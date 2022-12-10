Ways to help Denver homeless families at the holidays

Photo by Erin McKenna/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Can you imagine being a homeless child at Christmas in Denver?

When things mean so much? Children at school, if the child is lucky enough to go to school, get presents for the holidays. But for the homeless child, just having food in their stomachs makes them grateful.

At school, at least, homeless children get fed. How does a homeless child explain their worn-out shoes to their peers? What about the loose paper they carry around (no Trapper Keeper) and a free lunch? In Denver, the chasm between the haves and have-nots is wide.

It must pain children who through no fault of their own find themselves suffering alongside their homeless parent or caregiver. I think about the hell of homelessness and am so grateful I did not experience it as a child. Can you imagine how difficult it is for an adult to crawl out of homelessness? A child barely stands a chance. A child is a passenger on their parent or caregiver’s journey.

Holiday housewarming baskets

Thankfully, there are many organizations in Denver that work to house homeless families. A program operated by Denver Rescue Mission sets up the newly housed with all they need to get their household going.

“Give hope this holiday season by providing essential housewarming supplies,” the Rescue Mission suggests on its website. “The housewarming box program is designed to meet the needs of families and individuals who are transitioning into long-term housing solutions. They receive boxes filled with household supplies that help them get settled into a home of their own.”

Having the basics taken care of allows families more money for necessities like food and rent. “Your support gives these men, women and families the ability to make rent payments and purchase groceries,” according to the website. “Not only will you provide essentials but, more importantly, hope and encouragement.”

Catholic Charities distributes presents

You also can sponsor a family through Catholic Charities. According to its website, the Adopt-A-Family program matches generous donors to needy children, seniors and others who may not otherwise have a Christmas.

“Marina Diakite is grateful that her family received presents such as a remote-control helicopter, a complete set of art supplies, an electric pencil sharpener, and warm clothes,” Catholic Charities posted on its website. “Her family is one of several hundred families in need identified through Catholic Charities’ Adopt-A-Family Christmas program who is paired with a donor who anonymously provides clothing, household items and toys. Many of the families are homeless or the working poor.”

You can bring some holiday joy to an otherwise gloomy Christmas for some families. To donate or sign up for either program, visit the websites of the organizations listed above.

