to city funds, the developer will leverage private financing, historic tax credits and more.

Northfield Flats on Xenia

Also Monday, the council loaned Northfield Flats LLC $4.5 million for construction of a new affordable housing development at 4545 Xenia. “Mile High Development and Brinshore Development have entered into a joint venture for the development of Northfield Flats, a proposed new affordable housing project located within the Northfield retail complex in Central Park,” according to a memo from city staff to City Council. “Northfield Flats will provide 129 units within a four-story building targeting a wide range of income levels. It is located directly adjacent to the Shops at Northfield retail and entertainment center, featuring a variety of retail outlets, full-service grocery, employment centers, with easy access to high-frequency bus lines and the Central Park light rail station.”

Archway Montview Manor for seniors

Finally, the city helped buy Archway Montview Manor, an affordable senior housing complex. The building currently serves residents at between 30% and 80 % of Denver’s adjusted median income. At 30 %, a tenant can make $21,000 annually. Those at 80 % can make more than $54,000 annually. About a quarter of the tenants in the apartment complex are at 30 % AMI or below, according to a memo from city staff to the City Council. The remainder are at 60 % AMI or below.

Some units in the 13-story, 88-unit building at 1663 Steele St. have recently received upgrades including new appliances, windows, flooring, and plumbing fixtures, according to the memo. The remaining units need upgrades, too. Archway intends to assess and update units as needed upon turnover, the memo states.

The city used a $1 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act to go toward the purchase of the building, according to the memo. The city also would lend Archway $3.4 million, including a $1.45 million cash flow loan and $1.95 million performance loan for 30 years and 60 years respectively. The performance loan would come from a Community Development Block Grant. About $550,000 in CDBG funds would go toward the cash flow loan.

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

